49" 4000 nits FHD IP-rated Outdoor Display

* Quarter Wave Plate
* The image is for illustrative purposes only
* IK rating refers to the degree of resistance against external impacts on a scale of to 10. (10 indicates the highest level of protection.)
* XE4F Series don't support the power supply
* The image is for illustrative purposes only
All specs
PANEL
-
Screen Size
-
49
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS, M+(WRGB)
-
Backlight Type
-
Direct
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:09
-
Native Resolution
-
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD, WRGB)
-
Brightness (Typ., cd/m²)
-
4000
-
Brightness (Min., cd/m²)
-
3200
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,300:1
-
Dynamic CR
-
500,000:1
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178 x 178
-
Response Time
-
Typ. 8ms (G to G BW)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze, Quarter Wave Plate)
-
Haze 3%, QWP
-
Local dimming
-
48 Blocks
-
Life Time (Typ.)
-
50,000 Hrs
-
Operation Hours
-
24 Hrs
-
Orientation
-
Portrait & Landscape
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
-
HDMI(2), DP, HDBaseT, USB(2)
-
Output
-
External Speaker Out(L/R)
-
External Control
-
RS232C In/Out, RJ45(LAN) In/Out
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Protection Glass
-
5mm(IK 10, Degree of Protection, Chemical Strengthening, Anti-Reflective)
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
38.4mm(T/B), 26.0mm(L/R)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
-
1,153 x 656.2 x 88.0mm
-
Weight (Head)
-
32Kg
-
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1,286 x 797 x 207mm
-
Packed Weight
-
37Kg
-
Handle
-
X
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
-
-30°C to 50 °C
-
Operation Humidity
-
5 % to 100 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
-
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ./Max
-
300/350W
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
140W
-
Max.
-
180 W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC
-
ErP / Energy Star
-
No / NA
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign
-
Yes(CMS, Control)
-
Signage365Care
-
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller, Manual(EIG, IG , OM), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, HDMI Cable , POWER CABLE
