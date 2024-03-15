About Cookies on This Site

Ultra Stretch Signage, 32:9 Space-Fitting Wide Screen

The 88BH7G is a suitable display for delivering new forms of advertising and multiplexed information in a 32:9 widescreen format that brings you a new experience, captivating customers' attention.

32:9 Extended Wide Format

It is a unique wide screen with 32:9 bar type which is twice as long as the previous 16:9 display, allowing more content and information to be shown on one screen.
High Picture Quality (3,840 × 1,080)

LG Ultra Stretch display, which is about half the size of a 98-inch UHD display, delivers vivid and clear colors.
Flexibility for Content Management

Thanks to its bar type format, it is optimized to show a vertical or horizontal object providing a memorable viewing experiences to the viewer.
Multi Screen Mode with 4PBP

The Picture-by-Picture (PBP) feature allows you to show multi content in one single display by up-to four parts. It is very useful to deliver various advertisements or pieces of information at the same time without bezels among them.
User-friendly Menu

The Ultra Stretch display offers a user-friendly UX to simplify approach flows, groups similar functions together, and adopts an intuitive GUI for ease of use. When using the display in portrait mode, menu can also be adjusted accordingly.
Tiled Scene with Immersive View

The 88BH7G can show a tiled scene by up to 15×15 configuration. It will be a good way to build a large screen or provide visual impacts to customers differently.
LAN Daisy Chain Management

By using this daisy-chained network feature, you can execute commands such as controlling, monitoring and even updating firmware for multiple displays at once.
Real-Time Monitoring with ConnectedCare

Easier and faster maintenance are available with our optional cloud service solution LG ConnectedCare*. It remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, enabling the stable operation of clients' businesses.

*LG ConnectedCare is the brand name of LG Signage365Care Service. The availability differs by region.

 

All specs

PANEL

Screen Size

88"

Panel Technology

IPS

Native Resolution

3,840 × 1,080

Brightness (Typ., nit)

700

Contrast Ratio

1,100:1

Dynamic CR

500,000:1

Color gamut

NTSC 72%

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178 x 178

Color Depth

1.07 Billion Colors (10 bit)

Response Time

8ms (G to G)

Surface Treatment (Haze)

3%

Lifetime

50,000 Hrs (Typ.)

Operation Hours (Hours / Day)

24/7

Portrait / Landscape

Yes/Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI (3, HDCP 2.2/1.4), DP (HDCP 2.2/1.3), DVI-D (HDCP 1.4), Audio, USB 2.0 Type A (2)

Output

DP, Audio

External Control

RS232C In/out, RJ45 (LAN) In/out, IR In

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

4.4 mm (R/L), 5.9 mm (T/B)

Weight (Head)

33.9 kg

Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)

2,158.3 x 611.2 x 84.8 mm

Handle

Yes

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

600 x 400 mm

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature Range

0 °C to 40 °C

Operation Humidity Range

10% to 80%

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ. / Max.

450 W/530 W

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

1,535 BTU/Hr (Typ.), 1,808 BTU/Hr (Max.)

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

Safety

CB, NRTL

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ErP / Energy Star

Yes

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

OPS Type Compatible

Yes (Piggyback)

OPS Power Built In

No

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

SuperSign CMS

Yes

SuperSign Control / Control+

Yes

SuperSign WB

Yes

SuperSign Media Editor

Yes

LG ConnectedCare

Yes * The availability can differ by region.

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller, Power Cord, DP Cable, RS-232C Cable, IR / Light Sensor Receiver, Manual

Optional

OPS Kit (KT-OPSF)