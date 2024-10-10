We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
UHD Signage
Large UHD Signage Display with Slim Design
Signage installed on the interior walls of the shopping mall displays advertisements vividly.
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
Eye-catching Large Screen
A large screen effectively captures people's attention. Especially, 75-inch model supports 60Hz, enabling smooth content operation.
The company lounge features a sizable UH5N-M installed on the wall. The large screen vividly displays images, easily capturing people’s attention.
Slim Depth with Even Bezel
Despite its large screen, UH5N-M boasts a slim depth, which is advantageous for interior design. To avoid visual issues when adjusting to portrait mode, the bezel maintains uniform thickness on all four sides, providing even symmetry on the top, bottom, left, and right. Therefore, it is a model suitable for various styling options.
In the cosmetic shop, the UH5N-M is mounted on the wall, and its slim design and uniform bezel seamlessly blend with the interior.
Versatile Operation with Multi-USB
With support for two USB ports, UH5N-M offers versatile usage options. For example, operating content on the screen while simultaneously using other connected devices is possible. This includes convenient tasks like downloading PPT files from external storage devices while using a mouse or keyboard during a meeting.
A man in the meeting room is conducting the meeting using both a mouse and keyboard, which are connected to the UH5N-M and used simultaneously.
High Resolution Display
It offers a resolution that is four times higher than FHD, satisfying customers visually. Additionally, the anti-glare coating on the screen reduces screen reflection in bright lighting environments, increasing visibility and legibility, providing customers with a comfortable screen.
Convenient webOS Platform
The UH5N-M is equipped with a high-performance SoC that allows for multiple tasks to be performed without a separate media player. The webOS platform provides app development tools with an intuitive UI that enhances user convenience, enabling easy connection with external sensors and webOS partner apps to create an SI-friendly environment.
Durability that Provides Reliability
|Optimized for business environments, the UH5N-M is protected against rust and dust with conformal coating and IP5x certification, allowing for stable operation.
The UH5N-M has conformal coating to protect the display even in salty or humid environments.
Enhanced Security Features
The UH5N-M provides advanced security features, including LG's Enhanced Kernel Protection (EKP) technology, protecting important data from external access or attacks. LG UHD Signage also holds reliable certifications in the field of information security, maintaining customers' data and businesses securely. For example, this model is ISO/IEC 15408 Common Criteria EAL2 Certified.
The UH5N-M provides security features to protect important data from external access or attacks.
SuperSign Solutions
SuperSign is an integrated and intuitive content management solution for creative and organized digital signage content in your space, connecting customers to a range of services with convenient user experiences. There are a variety of versions such as SuperSign Cloud, so discover and enjoy the version that best fits you.
Cafe managers are creating menus that will be displayed on the display installed on the cafe wall using content management software.
All specs
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic
-
Optional
Wall Mount (LSW640A/B)
CERTIFICATION
-
EMC
FCC Class "B" / CE / KC
-
ePEAT(US only)
Yes / Carbon "Measured" (TBD)
-
ERP / Energy Star
N/A / Yes
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
CONNECTIVITY
-
Audio Out
Yes (1)
-
DP In
Yes(1), 3840x2160@60Hz, HDCP 2.2/1.3
-
HDMI In
Yes(3), 3840x2160@60Hz, HDCP 2.2/1.4
-
IR In
Yes (1)
-
IR Out
No (Support IR daisy chain via RS232C IN/OUT)
-
RJ45(LAN) In
Yes (1)
-
RS232C In
Yes (1), 4pin Phone-jack
-
RS232C Out
Yes (1), 4pin Phone-jack
-
USB In
USB2.0 Type A(2)
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
FEATURE - HARDWARE
-
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
Yes
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
Yes(IR)
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
16GB
-
Local Key Operation
Yes
-
Temperature Sensor
Yes
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
Yes
FEATURE - SOFTWARE
-
Auto Set ID
Yes
-
Beacon
Yes
-
Booting Logo Image
Yes
-
Cisco Certification
Yes (TBD)
-
Control Manager
Yes
-
Crestron Connected
Yes
-
External Input Rotation
Yes
-
Fail over
Yes
-
Gapless Playback
Yes
-
Group Manager
Yes
-
HDMI-CEC
Yes
-
ISM Method
Yes
-
Local Contents Scheduling
Yes
-
Local Network Sync
Yes
-
Network Ready
Yes
-
No Signal Image
Yes
-
OS Ver. (webOS)
webOS6.0
-
PBP
Yes
-
PIP
Yes
-
Play via URL
Yes
-
PM mode
Yes
-
Pro:Idiom
Yes
-
RS232C Sync
Yes
-
Screen Rotation
Yes
-
Screen Share
Yes
-
Setting Data Cloning
Yes
-
SI Server Setting
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
SNMP
Yes
-
Status Mailing
Yes
-
Tile Mode Setting
Yes (Max. 15x15)
-
USB Plug & Play
Yes
-
Video Tag
Yes
-
Wake on LAN
Yes
-
webRTC
Yes
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
12.9mm (Even)
-
Handle
Yes
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
1679.5 x 958.7 x 29.7 mm (without IR, Handle)
-
Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
1820 x 1115 x 200 mm
-
Packed Weight
44 kg
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
600 x 400
-
Weight (Head)
35.7 kg
PANEL
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Back Light Type
Edge
-
Brightness
500nit (Typ.)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07G (8bits + FRC)
-
Color Gamut
BT709 95%
-
Contrast Ratio
1,200:1
-
Dynamic CR
1,000,000:1
-
Life time
50,000Hrs (Min.)
-
Native Resolution
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
24/7
-
Panel Technology
ADS
-
Portait / Landscape
Yes / Yes
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Response Time
8ms (G to G)
-
Screen Size (Inch)
75
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
25%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
POWER
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
546 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 843 BTU/Hr(Max)
-
DPM
0.5W
-
Max.
247W
-
Power off
0.5W
-
Smart Energy Saving (70%)
112W
-
Typ.
160W
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Connected Care
Yes
-
Mobile CMS
Yes
-
SuperSign Cloud
Yes
-
SuperSign CMS
Yes
-
SuperSign Control+
Yes
-
SuperSign WB
Yes
SOUND
-
Speaker (Built-in)
Yes (10W X 2)
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
Yes (Partial space coating)
-
Tilt (Face down)
IP5X