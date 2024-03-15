About Cookies on This Site

UHD Standard Signage

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

UHD Standard Signage

75UH5J-M

UHD Standard Signage

New High Haze UHD Standard Signage

A screen showing the meeting’s contents is installed on the meeting room’s wall.

*All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

75UH5J-M has a brightness of 500 nits, so it is clearly visible, even under strong light.

Adequate Brightness Level

The 75UH5J-M series boasts an adequate brightness level of 500 cd/m² for indoor displays, effectively showcasing content and capturing the public’s attention. This makes it an adequate display solution for marketing purposes in various settings, including meeting rooms, airports, retail outlets, and shopping malls.

 

*Actual images available may differ from the example images shown.

A number of tasks can be done at the same time with the intuitive GUI.

Adequate Brightness Level

LG webOS platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI and simple app development tools.

Conformal Coating

In various places the 75UH5J-M series is unable to avoid exposure to environments containing dust, humidity, etc. which may hamper performance over time. The conformal coating on power board reduces these risks by protecting 75UH5J-M series from salt, dust, iron powder, humidity, etc.

The 75UH5J-M has Conformal Coating on the power board to protect display even in a salty or humid environment.

*Actual images (signage display) available may differ from the example images shown.

IP5x Certified Design

The IP5x Dust-Proof Certification ensures that the product is protected from dust, reducing the risk of performance degradation.

75UH5J-M is IP5x certified, so it is protected from dust and has less risk of performance degradation.

Compatible with AV Control System

The 75UH5J-M series has supported Crestron Connected® for high compatibility with professional AV controls to achieve seamless integration and automated control*, boosting business management efficiency.

The AV control system helps users control the 75UH5J-M.

*Network based control
All specs

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender

Optional

OPS Kit(KT-OPSF), LSW640A/B(Wall Mount)

CERTIFICATION

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ERP / Energy Star

O(NewErP)/O

Safety

CB / NRTL

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI In

Yes(3) HDMI1/HDMI2 : HDCP 2.2/1.4 HDMI3 : HDCP 1.4

Audio In

Yes(1)

Audio Out

Yes(1)

Daisy Chain

Yes(Input HDMI, DP / Output HDMI)

DP In

Yes(1), HDCP2.2/1.3

DVI-D In

Yes(1), HDCP1.4

HDMI Out

Yes(1)

IR In

Yes(1)

RJ45(LAN) In

Yes(1)

RS232C In

Yes(1), 4pin Phone-jack

RS232C Out

Yes(1), 4pin Phone-jack

USB In

USB2.0 Type A(1)

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Turkish Türkiye, Arabic

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Type compatible

Yes

PANEL

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Contrast Ratio

1,000:1

Back Light Type

Edge

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

10bit(D), 1.07Billion colors

Color Gamut

NTSC 72%

Dynamic CR

1,000,000:1

Life time

50,000Hrs (Typ.)

Native Resolution

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

24/7

Panel Technology

IPS

Refresh Rate

120Hz

Response Time

6ms (G to G)

Screen Size (Inch)

75

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Connected Care

Yes

Mobile CMS

Yes

SuperSign Cloud

Yes

SuperSign CMS

Yes

SuperSign Control+

Yes

SuperSign WB

Yes

SPECIAL FEATURE

Conformal Coating (Power Board)

Yes