EW5TP Series - 30" Transparent OLED Touch Signage

Features

Gallery

Specs

EW5TP Series - 30" Transparent OLED Touch Signage

30EW5TP-A

EW5TP Series - 30" Transparent OLED Touch Signage

Front view of 30EW5TP-A with infill image
-45 degree side view of 30EW5TP-A with infill image
front view of 30EW5TP-A
-45 degree side view of 30EW5TP-A
-90 degree side view of 30EW5TP-A
+45 degree side view of 30EW5TP-A
+90 degree side view of 30EW5TP-A
Rear view of 30EW5TP-A
Top view of 30EW5TP-A

Key Features

  • Brightness (Typ.) : 200 / 600 nit (APL 100% / 25%, Without Glass)
  • Transparency : 37% (Set)
  • Bezel : 7.9 mm (T/R/L), 114.7 mm (B)
  • Interface : HDMI / DP / USB 2.0 / Touch USB / RS232C / RJ45 / IR / Audio
  • P-Cap Touch, Tempered Front Glass (3T)
More

See the Unseen,
LG Transparent OLED Signage

At an upscale store display, Transparent OLED Signage is installed as a woman interacts with the transparent screen, revealing patterns that seamlessly blend with the bags displayed behind the screen on the shelf.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Accurate and Vivid Colors

Featuring self-lighting pixels, the display maintains vivid colors and high contrast ratio even when the display becomes transparent. It brings content to life from wide viewing angles, and the content blends into its surroundings seamlessly and naturally.

A man is getting information through the Transparent OLED Signage screen showing photos of the dessert menu.

Intuitive P-Cap Touch

By adding P-Cap touch sensor film to the display, the utilization possibilities expand to various industries where customer interaction services are demanding. Users could enjoy its fascinating content using their fingertips.

At a café, a woman is selecting from the menu by touching the Transparent OLED Signage screen.

At the museum, a father and two children are touching the Transparent OLED Signage screen, learning about polar bears. Beyond the displaying explanation, miniature polar bear models are exhibited and visible through the screen.

High Transparency

LG’s OLED technology makes the Transparent OLED Touch Signage have slimmer structure without backlight unit nor a liquid crystal layer, achieving high transparency even with P-Cap touch film. While clearly showing objects behind the screen, it overlays the relevant information right before them.

Attach thin and transparent tempered glass to the screen to maximize product protection and user safety.

Protective Tempered Glass

Touching a display directly can cause damage or scratches. The tempered front glass protects product from such external impacts and its anti-shatter glass is designed to minimize customers’ injuries.

Enhanced Spatial Versatility

Experience the extraordinary with the state-of-the-art LG Transparent OLED Signage, which breaks down the barriers between the screen and surrounding environment, seamlessly connecting different spaces and people.

A man and a woman are selecting a room by touching the Transparent OLED Signage installed on the hotel lobby's front table. There are two Transparent OLED Signage displays installed at the bank counter, showing advertisements for bank products on the screens. Transparent OLED Signage is installed in front of a table upon which cell phones are displayed in a cell phone store, and the Transparent OLED Signage screen is showing a cell phone’s functions. A café has Transparent OLED Signage installed, and a woman is checking the menu by touching the Transparent OLED Signage screen.

* Installation accessories are not supplied by LG.

All specs

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, IR receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, MCX/Harness Cables(3Mx4ea/3Mx2ea for connection between panel and Signage Box), HDMI Cable(3M), Micro to A type USB cable(3M, for connection between Touch and Signage Box), A to B type USB cable(Touch out), Screw(M4xL22,12ea / M4 Nut 12ea / M3xL5.5(Silver),M3xL5.5(Black) 8ea), Shield Cover Assy', Rubber Damper 4ea, Touch Cable Holder 2ea, MCX Cable Holder 2ea

  • Optional

    NO

CERTIFICATION

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ePEAT(US only)

    NO

  • ERP / Energy Star

    YES / NO

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

CONNECTIVITY

  • Audio In

    NO

  • Audio Out

    YES

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

  • DP In

    YES (HDCP 1.3)

  • DP Out

    YES

  • DVI-D In

    NO

  • External Speaker Out

    NO

  • HDMI In

    YES (1ea)

  • HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

    2.2/1.4

  • HDMI Out

    NO

  • IR In

    YES

  • IR Out

    YES (Sharing RS232C Out)

  • RGB In

    NO

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    YES (1ea)

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    YES

  • RS232C In

    YES

  • RS232C Out

    YES

  • Touch USB

    USB2.0 Type B (1ea)

  • USB In

    USB2.0 Type A (2ea)

DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

  • Accuracy (Typ.)

