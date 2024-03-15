We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All specs
GENERAL
-
Screen size (inches)
-
84U"
-
Dynamic CR
-
500,000:1
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Aspect ratio
-
16:9
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160 (Ultra HD)
-
Brightness (cd/m2)
-
350
-
Viewing angle (°)
-
178 x 178
-
Response Time (ms)
-
12ms (G to G)
CONNECTIVITY - INPUT
-
Digital
-
HDMI (2), DVI-D (1), Display Port (1) with HDCP for all Input
-
Analog
-
RGB (1), Composite (1)
-
Audio
-
RGB / DVI-D / AV
-
External control
-
RS232C (1), RJ45 (1), IR (1, Internal)
-
USB
-
2
-
HDTV Formats
-
Composite : 576i - HDMI : 720p, 1080i, 1080p, 2160p
CONNECTIVITY - OUTPUT
-
Digital
-
DVI-D(1)
-
Analog
-
RGB (1)
-
Audio
-
Yes (1), Line Out (1)
-
External Control
-
Main : RS232C (1), IR (1, Internal)
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width (mm)
-
34
-
Monitor Dimension (WxHxD) mm
-
1,923.4 x 1,109.4 x 76 (w/Handle 126mm)
-
Carton Dimension (WxHxD) mm
-
2,050 x 1,261 x 330
-
Packed Weight
-
118
-
Weight (head)
-
102.6
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface (mm)
-
600 x 400
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Temperature Sensor
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
Auto Brightness sensor
-
Yes
-
Brightness/Contrast/Backlight
-
Yes
-
Energy Saving Mode
-
Yes (Minimum, Medium, Maxium)
-
Auto Config/Phase
-
Yes
ENVIROMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
-
0°C ~ 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10% ~ 80%
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)& VESA MOUNTING
-
Safety
-
UL / cUL / CB scheme / TUV
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / VCCI / C-tick / CE / KCC
-
ErP / Energy Star
-
Yes / No
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Touch Screen Writing Software
-
Yes (only 84WT70PS
POWER
-
Power Supply
-
100-240V, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption
-
Typ.: 350W, Smart Enegy Saving: 200W, DPM: 1.5W, Power off: 0.5W
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
Slot PC Compatible (Optional)
-
Yes (MP700, MP500)
ACCESSORY
-
Remote Controller (incl. Battery 2ea)
-
Yes
-
CD (Manual / Writing Software / ESG)
-
Yes
-
D-Sub Cable
-
Yes
-
Power Cord
-
Yes
-
Eye Bolt 2ea
-
Yes
-
Speaker (Optional)
-
SP-2000
-
Media Player (Optional)
-
MP700, MP500
-
Wall Mount (Optional)
-
LSW630
TOUCH
-
Protection Glass Transmission
-
85%
-
Multi Touch Point
-
Max 10 Point
-
Power
-
5W
-
Accuracy
-
1mm
-
Available Object Size for Touch
-
Ø6 mm
-
Protection Glass Thickness
-
5T (Anti-Fog, Anti-Reflection)
-
Interface
-
USB 2.0
-
Operating System Support
-
Windows XP (1 Point) / Windows 7 (10 Point)
-
