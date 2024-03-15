About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Ultra Stretch Signage

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Ultra Stretch Signage

88BH7F-B

Ultra Stretch Signage

Ultra Stretch Signage, 32:9 Wide Screen1

Ultra Stretch Signage, 32:9 Wide Screen

The 88BH7F is the most suitable display for delivering new forms of advertising and multiplexed information in a 32:9 widescreen format that brings you a new experience, captivating customers' attention.
32:9 Extended Wide Format<br>1
EXTRAORDINARY VIEWING EXPERIENCE

32:9 Extended Wide Format

It is a unique wide screen with 32:9 bar type which provides much more flexibility in playing content than the conventional display of 16:9 ratio.
Ultra HD Resolution (3,840 x 1,080)
EXTRAORDINARY VIEWING EXPERIENCE

Ultra HD Resolution (3,840 x 1,080)

Ultra HD resolution delivers an immersive viewing experience with vivid colors and clear images.
Flexibility for Content Management
EFFECTIVE CONTENT DELIVERY

Flexibility for Content Management

The 88BH7F is able to organize multi content with video and text according to user's desired ratio. Also, it is optimized to show a vertical or horizontal object without truncation, providing lifelike viewing experiences to the customers.
Multi Screen Mode with 4PBP
EFFECTIVE CONTENT DELIVERY

Multi Screen Mode with 4PBP

The Picture-by-Picture (PBP) feature allows you to show multi content in one single display by up-to four parts. It is very useful and convenient to deliver various advertisements or pieces of information at the same time without calibration.
High Performance SoC with webOS
OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY

High Performance SoC with webOS

Built-in Quad Core SoC can execute several tasks at once while providing smooth content playback without the need for a media player. Also LG webOS platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI and simple app development tools.
Tiled Scene
OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY

Tiled Scene with Immersive View

The 88BH7F can show a tiled scene by up to 15 × 15 configuration. This will be the best choice if you want to use a large screen, or provide visual impact to your customers in a different way.
LAN Daisy Chain Management
OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY

LAN Daisy Chain Management

By using this daisy-chained network feature, you can execute commands such as controlling, monitoring and even updating firmware.
LAN Daisy Chain Management
OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY

Real-Time Monitoring with Signage365Care

Easier and faster maintenance are available with our optional cloud service solution Signage365Care*. It remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, ensuring the stable operation of clients' businesses.

* The availability of the "Signage365Care" service differs by region, so please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.

Print

All specs

PANEL

Screen Size

88"

Panel Technology

IPS

Aspect Ratio

32:9

Native Resolution

3,840 x 1,080 (UHD)

Brightness(Typ.,cd/m²)

700

Contrast Ratio

1,100:1 (Typ)

Dynamic CR

500,000:1 (Typ)

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178 x 178

Response Time

8ms (G to G)

Surface Treatment

AGLR (Haze 3%)

Lifetime

50,000 Hrs (Typ.)

Operation Hours

24Hrs / 7Days

Orientation

Landscape & Portrait

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI (3), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB 2.0 (2)

Output

DP, Audio

External Control

RS232C In/out, RJ45 In/out, IR In

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

4.4 mm (L/R), 5.9 mm (T/B)

Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)

2,158.3 x 611.2 x 84.8 mm

Weight (Head)

33.9 kg

Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)

2,274 x 717 x 212 mm

Packed Weight

51.7 kg (Pallet included)

Handle

Yes

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

600 x 400 mm

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature Range

0 °C to 40 °C

Operation Humidity Range

10 % to 80 %

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ. / Max.

450 W / 530 W

Smart Energy Saving

210 W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

Safety

CB / NRTL

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ErP / Energy Star

Yes(EU Only) / N/A

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

OPS Type Compatible

Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Content Management Software

SuperSign CMS

Control and Monitoring Software

SuperSign Control/ Control+

Signage365Care

Yes

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller, Power Cord, DP (2.6M), RS-232C Cable (3M), IR/Light Sensor Receiver, Manual

Optional

KT-OPSF(OPS Kit)