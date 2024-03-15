About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
ECO FRIENDLY & PRO FESSIONAL

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

ECO FRIENDLY & PRO FESSIONAL

84WS70

ECO FRIENDLY & PRO FESSIONAL

84" EDGE LED LARGE SCREEN

Providing immersive wide viewing with high quality.

84

Hybrid Type Media Player Built-in Ready

Making your signage look even slimmer and helps you maintain the system far more conveniently.

Media Player Integrated Solution

The solution integrated with media player foregoes the need for additional media players and allows you to cut down expenses.

Auto Brightness Sensor

Screen brightness is automatically adjusted by its surrounding illumination level.

 

 - For days, automatically raise the brightness level for better visibility.

 - For nights, automatically lower the brightness to save energy.

 

Print

All specs

GENERAL

Screen size (inches)

84

Aspect ratio

16.9

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Brightness (cd/m2)

500

Response Time (ms)

12

Viewing angle (°)

178 x 178

Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

1.06 Billion

CONNECTIVITY - INPUT

Digital

Main : HDMI(1), DVI-D(1) Option1 (Included) : HDMI(1), Display Port(1) with HDCP for all input

Analog

Main : RGB(1) Option1 (Included) : Composite(1)

Audio

Main : RGB/DVI-D/AV

External control

Main : RS232C(1), RJ45(1), IR(1)

USB

2

VIDEO

Pixel Frequency

300MHz(HDMI, Display Port), 148.5MHz(RGB, DVI-D)

H-Scanning Frequency

30 ~ 83kHz (RGB, HDMI/DVI-D/DP)

V-Scanning Frequency

56Hz ~ 75Hz (RGB), 56Hz~60Hz (HDMI/DVI-D/DP)

Colour temperature

Warm / Medium / Cool

Max Input Resolution

3840 x 2160@30Hz (HDMI, Display Port), 1920 x 1080@60Hz (RGB, DVI-D)

Picture Mode

Intelligent Sensor/Vivid / Standard / Cinema / Game/ Expert1/Expert2

Recommended Resolution

3840 x 2160@30Hz (HDMI, Display Port)

Sync Compatability

Separate / Composite / Digital

Video Input

RGB, HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port, Composite

CONNECTIVITY - OUTPUT

Digital

DVI-D(1)

Analog

Component(1), Composite(1), RGB(1) (Shared with D-Sub)

Audio

External Speaker

External Control

RS232C(1), IR(1)

SPECIAL FEATURES

Temperature Sensor

Yes

Auto Brightness sensor

Yes

Brightness/Contrast/Backlight

Yes

Position/Size

Yes

Key Lock

Yes

Power Indicatior On/Off

Yes

Advanced

Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Clear White, Skin Color, Noise Reduction, Digital Noise Reduction, Gamma, Black Level

Energy Saving Mode

Yes (Minimum, Medium, Maxium)

File Play with USB

Yes

Input Label

Yes

DPM Select

Yes

Auto Config/Phase

Yes

Auto Power/Source Memory

Yes

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)& VESA MOUNTING

VESA Mounting

600 x 400

UL(cUL)

Yes

CB scheme

Yes

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V, 50/60Hz

Power Consumption

Typ.: 350W, Smart Enegy Saving: 200W, DPM: 1.5W, Power off: 0.5W

Power Type

Built-in Power