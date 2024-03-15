About Cookies on This Site

Specs

Support

84WT70

Print

All specs

GENERAL

Screen size (inches)

84U"

Dynamic CR

500,000:1

Panel Technology

IPS

Aspect ratio

16:9

Resolution

3840 x 2160 (Ultra HD)

Brightness (cd/m2)

350

Viewing angle (°)

178 x 178

Response Time (ms)

12ms (G to G)

CONNECTIVITY - INPUT

Digital

HDMI (2), DVI-D (1), Display Port (1) with HDCP for all Input

Analog

RGB (1), Composite (1)

Audio

RGB / DVI-D / AV

External control

RS232C (1), RJ45 (1), IR (1, Internal)

USB

2

HDTV Formats

Composite : 576i - HDMI : 720p, 1080i, 1080p, 2160p

CONNECTIVITY - OUTPUT

Digital

DVI-D(1)

Analog

RGB (1)

Audio

Yes (1), Line Out (1)

External Control

Main : RS232C (1), IR (1, Internal)

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Width (mm)

34

Monitor Dimension (WxHxD) mm

1,923.4 x 1,109.4 x 76 (w/Handle 126mm)

Carton Dimension (WxHxD) mm

2,050 x 1,261 x 330

Packed Weight

118

Weight (head)

102.6

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface (mm)

600 x 400

SPECIAL FEATURES

Temperature Sensor

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

Auto Brightness sensor

Yes

Brightness/Contrast/Backlight

Yes

Energy Saving Mode

Yes (Minimum, Medium, Maxium)

Auto Config/Phase

Yes

ENVIROMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0°C ~ 40°C

Operation Humidity

10% ~ 80%

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)& VESA MOUNTING

Safety

UL / cUL / CB scheme / TUV

EMC

FCC Class "A" / VCCI / C-tick / CE / KCC

ErP / Energy Star

Yes / No

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Touch Screen Writing Software

Yes (only 84WT70PS

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V, 50/60Hz

Power Consumption

Typ.: 350W, Smart Enegy Saving: 200W, DPM: 1.5W, Power off: 0.5W

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

Slot PC Compatible (Optional)

Yes (MP700, MP500)

ACCESSORY

Remote Controller (incl. Battery 2ea)

Yes

CD (Manual / Writing Software / ESG)

Yes

D-Sub Cable

Yes

Power Cord

Yes

Eye Bolt 2ea

Yes

Speaker (Optional)

SP-2000

Media Player (Optional)

MP700, MP500

Wall Mount (Optional)

LSW630

TOUCH

Protection Glass Transmission

85%

Multi Touch Point

Max 10 Point

Power

5W

Accuracy

1mm

Available Object Size for Touch

Ø6 mm

Protection Glass Thickness

5T (Anti-Fog, Anti-Reflection)

Interface

USB 2.0

Operating System Support

Windows XP (1 Point) / Windows 7 (10 Point)