Ultra HD Display 84WS70MS
All specs
GENERAL
-
Screen size (inches)
-
84
-
Dynamic CR
-
500,000:1
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Aspect ratio
-
16:9
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160 (Ultra HD)
-
Pixels (H x V x 3)
-
24,883,200
-
Brightness (cd/m2)
-
500
-
Color Gamut
-
72%
-
Tni
-
110°C (=230°F)
-
Surface Treatment
-
Anti-glare(Haze <10%)
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
-
1.06 Billion
-
Contrast ratio
-
1400:1
-
Response Time (ms)
-
12ms (G to G)
-
Viewing angle (°)
-
178 x 178
-
Orientation
-
Portrait and Landscape
VIDEO
-
Pixel Frequency
-
300MHz(HDMI, Display Port), 148.5MHz(RGB, DVI-D)
-
Max Input Resolution
-
3840 x 2160@30Hz (HDMI, Display Port), 1920 x 1080@60Hz (RGB, DVI-D)
-
Recommended Resolution
-
3840 x 2160@30Hz (HDMI, Display Port)
-
H-Scanning Frequency
-
30 ~ 83kHz (RGB, HDMI/DVI-D/DP)
-
V-Scanning Frequency
-
56Hz ~ 75Hz (RGB), 56Hz~60Hz (HDMI/DVI-D/DP)
-
Colour temperature
-
Warm / Medium / Cool
-
Picture Mode
-
Intelligent Sensor/Vivid / Standard / Cinema / Game/ Expert1/Expert2
-
Sync Compatability
-
Separate / Composite / Digital
-
Video Input
-
RGB, HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port, Composite
CONNECTIVITY - INPUT
-
Digital
-
HDMI (2), DVI-D (1), Display Port (1) with HDCP for all Input
-
Analog
-
RGB (1), Composite (1)
-
Audio
-
RGB / DVI-D / AV
-
External control
-
RS232C(1), RJ45(1), IR(1)
-
USB
-
2
-
HDTV Formats
-
Component: 720p, 1080i , 1080p HDMI: 720p, 1080i, 1080p, 2160p
CONNECTIVITY - OUTPUT
-
Digital
-
DVI-D(1)
-
Analog
-
RGB (1)
-
Audio
-
Yes(1)
-
External Control
-
RS232C(1), IR(1)
AUDIO
-
Audio Power
-
20W (10W x 2)
-
Balance
-
Yes
-
Clear Voice II
-
Yes
-
Speaker On/off
-
Yes
-
Sound mode
-
Standard / Music / Cinema / Sport / Game /Vivid/ User Setting
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width (mm)
-
27.9mm
-
Monitor Dimension (WxHxD)
-
75.7” x 4.0” x 43.7” (head only)
-
Carton Dimension (WxHxD) mm
-
80.0” x 12.4” x 47.8
-
Packed Weight
-
192.2 Ibs.
-
Weight (head) kg
-
160.7 Ibs. (head only)
-
Handle
-
Yes
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface (mm)
-
600 x 400
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Temperature Sensor
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
Auto Brightness sensor
-
Yes
-
Brightness/Contrast/Backlight
-
Yes
-
Position/Size
-
Yes
-
Key Lock
-
Yes
-
Power Indicatior On/Off
-
Yes
-
File Play with USB
-
Yes
-
DPM Select
-
Yes
-
Auto Config/Phase
-
Yes
-
Auto Power/Source Memory
-
Yes
-
Source Selection
-
AV, Component, RGB, Display Port, DVI-D, HDMI
-
Information
-
Model/Type, Software Version, Serial Number, IP Address, MAC Address, Homepage
-
Advanced
-
Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Clear White, Skin Color, Noise Reduction, Digital Noise Reduction, Gamma, Black Level
-
Input Label
-
Yes(PC/DTV)
-
ISM Method
-
Normal, White Wash, Orbiter, Inversion
-
Energy Saving Mode
-
Yes (Minimum, Medium, Maxium)
-
Time
-
Clock, On/Off Time, Sleep Timer, Power on Delay, Auto Off, Automatic Standby
ENVIROMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
-
0°C ~ 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10% ~ 80%
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
-
UL / cUL / CB scheme / TUV
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / VCCI / C-tick / CE / KCC
POWER
-
Power Supply
-
100-240V, 50/60Hz
-
PC - Typical
-
350W
-
PC - Smart Energy Saving
-
200W
-
PC - DPM
-
1.5W (DPMS Off)
-
PC - Power Off
-
0.5W
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
Slot PC Compatible (Optional)
-
Yes (MP700, MP500)
ACCESSORY
-
Optional
-
D-Sub Cable, Power Cord, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea ), CD(Manual/Elite-C), Eye Bolt(2EA)
-
Media Player
-
MP700, MP500
-
