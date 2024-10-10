About Cookies on This Site

Stretch Signage

Features

Gallery

Specs

Stretch Signage

37BH7N-H

Stretch Signage

  • Front view with infill image
  • -45 degree side view with infill image
  • -90 degree side view
  • +45 degree side view with infill image
  • +90 degree side view
  • Rear view
  • -45 degree rear view
  • +45 degree rear view
Front view with infill image
-45 degree side view with infill image
-90 degree side view
+45 degree side view with infill image
+90 degree side view
Rear view
-45 degree rear view
+45 degree rear view
+45 degree rear view

Key Features

  • Resolution : 1,920 × 540
  • Brightness : 700 nit
  • 32:9 Wide Screen
  • Slim Design
  • SuperSign CMS, SuperSign Control+, SuperSign WB, Mobile CMS, LG ConnectedCare
  • webOS Solution
More

Bring the Remaining Space to Life with Space-fitting 32:9 Widescreen

Bring the Remaining Space to Life with Space-fitting 32:9 Widescreen

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

32:9 Extended Wide Format

32:9 Extended Wide Format

It is a unique wide screen with 32:9 bar type which provides much more flexibility in content than the conventional display of 16:9 ratio.

Picture-by-Picture (PBP) Mode

Picture-by-Picture (PBP) Mode

The Picture-by-Picture (PBP) feature allows you to show multi content in one single display. It is very useful and convenient to deliver various advertisements or pieces of information at the same time.

Portrait/Landscape Mode

Portrait/Landscape Mode

BH7N can be used vertically as well, allowing for flexible utilization in various installation/usage scenes in both horizontal and vertical orientations. It can be utilized for displays according to the characteristics and size of unused and leftover spaces.

Customizable Angle toSuit Customer's Eye Level

With a tilting capability of 30° when installed at a higher height, BH7N enhances customer perception and satisfaction.

 

Customizable Angle to Suit Customer's Eye Level

Highly Reliable in High Humidity Environments

Optimized for business environments, the BH7N is protected against salt, dust, iron powder and humidity thanks to conformal coating on power board, allowing for stable operation.

 

Highly Reliable in High Humidity Environments

Indoor Display Offering a Vivid and Sharp Visual Experience

With a great brightness of 700 cd/m2, the BH7N series clearly deliver content and attract public attention, making it suitable display for marketing in airports, retail, shopping malls etc.

 

Indoor Display Offering a Vivid and Sharp Visual Experience

* The provided image is intended for comparison purposes only.

Daisy Chain Management

A daisy chain allows you to conveniently and efficiently play the same content on multiple displays using just one media player. This eliminates the need to install separate media boxes for each display, as the entire operation can be handled by a single media player, ultimately resulting in cost savings during installation.

 

Daisy Chain Management

* You can play media by connecting an external HDMI.

High Performance withLG webOS 6.0

LG webOS 6.0 is available on BH7N series for a smooth execution of several tasks. LG webOS smart signage platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI.*

 

High Performance with LG webOS 6.0

* GUI : Graphical User Interface
* The provided image is solely for reference.

Real-Time Monitoringwith LG ConnectedCare

Easy and Fast maintenance are available with our optional cloud service solution LG ConnectedCare*. It remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, ensuring the stable operation of clients' businesses.

 

Real-Time Monitoring with LG ConnectedCare

* LG ConnectedCare is the brand name of LG Signage365Care Service. The availability differs by region.

SuperSign

SuperSign is an integrated and intuitive content management solution for creative and organized digital signage content in your space, connecting customers to a range of services with convenient user experiences. There are a variety of versions such as SuperSign Cloud, so discover and enjoy the version that best fits you.

 

SuperSign

Print

All specs

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    37"

  • Panel Technology

    IPS (ADS)

  • Back Light Type

    Edge

  • Aspect Ratio

    32:9

  • Native Resolution

    1920x540 (FHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    700nit(Typ)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,000:1

  • Dynamic CR

    1,000,000:1

  • Color Gamut

    NTSC 72%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 X 178

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    8 bit, 16.7 Million colors

  • Response Time

    14ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Haze 25%

  • Life time

    50,000Hrs (Min.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    24/7

  • Portait / Landscape

    Yes / Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI In

    Yes (2, HDMI Daisy cahin support) HDMI1/HDMI2 : HDCP 2.2/1.4 HDMI2: ARC

  • DP In

    Yes (1)

  • RS232C Out

    Yes (1)

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    Yes (1)

  • IR In

    Yes (1)

  • USB In

    USB2.0 Type A(1, USB Auto Playback)

  • HDMI Out

    Yes (1)

  • Audio Out

    Yes (1), Speaker NA(Audio line Out)

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    T/R/L/B : 15.6/9.3/9.3/15.6

  • Weight (Head)

    7kg

  • Packed Weight

    9kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    922.3 x 288.3 x 43.5 mm (without IR)

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    400×200mm

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C to 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100~240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    40W

  • Max.

    50W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    136.4 BTU↓/Hr(Typ.), 170.6BTU↓/Hr(Max.)

  • Smart Energy Saving (70%)

    30W±10%

  • DPM

    0.5 W

  • Power off

    0.5 W

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "B" / CE / KC

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    Yes

  • SuperSign Control+

    Yes

  • SuperSign WB

    Yes

  • SuperSign Cloud

    Yes

  • Mobile CMS

    Yes

  • Connected Care

    Yes

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Turkiye, Arabic, polski

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord(1.55 M*1), QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender,Power Cord Clip

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Tilt (Face down)

    Yes (Max 30 degree)

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    Yes