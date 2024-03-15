We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Non-Glare Ultra HD Series
LG UHD Signage
A man and a woman are checking the departure time of the flight through the signage installed at the airport. And the screen with anti-glare coating has small reflection of the light from the sun.
* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
* The images listed are for reference only and the actual reflection can be different.
* Tilt installation of up to 30 degrees facedown is supported. (In conditions within 30ºC temperature, 50% humidity)
* LG does not provide any external sensors but webOS platform. External sensors needs to be purchased separately and tested for compatibility with webOS platform.
* Network based control
* Using an HDMI cable connection
All specs
PANEL
-
Screen Size
-
49"
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Native Resolution
-
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Brightness
-
700nit (Typ.)
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,100:1
-
Dynamic CR
-
500,000:1
-
Color gamut
-
BT709 95%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178 x 178
-
Color Depth
-
10bit, 1.07Billion colors
-
Response Time
-
8ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment(Haze)
-
28%
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
-
24/7
-
Portrait / Landscape
-
Yes / Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
-
HDMI (2, HDCP 2.2/1.4), HDMI (1, HDCP 1.4), DP (1, HDCP 2.2/1.3), DVI-D (HDCP 1.4), Audio, USB 2.0 Type A
-
Output
-
DP, Audio
-
External Control
-
RS232C (4 Pin Phone Jack) In / Out, RJ45(LAN) In, IR In
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
T/R/L: 9.9mm, B: 14.4mm
-
Weight (Head)
-
15.4 kg
-
Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)
-
1098.6 x 644.5 x 39.9mm
-
Monitor Dimensions with Stand(W x H x D)
-
1098.6 x 694.3 x 290.0mm
-
Handle
-
No
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
300 x 300
KEY FEATURE
-
Key Feature
-
Internal Memory 8GB,Wi-Fi(Built-in),Sensor(Temperature Sensor,Auto Brightness sensor,Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor),Local Key Operation,webOS ver webOS4.1, Embedded CMS(Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager), USB Plug & Play,Fail over,Background Image(Booting Logo Image,No Signal Image),Sync Mode(RS-232C Sync,Local Network Sync),Multi-screen(PIP,PBP(4)),Screen Share,Video Tag(4),Play via URL, Rotation(Screen Rotation,External Input Rotation),Gapless Playback,Tile Mode Setting (Max. 15x15),Setting Data Cloning,SNMP,ISM Method,Auto Set ID,Status Mailing, Control Manager,3rd Party Compatibility(Crestron Inside), Power(Smart Energy Saving,PM mode,Wake on LAN),Beacon,HDMI-CEC,SI Server Setting,webRTC,Pro:Idiom
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
-
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240 V~, 50 / 60 Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
SOUND
-
Speaker
-
Yes
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
-
100 W
-
Max.
-
145W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
341.21 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 494.76 BTU/Hr(Max)
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ErP / Energy Star
-
Yes / Energy Star 8.0
OPS COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type Compatible
-
Yes
-
OPS Power Built In
-
No
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign CMS
-
Yes
-
SuperSign Control / Control+
-
Yes / Yes
-
SuperSign WB
-
Yes
-
SuperSign Media Editor
-
Yes
-
LG ConnectedCare
-
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender
-
Optional
-
Stand(ST-653T), Wall bracket(LSW350B), VESA Adapter(AM-B330S), OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Tilt(Facedown)
-
Yes (Max 30º degree)
*In conditions within 30ºC temperature, 50% humidity
-
IP Rating
-
IP5x
-