    2mm

  • Available Object Size for Touch

    Ø8 mm ↑

  • Interface

    USB2.0

  • Multi Touch Point

    Max. 10 Points

  • Operating System Support

    Windows 10/11

  • Protection Glass Thickness

    3mm (Anti-Reflective / Anti-Finger print)

  • Protection Glass Transmission

    85% (Typ.)

  • Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)

    100ms ↓

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

    NO

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    NO

  • BLU Sensor

    NO

  • Current Sensor

    NO

  • FAN (Built-in)

    NO

  • Humidity Sensor

    NO

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    16GB

  • Local Key Operation

    NO

  • Pixel Sensor

    NO

  • Power Indicator

    NO

  • Proximity Sensor

    NO

  • Temperature Sensor

    YES

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    NO

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • Auto Set ID

    NO

  • Backlight Sync

    NO

  • Beacon

    NO

  • Booting Logo Image

    NO

  • Brightness Compensation

    NO

  • Cisco Certification

    NO

  • Control Manager

    YES

  • Crestron Connected

    NO

  • External Input Rotation

    NO

  • Fail over

    YES

  • Gapless Playback

    YES

  • Group Manager

    YES

  • HDMI-CEC

    YES

  • ISM Method

    YES

  • Local Contents Scheduling

    YES

  • Local Network Sync

    YES

  • Network Ready

    NO

  • No Signal Image

    NO

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    webOS 7.5

  • PBP

    NO

  • PIP

    NO

  • Play via URL

    NO

  • PM mode

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom

    NO

  • RS232C Sync

    YES

  • Scan Inversion

    NO

  • Screen Rotation

    NO

  • Screen Share

    NO

  • Setting Data Cloning

    YES

  • SI Server Setting

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    NO

  • SNMP

    YES

  • Status Mailing

    YES

  • Tile Mode Setting

    NO

  • USB Plug & Play

    YES

  • Video Tag

    YES (4 Video Tag)

  • Wake on LAN

    YES

  • webRTC

    NO

  • W/B Setting by Grey scale

    NO

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Polski, Türkçe, Arabic

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Transparent

  • Bezel Width

    T/R/L/B : 7.9/7.9/7.9/114.7mm

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    826 x 593 x 195mm

  • Handle

    NO

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    680.2 x 496.2 x 15.3mm (Head), 449.2 x 288.6 x 42.8mm (Signage Box)

  • Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    N/A

  • Packed Weight

    10.1Kg

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    N/A

  • Weight (Head)

    4.2Kg (Head), 2.4Kg (Signage Box)

  • Weight (Head+Stand)

    N/A

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Power Built-in

    N/A

  • OPS Type compatible

    N/A

PANEL

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Back Light Type

    OLED

  • Brightness

    200/600nit (APL 100%/25%, without Glass)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07 Billion colors

  • Color Gamut

    BT709 110%

  • Contrast Ratio

    200,000:1

  • Dynamic CR

    NO

  • Life time

    30,000Hrs (Typ.)

  • Native Resolution

    1366 x 768 (HD)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    18/7 (Moving Content Only)

  • Panel Technology

    OLED

  • Portait / Landscape

    YES / YES

  • QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

    N/A

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz

  • Response Time

    0.1ms (G to G), 8ms (MPRT)

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    30

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Haze 3% (SET)

  • Transparency

    37% (SET)

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178º x 178º

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    154 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 294 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Max.

    86W

  • Power off

    0.5W

  • Smart Energy Saving (70%)

    N/A

  • Typ.

    45W (IEC 62087)

PROTECTION GLASS

  • Anti-Reflective

    YES

  • Degree of Protection

    N/A

  • Infrared - Resistance (IR)

    N/A

  • Shatter-Proof

    YES

  • Tempered / Chemical strengthening

    Chemical strengthening

  • Thickness

    3mm

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Connected Care

    YES

  • Mobile CMS

    YES

  • Promota

    NO

  • SuperSign Cloud

    YES

  • SuperSign CMS

    YES

  • SuperSign Control+

    YES

  • SuperSign WB

    NO

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    NO

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    YES

  • Direct Sunlight

    N/A

  • IP Rating

    N/A

  • Overlay Touch Compatibility

    N/A

  • Power Protection

    N/A

  • Smart Calibration

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face down)

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face up)

    N/A