Flexible Curved Open Frame

Flexible Curved Open Frame

55EF5E-L

(1)

Artistic Space beyond Display

Beyond its informative features, LG OLED signage delivers unsurpassed advertising effectiveness, redesigning space as a prestige-enhancing landmark with perfect colors and innovative forms.
Space-fitting Design

Variety of Curvatures for Landmarks

The 55EF5E series supports a various concave and convex curvatures in both portrait and landscape orientations. It can be positioned in a variety of ways to keep passengers captivated.

* Actual on-site appearance may differ from the above simulated scene.

Design Flexibility

On-site Customization

The 55EF5E enables a completely new approach for innovative and flexible designs. Its optional "Curvature Calibrator(CC)1" supports the coordination of displays with various convex and concave curvatures, depending on the requirements.

Curvature Calibrator
How-to Video

See how a Curvature Calibrator works and supports installation in a completely new way.
Immersive Viewing Experience

Slimmer Bezel

Compared to the previous model, 55EF5E has reduced its bezel size to provide much more immersive and seamless viewing experiences to viewers.
Unrivaled Picture Quality

Perfect Black

Limitless contrast and the deepest blacks
Self-lighting pixels switch off completely to reproduce absolutes blacks with no light bleed, offering infinite contrast.
Unrivaled Picture Quality

Perfect Color

Accurate & stable color reproduction
Self-lighting pixels bring colors to life with superb accuracy.
Unrivaled Picture Quality

Perfect Viewing Screen

Wide viewing angle
LG OLED Signage delivers awe-inspiring picture quality across the entire screen, even from wide viewing angles.
Space-fitting Design

Perfect Design

LG's OLED technology unlocks the new worlds of design flexibility with unbelievably lightweight and slim display.
Space-fitting Design

Expandable Screen Size

The screen size can be as large as users want by tiling up displays horizontally and vertically. This provides viewers with incredible immersion in their viewing experience.
Immersive Viewing Experience

Synced Playback and Management

Using its built-in high performance SoC, each display plays its video tile without lag for synchronized content playback. Also, the LAN daisy chain allows users to control and monitor displays, transmit data and even update firmware all at once.
All specs

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller (2 Batteries Included), Power Cord, QSG, IR Receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, RS232 Cable (4p-4p), FFC Cables (220mm x 4ea for Connection between Panel and Signage Box), DP Cable, LAN Cable, LC (VLC Cable)

Optional

Curvature Calibrator (ACC-CC-EF5E)

CONNECTIVITY

External Control

RS232C In/out, RJ45 In/out, IR In

Input

HDMI, DP, USB 2.0 (2)

Output

DP, Audio (Fixed/Off/Variable)

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

Operation Temperature

0°C to 40°C

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

External Media player Attatchable

Yes

OPS Type Compatible

No

PANEL

Brightness

150/400 cd/m2 (APL 100% / 25%) * Average picture level

Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

Screen Size

55"

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Width (T/B/L/R)

0.6 / 0.6 / 6.7 / 6.7 mm (Flat, Off Bezel)5.0 / 10.6 / 7.6 / 7.6 mm (Flat, On Bezel)

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

1,350 x 837 x 250 mm

Dimension (W x H x D)

1,224.9 x 696.2 x 38.0 mm (Head, w/Pem-nut)1,224.9 x 696.2 x 12.4 mm (Head Only)

Packed Weight

17 kg

Weight

Set: 9.9 kg
Signage Box: 3.5 kg

POWER

Power Consumption (Typ. / Max.)

309 W / 318 W * 8 Color Bar Based

Power Supply

100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Content Management Software

SuperSign CMS

Control and Monitoring Software

SuperSign Control+ / Control

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC

ErP / Energy Star

Yes / No

Safety

IEC 60950-1 / EN 60950-1 / UL 60950-1