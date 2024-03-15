We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
webOS FOR SIGNAGE EMBEDDED DISPLAY
All specs
GENERAL
-
Screen size (inches)
-
55
-
Dynamic CR
-
500,000:1
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Brightness (cd/m2)
-
450
-
Viewing angle (°)
-
178 x 178
-
Response Time (ms)
-
9ms (G to G BW)
CONNECTIVITY - INPUT
-
Digital
-
HDMI(2), DP(1), DVI(1)
-
USB
-
Yes
CONNECTIVITY - OUTPUT
-
Digital
-
Display Port (1)
-
Audio
-
External Speaker
-
External Control
-
RS232C (1)
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width (mm)
-
(R/L/T) 8.5mm(13.2mm for rearmost spot), (B) 14mm(18.7mm for rearmost spot)
-
Monitor Dimension (WxHxD)
-
1,240.9mm x 717.2mm x 56.8mm
-
Weight (head) kg
-
17.6
ENVIROMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
-
0°C ~ 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10% ~ 80%
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)& VESA MOUNTING
-
Safety
-
UL / c-UL / CB / TUV / KC
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC
-
ErP / Energy Star
-
Yes / Yes (Energy Star 6.0)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Supersign Elite-wlite
-
Yes
-
Supersign Elite-c
-
Yes
POWER
-
Power Consumption
-
120W(Typ) / 85W(SES)
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
External Media player Attachable
-
Yes (MP500/MP700)
ACCESSORY
-
Included
-
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, IR/Light sensor receiver, CD(Owner's Manual, SuperSign Program / Manual), HDMI Cable
