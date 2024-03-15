We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
webOS Box
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
Upgrade to the webOS 4.0 Smart Signage Platform
This image shows that WP402 upgrades webOS(old version) and Non-webOS type of LG digital signages to webOS 4.0 Smart Signage Platform. In this way, users easily manage and distribute web-based applications.
* The availability differs by regions.
All specs
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
-
HDMI (2), DP, USB 2.0 (2)
-
Output
-
HDMI, DP(Daisy chain only)
-
External Control
-
RS232C in/out, RJ45 in, IR in
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Player Dimension (W x H x D)
-
258 × 36.5 × 186 mm
-
Weight (Head)
-
0.87 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)
-
359 x 124 x 314 mm
-
Packed Weight
-
1.77 kg
KEY FEATURE(HARDWARE)
-
Key Feature (Hardware)
-
8 GB (System 4 GB, Available 4 GB), Wi-Fi Built-in, Temperature Sensor, Power Indicator, Local Key Operation
KEY FEATURE(SOFTWARE)
-
webOS ver.
-
webOS 4.0
-
Embedded CMS
-
Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager
-
Fail over
-
Yes
-
Background Image
-
No Signal Image
-
Multi-screen
-
PIP/PBP(4)
-
Screen Share
-
Yes
-
Video Tag
-
Yes (4)
-
Play via URL
-
Yes
-
Rotation
-
Screen Rotation, External Input Rotation
-
Gapless Playback
-
Yes
-
Tile Mode Setting
-
Yes (Max. 15x15)
-
Setting Data Cloning
-
Yes (RS-232C, Network, USB)
-
SNMP
-
Yes
-
ISM Mode(Image Sticking Minimization)
-
Yes
-
Status Mailing
-
Yes
-
Power Mgmt.
-
Wake on LAN
-
Beacon
-
Yes
-
HDMI-CEC
-
Yes * Compatibility may differ by equipment.
-
SI Server Setting
-
Yes
-
webRTC
-
Yes
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
-
0°C ~40°C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
-
23 W
-
Max.
-
27 W
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
-
CB/NTRL
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A"/CE
OPS COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type Compatible / OPS Power Built In
-
No / No
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign CMS
-
Yes
-
SuperSign Control / Control+
-
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS-232C Gender
-
