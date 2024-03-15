We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
New High Haze UHD
Standard Signage
A man and a woman are checking the departure time of the flight through the signage installed at the airport. And the screen with anti-glare coating has small reflection of the light from the sun.
* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.
Conformal Coating
The UH7J-H has Conformal Coating on the power board to protect video wall even in a salty or humid environment.
* Actual images (signage display) available may differ from the example images shown.
IP5x Certified Design
UH7J-H is IP5x certified, so it is protected from dust and has less risk of performance degradation.
Mobile Content Management
In a clothing store, a user is using the app to produce promotional content to display on the UH7J-H installed on the store’s wall.
* LG Promota is can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play store. (Not available for Europe/CIS Region)
* In Korea, the name is not Promota, but Mustard.
All specs
PANEL
-
Screen Size
-
65"
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Back Light Type
-
Edge
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Native Resolution
-
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Refresh Rate
-
60 Hz
-
Brightness
-
700nit (Typ.)
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,100:1
-
Dynamic CR
-
1,000,000:1
-
Color gamut
-
BT709 95%
-
Viewing Angle(H x V)
-
178 x 178
-
Color Depth
-
10bit(D), 1.07Billion colors
-
Response Time
-
8ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment(Haze)
-
28%
-
Life time
-
50,000Hrs (Min.)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
-
24/7
-
Portrait / Landscape
-
Yes / Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
-
HDMI (2, HDMI1/HDMI2 : HDCP 2.2/1.4), DP (1, USB-C(DP Alternate mode) shared , HDCP2.2/1.3), DVI-D (1, HDCP1.4), Audio In, RS232C IN (1, 4pin Phone-jack), RJ45(LAN), IR IN, USB2.0 Type A(1), USB2.0 Type C ((1), without PD funtion)
-
Output
-
DP Out (1, Input : HDMI1/2/DVI/DP/USB-C/OPS), Audio Out, RS232C OUT (1, 4pin Phone-jack)
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
T/R/L: 9.9mm, B: 14.4mm
-
Weight(Head)
-
28.2Kg
-
Weight(Head+Stand)
-
28.8Kg
-
Packed Weight
-
35.0Kg
-
Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)
-
1453.3 x 844.0 x 39.9mm
(with LG Logo)
-
Monitor Dimensions with Stand(W x H x D)
-
1453.3 x 893.1 x 290.0mm
-
Carton Dimensions(W x H x D) (Box outer size)
-
1600.0 x 1095.0 x 175.0mm
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
300 x 300
KEY FEATURE
-
Key features
-
Internal Memory 16 GB, Built-in Wi-Fi, Temperature Sensor, Auto Brightness sensor, Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor, Local Key Operation, webOS6.0, Embedded CMS (Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager), USB Plug & Play, Fail over, Background Image (Booting Logo Image, No Signal Image), Sync Mode (RS-232C Sync, Local Network Sync), Multi-screen (PIP, PBP (4)), Screen Share, Video Tag (4), Play via URL, Rotation (Screen Rotation, External Input Rotation), Gapless Playback, Tile Mode Setting (Max. 15 × 15), Setting Data Cloning, SNMP, ISM Method, Auto Set ID, Status Mailing, Control Manager, 3rd Party Compatibility (Crestron Connected), Power (Smart Energy Saving, PM mode, Wake on LAN, Network Ready), Beacon, HDMI-CEC, SI Server Setting, webRTC, Pro:Idiom
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
-
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-in Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
-
130W
-
Max.
-
190W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
444 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 649 BTU/Hr(Max.)
-
Smart Enegy Saving(~70%)
-
91W
-
DPM
-
0.5 W
-
Power off
-
0.5W
SOUND
-
Speaker
-
Yes
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ErP / Energy Star
-
Yes (NewErP) / Yes
OPS COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type Compatible
-
Yes
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign CMS
-
Yes
-
SuperSign Control / Control+
-
Yes / Yes
-
SuperSign WB
-
Yes
-
SuperSign Media Editor
-
Yes
-
Promota
-
Yes (Not available for EU/CIS)
-
Mobile CMS
-
Yes
-
Signage 365 Care
-
Yes
LANGUAGE
-
OSD
-
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Turkish, Arabic
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, USB-C Cable
-
Optional
-
Stand(ST-653T), Wall bracket(LSW350B), OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Tilt(Facedown)
-
Yes (Max 30º degree, 30ºC temperature, humidity 50%)
-
IP Rating
-
IP5x
-
