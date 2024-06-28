About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
1,500nits FHD IP-rated Outdoor Display

Features

Gallery

Specs

1,500nits FHD IP-rated Outdoor Display

22XE1J-B

1,500nits FHD IP-rated Outdoor Display

Front view

Versatile Outdoor Display Fit for Your Business

Ads for tires are displayed on a 22XE1J installed on the upper part of the gas lubricator. A lady entering a café looks at the advertisement on the 22XE1J which is installed on the wall of the building.

* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

A 22XE1J is installed on the wall at the entrance of the building with another 22XE1J stand below for reservation purposes. The lady with sunglasses is using the 22XE1J screen with a touch overlay to make a reservation. The screen remains visible even when under direct sunlight.

High Visibility Under Bright Environments

With a brightness of 1,500 nits, 22XE1J boasts high visibility in bright environments. In addition, its clear visibility can deliver a variety of information even to those wearing polarized sunglasses.

The left one shows a 22XE1J installed on the wall showing its 21.5" in size. On the right, there are various screen types: A hanging type, kiosk type, and stand-alone installation type.

21.5 inches of Versatile Screen Size

The small and light size of 21.5 inches allows for flexible use in various spaces. In particular, you can install the display in various way allowing for high utilization for small-medium businesses (SMB) to large businesses.

The 22XE1J is protected against dust, direct sunlight, rain, and snow.

Secured Protection with IP56 Design

The display is sealed with IP56 design for reliable operation. It’s designed to be not only waterproof but also weatherproof against the damaging effects of the sun, rain, snow, dust and wind, which is an essential feature for outdoor application.

A display is working well in an environment of -30~50°C.

Wide Operating Temperature Range

22XE1J can be used under a wide range of operating temperatures which results in fewer constraints for outdoor installation.

The 22XE1J has a conformal coating making it resistant to dust and salinity in moisture.

Conformal Coating

Conformal Coating* improves reliability of the circuit board, power board by protecting it against dust, iron powder, humidity, etc.

* Conformal Coating : Thin protective films/breathing membranes that filter water vapor and solid debris

The 22XE1J screen can adjust its brightness automatically according to the ambient light.

Smart Brightness Control

The screen brightness is automatically adjusted depending on the ambient light. The brightness is increased in light for better visibility, while it is decreased in darkness for efficient power management.

High Performance with webOS

Quad Core SoC* can execute several tasks at the same time without a separate media player. In addition, webOS 4.1 platform enhances user convenience with intuitive UI and simple app development tools.

A number of tasks that can be done simultaneously are easily arranged through the web OS platform.

* System-on-Chip

Easy Content Distribution & SW Update

22XE1J features embedded Wi-Fi*, Bluetooth, Beacon making it easy to distribute content wirelessly and update Firmware. In particular, using Beacon and BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy), shop manager can do various promotional activities, such as providing promotional coupons or product information to visitor in real time.

The store owner can easily distribute content and update firmware using a wireless connection such as Wi-Fi or Bluetooth.

* Wi-Fi performance may vary depending on your router and circumstance.

Web Monitoring (Control Manager)

This is a web-based monitoring solution, which provides a ease of control for the user. It enables users to have full access anywhere, anytime from their mobile phone & PC as long as they’re connected to a network while having access to both current and past data. It allows users to monitor the unit, make any adjustments and control it remotely in real-time.

User can monitor and control their displays through mobile phone and laptop.

Real-time LG ConnectedCare Service

Maintenance is easy and fast with the optional LG ConnectedCare* service, a cloud service solution provided by LG. It remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, supporting the stable operation of clients' businesses.

The LG employee is remotely monitoring the 22XE1J series installed in a different place by using cloud-based LG monitoring solution.

* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.

Print

All specs

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    21.5

  • Panel Technology

    IPS (AHVA)

  • Back Light Type

    Edge

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    1,500nit (Typ., with Glass)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,000:1 (Typ.)

