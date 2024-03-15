About Cookies on This Site

Artistic Space Beyond Display

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Artistic Space Beyond Display

55EJ5C-B

Artistic Space Beyond Display

Perfect Black1

Perfect Black

Limitless contrast and deepest black
Self-lighting pixels switch off completely to
reproduce black. No light bleeding. Absolute
black offers infinite contrast.
Perfect Color<br>2

Perfect Color

Accurate & stable color reproduction
Self-lighting pixels bring colors to life with superb accuracy.
Perfect Viewing Screen<br>1

Perfect Viewing Screen

Wide viewing angle
LG OLED Signage delivers awe-inspiring picture quality across the entire screen, even from wide viewing angles.
Crisp, Clear Motion<br>1

Crisp, Clear Motion

Faster response time
LG OLED Signage provides a 5,000-times faster motion-picture response time, for perfectly clear images without blurring.
Perfect Design<br>1

Perfect Design

Slim and light
With just two layers, the LG OLED Signage display is unbelievably lightweight and thin.
Perfect Design<br>1

Hide in Plain Sight

Its paper-thin depth gives the space an integrated look.
Easy Installation & Video-Wall Tiling<br>1

Easy Installation & Video-Wall Tiling

As LG wallpaper OLED signage is extremely slim and light, it can be hung on the wall with dedicated slim brackets for video-wall usage.
Print

All specs

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote controller (includes 2 batteries), Cable (connection between screen and signage box), Power cord, DP cable, RS-232C cable, RS-232C gender, LAN cable, IR receiver, Manual (ESG, EIG), Wall-mount plate (includes screws), Harness locking cover, Set install guide

Optional

Signage box bracket (U-Leg), FPC cable cover

CONNECTIVITY

External Control

RS232C in/out, LAN in/out, IR Receiver, USB 2.0, USB 3.0

Input

HDMI, DP

Output

DP, Audio

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

Operation Temperature

0°C to 40°C

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

External Media player Attatchable

Yes

OPS type compatible

Yes

PANEL

Brightness

100/400 cd/m2 (APL 100% / 25%) * Average picture level

Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

Screen Size

55"

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Width (T/B/L/R)

1.2, 1.2, 1.2, 1.2 mm (U, B, L, R *Offset bezel)

Dimension (W x H x D)

Head: 1,227 x 702.1 x 3.65 mm, Signage Box: 420 x 230 x 75 mm

Weight

Head: 5.5 kg, Signage Box: 5.3 kg, Wall Bracket: 1.8 kg

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

DPM

Less than 3 W

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

SuperSign OLED

Yes

SuperSign-c

Yes

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC

ErP / Energy Star

Yes / NA

Safety

UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC