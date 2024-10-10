About Cookies on This Site

UHD Signage

Features

Gallery

Specs

UHD Signage

86UH5N-M

UHD Signage

Key Features

  • Resolution : 3,840 × 2,160 (UHD)
  • Brightness : 500 nits (Typ.)
  • Surface Treatment (Haze) : 25%
  • Bezel Width : 13.4 mm
More

Large UHD Signage Display with Slim Design

Signage installed on the interior walls of the shopping mall displays advertisements vividly.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Eye-catching Large Screen

A large screen effectively captures people's attention. Especially, 86-inch model supports 120Hz, enabling smooth content operation.

The company lounge features a sizable UH5N-M installed on the wall. The large screen vividly displays images, easily capturing people’s attention.

Slim Depth with Even Bezel

Despite its large screen, UH5N-M boasts a slim depth, which is advantageous for interior design. To avoid visual issues when adjusting to portrait mode, the bezel maintains uniform thickness on all four sides, providing even symmetry on the top, bottom, left, and right. Therefore, it is a model suitable for various styling options.

In the cosmetic shop, the UH5N-M is mounted on the wall, and its slim design and uniform bezel seamlessly blend with the interior.

Versatile Operation with
Multi-USB

With support for two USB ports, UH5N-M offers versatile usage options. For example, operating content on the screen while simultaneously using other connected devices is possible. This includes convenient tasks like downloading PPT files from external storage devices while using a mouse or keyboard during a meeting.

A man in the meeting room is conducting the meeting using both a mouse and keyboard, which are connected to the UH5N-M and used simultaneously.

High Resolution Display

It offers a resolution that is four times higher than FHD, satisfying customers visually. Additionally, the anti-glare coating on the screen reduces screen reflection in bright lighting environments, increasing visibility and legibility, providing customers with a comfortable screen.

Convenient webOS Platform

The UH5N-M is equipped with a high-performance SoC that allows for multiple tasks to be performed without a separate media player. The webOS platform provides app development tools with an intuitive UI that enhances user convenience, enabling easy connection with external sensors and webOS partner apps to create an SI-friendly environment.

Durability that Provides Reliability

Optimized for business environments, the UH5N-M is protected against rust and dust with conformal coating and IP5x certification, allowing for stable operation.

The UH5N-M has conformal coating to protect the display even in salty or humid environments.

Enhanced Security Features

The UH5N-M provides advanced security features, including LG's Enhanced Kernel Protection (EKP) technology, protecting important data from external access or attacks. LG UHD Signage also holds reliable certifications in the field of information security, maintaining customers' data and businesses securely. For example, this model is ISO/IEC 15408 Common Criteria EAL2 Certified.

The UH5N-M provides security features to protect important data from external access or attacks.

SuperSign Solutions

SuperSign is an integrated and intuitive content management solution for creative and organized digital signage content in your space, connecting customers to a range of services with convenient user experiences. There are a variety of versions such as SuperSign Cloud, so discover and enjoy the version that best fits you.

Cafe managers are creating menus that will be displayed on the display installed on the cafe wall using content management software.

Print

All specs

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    86

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Back Light Type

    Edge

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz

  • Brightness

    500nit (Typ.)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,200:1

  • Dynamic CR

    1,000,000:1

  • Color Gamut

    BT709 95%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 x 178

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    8bit(D), 1.07Billion colors

  • Response Time

    8m (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    25%

  • Life time

    50,000Hrs (Min.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    24/7

  • Portait / Landscape

    Yes / Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI In

    Yes(3), 3840x2160@60Hz, HDCP 2.2/1.4

  • DP In

    Yes(1), 3840x2160@60Hz, HDCP 2.2/1.3

  • RS232C In

    Yes(1), 4pin Phone-jack

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    Yes(1)

  • IR In

    Yes(1)

  • USB In

    USB2.0 Type A(2)

  • Audio Out

    Yes(1)

  • RS232C Out

    Yes(1), 4pin Phone-jack

  • IR Out

    No(Support IR daisy chain via RS232C IN/OUT)

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    13.4mm

  • Weight (Head)

    52.7kg(TBD)

  • Packed Weight

    65.5kg(TBD)

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1928.8 x 1099.8 x 29.7 (without IR, Handle)

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    2100 x 1250 x 253(TBD)

  • Handle

    Yes

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    600 x 400

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    16GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    Yes

  • Temperature Sensor

    Yes

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    Yes(IR)

  • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

    Yes

  • Local Key Operation

    Yes

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    webOS6.0

  • Local Contents Scheduling

    Yes

  • Group Manager

    Yes

  • USB Plug & Play

    Yes

  • Fail over

    Yes

  • Booting Logo Image

    Yes

  • No Signal Image

    Yes

  • RS232C Sync

    Yes

  • Local Network Sync

    Yes

  • PIP

    Yes

  • PBP

    Yes(4)

  • Screen Share

    Yes

  • Video Tag

    Yes(4)

  • Play via URL

    Yes

  • Screen Rotation

    Yes

  • External Input Rotation

    Yes

  • Gapless Playback

    Yes

  • Tile Mode Setting

    Yes (Max. 15x15)

  • Setting Data Cloning

    Yes

  • SNMP

    Yes

  • ISM Method

    Yes

  • Auto Set ID

    Yes

  • Status Mailing

    Yes

  • Control Manager

    Yes

  • Cisco Certification

    Yes (TBD)

  • Crestron Connected

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • PM mode

    Yes

  • Wake on LAN

    Yes

  • Network Ready

    Yes

  • Beacon

    Yes

  • HDMI-CEC

    Yes

  • SI Server Setting

    Yes

  • webRTC

    Yes

  • Pro:Idiom

    Yes

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    197W (TBD)

  • Max.

    297W (TBD)

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    672 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1013 BTU/Hr(Max) (TBD)

  • Smart Energy Saving (70%)

    138W (TBD)

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Power off

    0.5W

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    Yes (10W X 2)

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "B" / CE / KC

  • ERP / Energy Star

    N/A / Yes

  • ePEAT(US only)

    Yes / Carbon "Reducing CO2"

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Mobile CMS

    Yes

  • SuperSign Control+

    Yes

  • SuperSign WB

    Yes

  • SuperSign Cloud

    Yes

  • SuperSign CMS

    Yes

  • Connected Care

    Yes

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Cable Holder(6EA), Cable Holder(7Pin/1EA)

  • Optional

    Wall Mount (LSW640A/B)

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • IP Rating

    IP5X

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    Yes