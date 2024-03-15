About Cookies on This Site

49" 4000 nits FHD IP-rated Outdoor Display

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

49XE4F-B

49XE4F-B

49" 4000 nits FHD IP-rated Outdoor Display

(2)
Slim & Robust Design with Outstanding Visibility

Slim & Robust Design with Outstanding Visibility

With a slim & robust design, XE4F series can be easily installed to meet the customer's needs under in external environments that require complex installation conditions. And upgraded brightness captures the customer's attention even under strong and direct sunlight.
Slim & Light Design
SLIM & ROBUST DESIGN

Slim & Light Design

XE4F series composed of single display with a light and slim design and it can be easily customized to suit various external environments with no need for separate casing.
Easy integration for partner's customized design
SLIM & ROBUST DESIGN

Easy integration for partner's customized design

The XE4F series are lighter and ready to be customized for various customer needs and settings. From outdoor menu boards to kiosks, the XE4F series are also mount ready and optimized for customers, based on the industry destination and use.
Bright & Brilliant
OUTSTANDING VISIBILITY

Bright & Brilliant

The XE4F series possess powerful brightness of 4,000nits, providing clear and vivid picture quality even under direct sunlight.
Wide Viewing Angle
OUTSTANDING VISIBILITY

Wide Viewing Angle

IPS technology provides better control of the liquid crystals, which in turn allows the screen to be viewed at virtually any angle.
Long Lasting Brightness
OUTSTANDING VISIBILITY

Long Lasting Brightness

By adding more LED units, XE4F operates brighter at a lower temperature, thereby lasting longer than conventional products.
Visible with Polarized Sunglasses
OUTSTANDING VISIBILITY

Visible with Polarized Sunglasses

QWP* enables clear visibility even when the viewer is wearing polarized sunglasses.

* Quarter Wave Plate

Secured Protection with IP56 Design
RELIABILITY FOR OUTDOOR USAGE

Secured Protection with IP56 Design

The display is sealed with IP56 design for reliable operation. It's designed to be not only waterproof but also weatherproof against the damaging effects of the sun, rain, snow, dust and wind, an essential feature for outdoor application.
Protective Glass (IK10 Certified)
RELIABILITY FOR OUTDOOR USAGE

Protective Glass (IK10 Certified)

The tempered and laminated front glass ensures optimum protection from outdoor extremities, resulting in minimal to no damage from external impacts.

* The image is for illustrative purposes only

* IK rating refers to the degree of resistance against external impacts on a scale of to 10. (10 indicates the highest level of protection.)

Support HDBaseT ™
EASY MAINTENANCE

Support HDBaseT ™

XE4F Series support HDBaseT ™, the global standard for the transmission of ultra-high definition video & audio, Ethernet, controls, USB and IR over a single, long-distance cable, for easier control of the display and saving installaiton and maintenance costs.

* XE4F Series don't support the power supply

Web Monitoring
EASY MAINTENANCE

Web Monitoring

This web-based monitoring solution is user-friendly and allows the user to be at ease. It enables the user to have full access anywhere at anytime from their mobile phone while having access to both current and past data. It allows the user to monitor the unit, make adjustments, and control the unit remotely in real time.

* The image is for illustrative purposes only

USER SCENE

USER SCENE

Print

All specs

PANEL

Screen Size

49

Panel Technology

IPS, M+(WRGB)

Backlight Type

Direct

Aspect Ratio

16:09

Native Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD, WRGB)

Brightness (Typ., cd/m²)

4000

Brightness (Min., cd/m²)

3200

Contrast Ratio

1,300:1

Dynamic CR

500,000:1

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178 x 178

Response Time

Typ. 8ms (G to G BW)

Surface Treatment (Haze, Quarter Wave Plate)

Haze 3%, QWP

Local dimming

48 Blocks

Life Time (Typ.)

50,000 Hrs

Operation Hours

24 Hrs

Orientation

Portrait & Landscape

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI(2), DP, HDBaseT, USB(2)

Output

External Speaker Out(L/R)

External Control

RS232C In/Out, RJ45(LAN) In/Out

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

Protection Glass

5mm(IK 10, Degree of Protection, Chemical Strengthening, Anti-Reflective)

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

38.4mm(T/B), 26.0mm(L/R)

Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

1,153 x 656.2 x 88.0mm

Weight (Head)

32Kg

Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)

1,286 x 797 x 207mm

Packed Weight

37Kg

Handle

X

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

-30°C to 50 °C

Operation Humidity

5 % to 100 %

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ./Max

300/350W

Smart Energy Saving

140W

Max.

180 W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

Safety

CB / NRTL

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC

ErP / Energy Star

No / NA

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

SuperSign

Yes(CMS, Control)

Signage365Care

Yes

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller, Manual(EIG, IG , OM), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, HDMI Cable , POWER CABLE