LG Self-ordering Kiosk

Features

Gallery

Specs

LG Self-ordering Kiosk

LG Self-ordering Kiosk

27KC3PK-C
  • Front view with infill image
  • -45 degree side view with infill image
  • -90 degree side view
  • +45 degree side view with infill image
  • +90 degree side view
  • Rear view
  • -45 degree rear view
  • +45 degree rear view
Front view with infill image
-45 degree side view with infill image
-90 degree side view
+45 degree side view with infill image
+90 degree side view
Rear view
-45 degree rear view
+45 degree rear view

Key Features

  • 27-inch Display with an Excellent Touch Sensitivity
  • Windows OS
  • 27KC3K without Tactile Keypad
  • Interior Fit Design
More

A large display is installed on a shopping mall’s interior wall, and the display’s screen is showing advertisements clearly and vibrantly.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Interior Fit Design in Calming Beige Colors

The seamless design in two tones of calming beiges of the kiosk, creating a harmonious atmosphere which fits your business space interior.

 

The seamless design in two tones of calming beiges of the kiosk, creating a harmonious atmosphere which fits your business space interior.

27-inch Screen

27-inch Screen

Through a 27-inch display, the users can access more information with vivid product images for placing an order. This display can be also utilized as a large advertising screen by showing advertisements when in standby mode.

 

Easy Maintenance

Easy Maintenance

The drawer-type design of the kiosk allows for convenient device maintenance of the receipt printer, card reader, etc. by simply opening the drawer without needing to disassemble the body.

 

Windows OS

Windows OS

By applying Windows 10 IoT Enterprise, it is compatible with various peripheral devices and applications.

Various Payment Methods

Various payment methods such as Bar codes, QR codes, IC Chip card* and MST cards* are supported. In addition, a built-in printer can easily print out receipts without additional peripherals.

 

Various Payment Methods

* EMV terminal is required by local payment company to support the functions.

27kc3k

All specs

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Humidity

    10%~80%

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C~40°C

PANEL

  • Brightness

    300nits

  • Native Resolution

    FHD (1920 x 1080)

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    27 inch

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    Stereo Max 2W x 2 (built-in)