86" Ultra Stretch Signage

Ultra Stretch Signage, 58:9 Space-Fitting Wide Screen
The 86BH5F is the most suitable display for delivering new forms of advertising and multiplexed information in a 58:9 widescreen format. It can bring unused & leftover space to life by being installed without restriction.
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
* Video content only. (Images not supported)
*OSD : On Screen Display
* ConnectedCare is the brand name of LG Signage365Care Service. The availability differs by region.
All specs
PANEL
-
Aspect Ratio
58:9
-
Back Light Type
Direct
-
Brightness
500nit (Typ.)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07 Billion colors
-
Color Gamut
NTSC 72%
-
Contrast Ratio
1,100:1
-
Dynamic CR
500,000:1
-
Life time
50,000Hrs (Typ.)
-
Native Resolution
3840 x 600 (FHD)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
24/7
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Portait / Landscape
YES / YES
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Response Time
8ms (G to G)
-
Screen Size (Inch)
86
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
Haze 3%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178º x 178º
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
T/R/L/B : 5.9/4.4/4.4/5.9mm
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
2290 x 599 x 228mm
-
Handle
YES
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
2158.3 x 348.5 x 81.7mm
-
Packed Weight
38.2Kg
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
600 x 200 mm
-
Weight (Head)
20.5Kg
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
751 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 819 BTU/Hr(Max.)
-
DPM
0.5W
-
Max.
240W
-
Power off
0.5W
-
Smart Energy Saving (70%)
100W
-
Typ.
220W
FEATURE - SOFTWARE
-
Auto Set ID
YES
-
Beacon
YES
-
Booting Logo Image
YES
-
Control Manager
YES
-
Crestron Connected
YES
-
External Input Rotation
YES
-
Fail over
YES
-
Group Manager
YES
-
HDMI-CEC
YES
-
ISM Method
YES
-
Local Contents Scheduling
YES
-
Local Network Sync
YES
-
No Signal Image
YES
-
OS Ver. (webOS)
webOS 4.0
-
PBP
YES (4PBP)
-
PM mode
YES
-
RS232C Sync
YES
-
Screen Rotation
YES
-
Setting Data Cloning
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
SNMP
YES
-
Status Mailing
YES
-
Tile Mode Setting
YES
-
USB Plug & Play
YES
-
Wake on LAN
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
Audio In
YES
-
Audio Out
YES
-
Daisy Chain
Input : HDMI, DP, DVI-D / Output : DP
-
DP In
YES (HDCP 2.2/1.3)
-
DP Out
YES
-
DVI-D In
YES (HDCP 1.4)
-
HDMI In
YES (3ea)
-
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
2.2/1.4
-
IR In
YES
-
RJ45(LAN) In
YES (1ea)
-
RJ45(LAN) Out
YES
-
RS232C In
YES
-
RS232C Out
YES
-
USB In
USB2.0 Type A (2ea)
FEATURE - HARDWARE
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
YES
-
Current Sensor
YES
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
8GB
-
Local Key Operation
YES
-
Temperature Sensor
YES
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
YES
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Connected Care
YES
-
Mobile CMS
YES
-
SuperSign Control+
YES
-
SuperSign WB
YES
OPS COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type compatible
YES (Piggyback)
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-in Power
LANGUAGE
-
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
CERTIFICATION
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ERP / Energy Star
YES(EU Only) / NO
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
YES
-
IP Rating
IP5X
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller(including battery 2ea), Power Cord, DP cable, RS-232C Cable, IR/Light sensor receiver, Manual
-
Optional
OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)