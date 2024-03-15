About Cookies on This Site

Eco-Friendly & Professional

32WL30

32WL30

Eco-Friendly & Professional

GENERAL

Screen size (inches)

32

Dynamic CR

500,000:1

Type

IPS (LED BLU)

Aspect ratio

16:9

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Brightness (cd/m2)

400

Viewing angle (°)

178 x 178

Response Time (ms)

16

CONNECTIVITY - INPUT

Digital

HDMI(1), DVI-D(1) with HDCP for all input

Analog

RGB(1), Shared Component(1), AV(1)

Audio

RGB / DVI-D (3.5Φ 1)

External control

RS232C(1), RJ45(1)

USB

Yes

CONNECTIVITY - OUTPUT

Audio

External Speaker

AUDIO

Audio Power

20W (10W x 2)

Balance

Yes

Clear Voice II

Yes

Speaker On/off

Yes

Sound mode

Standard, Music, Cinema, Sports, Game

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Width (mm)

18.9mm (Top / Left / Right), 26mm (Bottom)

Monitor Dimension (WxHxD)

74.04cm x 44.2cm x 3.56cm

Carton Dimension (WxHxD) mm

80.5cm x 11.5cm x 59.0cm

Packed Weight

9.8kg

Weight (head) kg

7.9kg

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface (mm)

200 x 200

SPECIAL FEATURES

Temperature Sensor

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

Multi-media playback

Yes

PIP/ PBP

Yes

Tile Mode

Up to 5 x 5

ISM Method

Yes

Key Lock

Yes

ENVIROMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0°C ~ 40°C

Operation Humidity

10% ~ 80%

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)& VESA MOUNTING

Safety

UL / cUL / CB scheme / TUV

EMC

FCC Class "B" / VCCI / C-tick / CE / KCC

ErP / Energy Star

Yes / Yes (Energy Star 5.1)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Supersign Compatibility

Elite-w / Elite-w lite

DIMENSIONS - WXHXD(MM)

Monitor

74.04cm x 44.2cm x 3.56cm

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V, 50/60Hz

Power Consumption

65W(Typ)/45W(SES),1W(DPMS),0.5W(Power-Off)

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

External Media player Attachable

Yes

ACCESSORY

Included

Remote Controller, Power Cable, RGB Cable, Manual, ESG

Optional

LSW200AX (Wall Mount), SP-2000 (Speaker), TBD (Stand)