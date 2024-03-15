We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Ultra Stretch Signage
Ultra Stretch Signage, 32:9 Space-Fitting Wide Screen
The 88BH7G is a suitable display for delivering new forms of advertising and multiplexed information in a 32:9 widescreen format that brings you a new experience, captivating customers' attention.
*LG ConnectedCare is the brand name of LG Signage365Care Service. The availability differs by region.
All specs
PANEL
-
Screen Size
-
88"
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Native Resolution
-
3,840 × 1,080
-
Brightness (Typ., nit)
-
700
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,100:1
-
Dynamic CR
-
500,000:1
-
Color gamut
-
NTSC 72%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178 x 178
-
Color Depth
-
1.07 Billion Colors (10 bit)
-
Response Time
-
8ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
-
3%
-
Lifetime
-
50,000 Hrs (Typ.)
-
Operation Hours (Hours / Day)
-
24/7
-
Portrait / Landscape
-
Yes/Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
-
HDMI (3, HDCP 2.2/1.4), DP (HDCP 2.2/1.3), DVI-D (HDCP 1.4), Audio, USB 2.0 Type A (2)
-
Output
-
DP, Audio
-
External Control
-
RS232C In/out, RJ45 (LAN) In/out, IR In
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
4.4 mm (R/L), 5.9 mm (T/B)
-
Weight (Head)
-
33.9 kg
-
Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)
-
2,158.3 x 611.2 x 84.8 mm
-
Handle
-
Yes
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
600 x 400 mm
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature Range
-
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity Range
-
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
-
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ. / Max.
-
450 W/530 W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
1,535 BTU/Hr (Typ.), 1,808 BTU/Hr (Max.)
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
-
CB, NRTL
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ErP / Energy Star
-
Yes
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type Compatible
-
Yes (Piggyback)
-
OPS Power Built In
-
No
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign CMS
-
Yes
-
SuperSign Control / Control+
-
Yes
-
SuperSign WB
-
Yes
-
SuperSign Media Editor
-
Yes
-
LG ConnectedCare
-
Yes * The availability can differ by region.
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller, Power Cord, DP Cable, RS-232C Cable, IR / Light Sensor Receiver, Manual
-
Optional
-
OPS Kit (KT-OPSF)
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.