Convenient & Reasonable

60WL30

GENERAL

Screen size (inches)

60

Dynamic CR

500,000:1

Panel Technology

IPS

Aspect ratio

16:9

Resolution

1920 x 1080 (FHD)

Brightness (cd/m2)

400

Viewing angle (°)

178 x 178

Contrast ratio

1000:1

Response Time (ms)

10ms (G to G BW)

CONNECTIVITY - INPUT

Digital

HDMI(1), DVI-D(1), DP(1)

Analog

RGB(1)

Audio

RGB/DVI-D/AV/Component(3.5Φ 1)

External control

RS232C(1), RJ45(1), IR(1)

USB

Yes

CONNECTIVITY - OUTPUT

Digital

DVI-D(1)

Audio

External Speaker

External Control

RS232C (1)

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Width (mm)

13.4mm(T/L/R), 18mm(B)

Monitor Dimension (WxHxD)

135.38cm x 78.14cm x 6.83cm

Carton Dimension (WxHxD) mm

146.5cm x 19.1cm x 93.2cm

Packed Weight

30

Weight (head) kg

23

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface (mm)

400 x 400

ENVIROMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0°C ~ 40°C

Operation Humidity

10% ~ 80%

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

Safety

UL / cUL / CB scheme / TUV

EMC

FCC Class "A" / VCCI / C-tick / CE / KCC

ErP / Energy Star

Yes / Yes (Energy Star 6.0)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Supersign Compatibility

Elite-w / Elite-w lite

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V, 50/60Hz

Power Consumption

180W(Typ),150W(SES),0.7W(DPMS),0.5W(Power-Off)

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

External Media player Attachable

Yes (NC1100 / NA1100 / NA1000)

ACCESSORY

Included

Remote Controller (include battery 2ea), Power Cord, IR Receiver, CD (Owner's Manual, SuperSign Program / Manual), ESG, RGB Cable

Optional

SP-550T, SP-2000, LSW430B