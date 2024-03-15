We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
65" 400 nits FHD Standard Signage
* Supported Content Type : Video (MPEG1/2/4, H.264),
Audio (MP3, AC3, MPEG, AAC, HEAAC, LPCM), Image (JPEG, PNG, BMP)
* SNMP: Simple Network Management Protocol
1) Extended Display Identification Data.
* Installation Menu > LG Digital Signage > PM Mode
** Installation Menu > ISM Method
All specs
PANEL
-
Screen Size
-
65"
-
Resolution
-
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness(Module, Typ., cd/m²)
-
400
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
-
HDMI(2), DVI-D, RGB, Audio
-
Output
-
Audio
-
External Control
-
RS232C in/out, RJ in, IR Receiver, USB
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
-
11.9 mm (T/R/L), 18 mm (B)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
-
1456.9mm x 838mm x56.5(41.1mm:Thinnest Part)
-
Weight (Head)
-
27.9kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
300 x 300
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
-
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
-
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
-
95W
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
70 W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
-
UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC
-
ErP / Energy Star
-
N/A / Yes (Energy Star 7.0)
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS type compatible
-
No
-
External Media player Attatchable
-
Yes (MP500/MP700)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Content Management Software
-
SuperSign W
-
Control and Monitoring Software
-
SuperSign C
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, RGB Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, IR Receiver
-
Optional
-
Stand(ST-652T), Media player, Wall bracket(LSW350B), VESA Adapter(AM-B330S)
