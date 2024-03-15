About Cookies on This Site

IP5x Dust-Proof Ultra HD Series

IP5x Dust-Proof Ultra HD Series

43UM3DG-B

IP5x Dust-Proof Ultra HD Series

ULTRA HD Resolution

With the resolution that is 4 times higher than FHD, it makes the color and details of the contents more vivid and realistic. In addition, the wide viewing angle applied with LG IPS Panel, provides clear contents with no distortion

High Efficiency Video Coding

The UM3DG series supports HEVC* which efficiently compresses/decompresses high-capacity UHD contents, playing ultra-high quality videos with half the network traffic when compared to the existing H.264 codec.

*High Efficiency Video Coding

Narrow Bezel & Slim Depth

The UM3DG series has a smaller bezel size and thickness, which saves space and enables easy installation. In addition, it increases the immersive experience from the screen and provides a sophisticated design, improving the décor of the space where the product is installed.

Built-in Speaker

Contents will be enriched with sound effects from built-in speakers, without the need for purchasing or installing external speakers.

IP5x Certified Design

The IP5x Dust-Proof Certification ensures that the product is completely protected from dust, eliminating the risk of performance degradation.

15° Tilting Installation

When a display is installed at high places, it is usually tilted for the user's comfort viewing. In consideration of this, the UM3DG series supports the installation with 15 degrees of tilt*.

* Tilt installation of up to 15 degrees facedown is supported. (in conditions within 30°C temperature, 50% humidity)

Remote Monitoring

The UM3DG series can email notifications to users when there is a problem, such as tilting of the product by external impact, so users can operate the product in a safer manner as they can get the information about the problem right away.

Simple Accessibility

Unlike other models where various buttons have to be pressed for control, the UM3DG series provides a single joystick to easily facilitate power on/off, input/setting operation, volume control, etc.

High-Performance with webOS

Built-in SoC can execute several tasks at once while providing smooth content playback without the need for a media player. Also LG webOS platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI and simple app development tools.

Various Sensor Applications

LG webOS smart signage platform easily supports connections with external sensors via USB plug-in. The overall cost for maintenance is reduced as there's no need to purchase additional software or media players for creating value-added solutions.

Compatibility with AV Control System

The UM3DG series has been certified Crestron Connected® for high compatibility with professional AV controls to achieve seamless integration and automated control*, boosting business management efficiency.

* Network based control

Compatibility with Video Conference System

For the optimum visual meeting, the UM3DG series has certified its compatibility with Cisco System that offers powerful and integrated control* for a smarter video conference, eliminating a waste of time for setting up the picture quality or changing input on incoming calls.

* Using an HDMI cable connection

ENERGY STAR® Certified
All specs

PANEL

Screen Size

43"

Panel Technology

IPS

Native Resolution

3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)

Brightness (Typ., nit)

350

Contrast Ratio

1,200:1

Dynamic CR

500,000 : 1 * The luminosity ratio of Full Black / Full White color on video input condition.

Color gamut

BT709 95%

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178 x 178

Color Depth

10bit(D)

Response Time

8ms(G to G)

Surface Treatment (Haze)

1%

Operation Hours

18 / 7 (Hours / Day)

Portrait / Landscape

Yes / Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI (3, HDCP 2.2/1.4), USB 2.0 Type A

Output

Audio

External Control

RS232C (4 Pin Phone Jack) In / Out, RJ45 (LAN) In, IR In

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

8.4mm(T/R/L), 14.4mm(B)

Weight (Head)

11.2 kg

Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)

962.5 × 556.8 × 39.9 mm

Handle

No

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

200 x 200

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ. / Max.

70W / 105W

Power off

0.5 W

Smart Energy Saving

50W

DPM

0.5W

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

239 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 359 BTU/Hr(Max)

SOUND

Speaker

Yes

CERTIFICATION

Safety

CB / NRTL

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ErP

Yes

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Type Compatible

No

OPS Power Built In

No

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

SuperSign CMS

Yes

SuperSign Control / Control+

Yes

SuperSign WB

Yes

SuperSign Media Editor

Yes

Signage365Care

Yes (The availability can differ by region.)

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender

Optional

Stand(ST-653T), Wall bracket(LSW240B), VESA Adapter(AM-B220S)

GENERAL

Region

Global