LG webOS UHD Signage for 24/7 Operation
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
Superb Picture Quality with Ultra HD Resolution
The UL5Q-E series, with UHD resolution, enhances the realism of colors and details in the content. Its wide viewing angle offers clear visuals, while its 500-nit brightness vividly showcases the content.
High-Performance with LG webOS 6.1
LG webOS 6.1 is available on the UL5Q-E series for smooth execution of multiple tasks. The LG webOS smart signage platform enhances user convenience with an intuitive GUI*.
* GUI : Graphical User Interface
Even Bezel Design
The UL5Q-E series features even bezels, enhancing the aesthetic appeal of various spaces. These uniform bezels not only facilitate easy installation but also transform standard displays into elegant focal points.
Adaptive Viewing Experience
Experience the flexibility with the UL5Q-E series' up/down tilt capability. Whether mounted high or low, the display can be adjusted to eye level, offering viewer engagement regardless of installation height. This versatility not only enhances spatial efficiency but also provides visual comfort, delivering clear information from various viewing angles.
* 75”/86” are not supported.
** This display tilts up/down up to 15 degrees; do not exceed this range to prevent damage.
Engineered for 24/7 Operation
Built for environments that never sleep, the UL5Q-E series features panel technology that enables 24/7 operation.
* The UL5Q-E series includes the same standard warranty period as other signage models and offers an optional extended warranty, providing coverage for up to 5 years in total. If the extended warranty is purchased, coverage ends when either 30,000 hours of usage is reached or the 5-year period expires, whichever comes first.
Built-In Brightness Sensor
The UL5Q-E series' front-mounted brightness sensor automatically adjusts brightness to match various lighting conditions, optimizing viewing quality and energy efficiency without manual intervention. This adaptive feature offers consistent display performance while also supporting power optimization, delivering a visual experience that dynamically responds to environmental changes.
Advanced Security Architecture
The UL5Q-E series incorporates LG’s Enhanced Kernel Protection (EKP) technology, safeguarding critical data from unauthorized access and potential security threats. This commitment to information security is validated by the ISO/ IEC 15408 Common Criteria EAL2 certification, providing businesses with the confidence that their sensitive content and operations remain protected in today’s challenging security landscape.
Remote Monitoring and Control
This web-based monitoring solution is user-friendly and allows the user to be at ease. It enables the user to have full access anytime, anywhere from their mobile phone & PC in a network-accessible environment, with access to both current and past data. It allows the user to monitor the unit, make adjustments, and control the unit remotely in real time.
EPEAT Registered
The Electronic Product Environmental Assessment Tool (EPEAT) is a method for several layers of customers to evaluate the effect of a product on the environment. UL5Q-E series is an EPEAT Bronze-certified* display which means that it meets all the required criteria in the Computers and Displays category.
* Registered in August 2025
LG ConnectedCare
Maintenance is easy and fast with the optional LG ConnectedCare* service, a cloud service solution provided by LG. It remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, supporting the stable operation of clients' businesses.
* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
All specs
PANEL
Screen Size (Inch)
55"
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Back Light Type
Direct
Brightness
500nit (Typ.)
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
10bit, 1.07Billon colors
Color Gamut
DCI 80%
Contrast Ratio
1,200:1
Dynamic CR
1,000,000:1
Life time
30,000Hrs (Min)
Native Resolution
3840x2160 (UHD)
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
24/7
Panel Technology
ADS
Refresh Rate
60Hz
Response Time
8ms (G to G)
Surface Treatment (Haze)
1%
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C (Portrait Scene : 0 °C to 35 °C)
POWER
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
DPM
0.5W
Max.
190W
Power off
0.5W
Smart Energy Saving (70%)
86.8W
Typ.
124W
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
Connected Care
Yes
Mobile CMS
Yes
SuperSign Cloud
Yes
SuperSign CMS
Yes
SuperSign Control+
Yes
SuperSign WB
Yes
ACCESSORY
Basic
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, Regulation Book, Easy setup guide, Warranty Card, Phone to D-Sub9 Gender
CERTIFICATION
EMC
FCC Class "B" / CE
ePEAT(US only)
Yes
ERP / Energy Star
Yes(New ERP)/Yes
Safety
CB
SOUND
Speaker (Built-in)
Yes (10W X 2)
SPECIAL FEATURE
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
Yes
Tilt (Face down)
15 degree
Tilt (Face up)
15 degree
LANGUAGE
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic, polski
CONNECTIVITY
Audio Out
Yes (1)
HDMI In
Yes(3), HDCP2.2/1.4
RJ45(LAN) In
Yes (1)
RS232C In
Yes (1), 4pin Phone-jack
RS232C Out
Yes
USB In
USB2.0 Type A(2)
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
Bezel Color
Black
Bezel Width
10.8mm Even
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1380 X 118 X 825
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
1234.2 X 706.7X 58.9
Packed Weight
15.4
VESA Standard Mount Interface
300 x 300
Weight (Head)
12
FEATURE - HARDWARE
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
Yes
Auto Brightness Sensor
Yes
Internal Memory (eMMC)
8GB
Local Key Operation
Yes (Power On/Off only)
Temperature Sensor
Yes
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
Yes
FEATURE - SOFTWARE
Auto Set ID
Yes
Beacon
Yes
Booting Logo Image
Yes
Cisco Certification
Yes (TBD)
Control Manager
Yes
Crestron Connected
Yes
External Input Rotation
Yes
Fail over
Yes
Gapless Playback
Yes
Group Manager
Yes
HDMI-CEC
Yes
ISM Method
Yes
Local Contents Scheduling
Yes
Local Network Sync
Yes
Network Ready
Yes
No Signal Image
Yes
OS Ver. (webOS)
webOS6.1
Play via URL
Yes
PM mode
Yes
Pro:Idiom
Yes
RS232C Sync
Yes
Screen Rotation
Yes
Screen Share
Yes
Setting Data Cloning
Yes
SI Server Setting
Yes
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
SNMP
Yes
Status Mailing
Yes
Tile Mode Setting
Yes
USB Plug & Play
Yes
Video Tag
Yes(4, Max One HDMI input)
Wake on LAN
Yes
webRTC
Yes