  • Dynamic CR

    800,000:1

  • Color Gamut

    NTSC 72%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178º x 178º

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7 Million colors

  • Response Time

    25ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Haze 25%

  • Life time

    70,000Hrs (Typ.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    24/7

  • Portait / Landscape

    YES / YES

  • Transparency

    N/A

  • QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI In

    YES (2ea)

  • HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

    2.2/1.4

  • DP In

    NO

  • DVI-D In

    NO

  • RGB In

    NO

  • Audio In

    NO

  • RS232C In

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    YES (1ea)

  • IR In

    NO

  • USB In

    USB2.0 Type A (1ea)

  • HDMI Out

    NO

  • DP Out

    NO

  • Audio Out

    NO

  • Touch USB

    NO

  • External Speaker Out

    YES

  • RS232C Out

    NO

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    NO

  • IR Out

    NO

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    38.3mm(R/L), 24.0mm(T/B)

  • Weight (Head)

    8.3Kg

  • Packed Weight

    10Kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    557.3 x 319.8 x 65mm

  • Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    N/A

  • Handle

    NO

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    100 x 100 mm

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    632 x 394 x 187mm

  • Weight (Head+Stand)

    N/A

PROTECTION GLASS

  • Thickness

    2mm

  • Degree of Protection

    N/A

  • Tempered / Chemical strengthening

    Chemical strengthening

  • Anti-Reflective

    YES

  • Infrared - Resistance (IR)

    YES

  • Shatter-Proof

    YES

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    16GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    YES

  • Temperature Sensor

    YES

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    YES

  • Pixel Sensor

    NO

  • Proximity Sensor

    NO

  • Current Sensor

    NO

  • BLU Sensor

    NO

  • Humidity Sensor

    YES

  • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

    YES

  • Power Indicator

    YES

  • Local Key Operation

    NO

  • FAN (Built-in)

    YES

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    webOS 4.1

  • Local Contents Scheduling

    YES

  • Group Manager

    YES

  • USB Plug & Play

    YES

  • Fail over

    YES

  • Booting Logo Image

    YES

  • No Signal Image

    YES

  • RS232C Sync

    NO

  • Local Network Sync

    YES

  • Backlight Sync

    NO

  • PIP

    NO

  • PBP

    NO

  • Screen Share

    NO

  • Video Tag

    YES (4 Video Tag)

  • Play via URL

    YES

  • Screen Rotation

    YES

  • External Input Rotation

    YES

  • Gapless Playback

    YES

  • Tile Mode Setting

    NO

  • Setting Data Cloning

    YES

  • SNMP

    YES

  • ISM Method

    YES

  • Auto Set ID

    NO

  • Status Mailing

    YES

  • Control Manager

    YES

  • Cisco Certification

    NO

  • Crestron Connected

    NO

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • PM mode

    YES

  • Wake on LAN

    YES

  • Network Ready

    YES

  • Beacon

    NO

  • HDMI-CEC

    YES

  • SI Server Setting

    YES

  • webRTC

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom

    YES

  • Brightness Compensation

    NO

  • W/B Setting by Grey scale

    NO

  • Scan Inversion

    NO

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    -30 °C to 50 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    5 % to 100%

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    85W (Full White) 36W (IEC 62087)

  • Max.

    115W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    290 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 392 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Power off

    0.5W

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    NO

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC / VCCI

  • ERP / Energy Star

    YES / NO

  • ePEAT(US only)

    NO

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type compatible

    NO

  • OPS Power Built-in

    NO

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    YES

  • SuperSign Control+

    YES

  • SuperSign WB

    NO

  • SuperSign Cloud

    NO

  • Mobile CMS

    NO

  • Connected Care

    YES

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arab, Türkçe

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(including battery 2ea), Power Cord, Manual (EIG, IG), RS-232C Gender

  • Optional

    NO

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Overlay Touch Compatibility

    N/A

  • Smart Calibration

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face up)

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face down)

    Max. 15 degree

  • IP Rating

    IP56

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    YES

  • Power Protection

    N/A

  • Direct Sunlight

    YES

DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

  • Available Object Size for Touch

    N/A

  • Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)

    N/A

  • Accuracy (Typ.)

    N/A

  • Interface

    N/A

  • Protection Glass Thickness

    N/A

  • Protection Glass Transmission

    N/A

  • Multi Touch Point

    N/A

  • Operating System Support

    N/A

What people are saying