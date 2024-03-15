About Cookies on This Site

Non-Glare Ultra HD Series

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Non-Glare Ultra HD Series

49UH7F-H

Non-Glare Ultra HD Series

LG UHD Signage

A man and a woman are checking the departure time of the flight through the signage installed at the airport. And the screen with anti-glare coating has small reflection of the light from the sun.

* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

A Screen with Non-glare coating can be seen clearly under the light compared to the screen that do not.
SUPERB PICTURE QUALITY

Clear View with Non-glare Coating

Viewers can be annoyed by unnecessary reflections when watching a screen under brightly lit conditions. The UH7F-H series has resolved such inconveniences by increasing the level of haze, which enhances visibility and text readability.

* The images listed are for reference only and the actual reflection can be different.

With a resolution 4 times higher than FHD, ULTRA HD displays content more clear and realistic.
SUPERB PICTURE QUALITY

ULTRA HD Resolution

With the resolution that is 4 times higher than FHD, it makes the color and details of the contents more vivid and realistic. In addition, the wide viewing angle applied with an IPS panel, provides clear contents.
UH7F-H has a narrow bezel of 14.4mm width and 9.9mm length, and a slim depth of 39.9mm which increases screen immersion.
SLEEK AND PRACTICAL DESIGN

Narrow Bezel & Slim Depth

This series is thin in bezel size and thickness, which saves space and enables easy installation. In addition, it increases the immersive experience from the screen and provides a sophisticated design, improving the décor of the space where the product is installed.
Logo is detachable when installing signage, and the built-in speaker is making the sound rich.
SLEEK AND PRACTICAL DESIGN

Detachable Logo and Built-in Speaker

This series is equipped with a new transparent logo which is well organized with surroundings. Also, its removable feature gives users flexibility for installation. Contents will be enriched with sound effects from built-in speakers, without the need for purchasing or installing external speakers.
UH7F-H is IP5x certified, so it is protected from dust and has less risk of performance degradation.
PRODUCT RELIABILITY

IP5x Certified Design

The IP5x Dust-Proof Certification ensures that the product is protected from dust, reducing the risk of performance degradation.
UH7F-H can be installed flexibly up to a 30 degree angle, making it comfortable for users to see when a signage is installed at a high place.
PRODUCT RELIABILITY

30° Tilting Installation

For the user's comfort viewing, UH7F-H supports the installation with 30 degrees of tilt* when it is installed at high places.

* Tilt installation of up to 30 degrees facedown is supported. (In conditions within 30ºC temperature, 50% humidity)

The UH7F-H series automatically adjusts the orientation of the screen, so users do not have to change the setting themselves.
EASY INSTALLATION

Auto Screen Rotation

This series automatically detects its orientation (landscape or portrait mode) in the initial installation step, so manual rotation set-up process isn't required. The direction of OSD and background contents will be already set when you turn on a display at first.
Signage can be installed more precisely through the horizontal sensor.
EASY INSTALLATION

Fine Adjustment

This series is equipped with a "horizontal sensor" which shows users how the device is tilt, so that it can be precisely installed.
A number of tasks can be done at the same time with the intuitive GUI.
webOS SMART SIGNAGE PLATFORM

High-Performance with webOS

Built-in Quad Core SoC can execute several tasks at once while providing smooth content playback. Also, LG webOS platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI and simple app development tools.
The image shows that various external sensors and signage can be connected through USB plug-in, providing easy value-added solutions.
webOS SMART SIGNAGE PLATFORM

Various Sensor Connection

LG webOS smart signage platform helps to easily provide value-added solutions by supporting simple connections with external sensors* such as GPIO, NFC/RFID, temperature sensors, etc. via USB plug-in. Also, the cost for additional software or media players can be saved by reducing the needs for purchasing them.

* LG does not provide any external sensors but webOS platform. External sensors needs to be purchased separately and tested for compatibility with webOS platform.

The AV control system helps users control the UH7F-H.
MEETING ROOM SOLUTION COMPATIBILITY

Compatible with AV Control System

The UH7F-H series has supported Crestron Connected® for high compatibility with professional AV controls to achieve seamless integration and automated control*, boosting business management efficiency.

* Network based control

A video conference is being held as people are screened on signage installed on the wall.
MEETING ROOM SOLUTION COMPATIBILITY

Compatible with Video Conference System

For the optimum visual meeting, the UH7F-H series has supported its compatibility with Cisco System that offers powerful and integrated control* for a smarter video conference, eliminating a waste of time for setting up the picture quality or changing input on incoming calls.

* Using an HDMI cable connection

Print

All specs

PANEL

Screen Size

49"

Panel Technology

IPS

Native Resolution

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

Brightness

700nit (Typ.)

Contrast Ratio

1,100:1

Dynamic CR

500,000:1

Color gamut

BT709 95%

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178 x 178

Color Depth

10bit, 1.07Billion colors

Response Time

8ms (G to G)

Surface Treatment(Haze)

28%

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

24/7

Portrait / Landscape

Yes / Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI (2, HDCP 2.2/1.4), HDMI (1, HDCP 1.4), DP (1, HDCP 2.2/1.3), DVI-D (HDCP 1.4), Audio, USB 2.0 Type A

Output

DP, Audio

External Control

RS232C (4 Pin Phone Jack) In / Out, RJ45(LAN) In, IR In

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

T/R/L: 9.9mm, B: 14.4mm

Weight (Head)

15.4 kg

Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)

1098.6 x 644.5 x 39.9mm

Monitor Dimensions with Stand(W x H x D)

1098.6 x 694.3 x 290.0mm

Handle

No

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

300 x 300

KEY FEATURE

Key Feature

Internal Memory 8GB,Wi-Fi(Built-in),Sensor(Temperature Sensor,Auto Brightness sensor,Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor),Local Key Operation,webOS ver webOS4.1, Embedded CMS(Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager), USB Plug & Play,Fail over,Background Image(Booting Logo Image,No Signal Image),Sync Mode(RS-232C Sync,Local Network Sync),Multi-screen(PIP,PBP(4)),Screen Share,Video Tag(4),Play via URL, Rotation(Screen Rotation,External Input Rotation),Gapless Playback,Tile Mode Setting (Max. 15x15),Setting Data Cloning,SNMP,ISM Method,Auto Set ID,Status Mailing, Control Manager,3rd Party Compatibility(Crestron Inside), Power(Smart Energy Saving,PM mode,Wake on LAN),Beacon,HDMI-CEC,SI Server Setting,webRTC,Pro:Idiom

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0°C to 40°C

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240 V~, 50 / 60 Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

SOUND

Speaker

Yes

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ.

100 W

Max.

145W

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

341.21 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 494.76 BTU/Hr(Max)

CERTIFICATION

Safety

CB / NRTL

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ErP / Energy Star

Yes / Energy Star 8.0

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Type Compatible

Yes

OPS Power Built In

No

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

SuperSign CMS

Yes

SuperSign Control / Control+

Yes / Yes

SuperSign WB

Yes

SuperSign Media Editor

Yes

LG ConnectedCare

Yes

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender

Optional

Stand(ST-653T), Wall bracket(LSW350B), VESA Adapter(AM-B330S), OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)

SPECIAL FEATURE

Tilt(Facedown)

Yes (Max 30º degree)
*In conditions within 30ºC temperature, 50% humidity

IP Rating

IP5x