86" 500 nits UHD Signage

86" 500 nits UHD Signage

86UH5C

86" 500 nits UHD Signage

(1)
Ultra HD
Ultra HD

Ultra HD Resolution (3,840 x 2,160)

Ultra HD Large screen delivers immersive viewing
experience by 4 times higher definition picture
quality than FHD.
High Efficiency Video Coding
Ultra HD

High Efficiency Video Coding

Supports HEVC-based content which has the double data
compression ratio than the H.264, so network traffic can be
reduced by half.
Multiple Screen

Multiple Screen

Multiple Screen with PBP or PIP
PBP (Picture-By-Picture) and PIP (Picture-In-Picture)
feature gives a chance to compose up to 4 divided split
screen on landscape or portrait display format.
Quad Core SoC*
Smart Platform

Quad Core SoC*

The High Performance SoC can execute several tasks at
the same time and provides smooth content playback.
webOS 2.0
Smart Platform

webOS 2.0

The webOS 2.0 platform provides powerful and convenient
tools to create, including app development materials.
Space Management Efficiency

Space Management Efficiency

Slimmer Depth
With its slim depth and built-in speaker, which increases
space efficiency, you don't need to install an extra media
player. Also, you can move it conveniently with its handle
on the back side.
Real-Time Remote Monitoring
Easy Maintenance

Real-Time Remote Monitoring

When an alarm occurs, an e-mail notification is sent
using SuperSign C or SI SW through the SNMP Protocol.
In case of malfunctions or errors, real-time remote care
is available.
Embedded Template by SuperSign EZ
Easy Maintenance

Embedded Template by SuperSign EZ

You can edit content not only on your smart phone
but also on your PC very easily and conveniently at any
time.
BEACON
Supportive Convenience

BEACON

With Beacon and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) supported
by UH5C, retail stores can provide coupons and information
in real-time.
OPS* Kit / HDB aseT Box
Supportive Convenience

OPS* Kit / HDB aseT Box

The UH5C provides an OPS Kit to connect a third-party OPS
player or HDBaseT box. Users have the flexibility to choose
any media player as long as it complies with the OPS.
Print

All specs

PANEL

Screen Size

86"

Resolution

3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)

Brightness

500cd/m²

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI, DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB 3.0, SD Card

Output

DP, Audio

External Control

RS232C, RJ45, IR Receiver, Pixel Sensor

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Width

14.7mm

Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

1,926.2 x 1,097.2 x 60.6mm (without logo / handle)

Weight (Head)

49kg

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0°C to 40°C

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ.

275W

Smart Energy Saving

193W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

Safety

UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC

ErP / Energy Star

No / No

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

OPS type compatible

Yes

External Media player Attatchable

Yes (MP500/MP700)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

SuperSign-w lite

Yes

SuperSign-c

Yes

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller (include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, DP cable (2.6M), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Memory Cover

Optional

Pixel Sensor (KT-SP0), Media Player, OPS Kit (KT-OPSA), HDBaseT (EB-B100)