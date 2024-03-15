We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
98" 500 nits UHD 1G Hz UHD Signage
Ultra HD Large Screen
Ultra HD Large screen delivers immersive viewing experience
- Ultra HD
Delivering immersive viewing experience by 4 times higher definition picture quality than FHD
- Real Size screen
98 real size displays deliver seamless contents so that could be alternative solution of 2x2 video wall at flagship store
Ultra HD Up-Scaling
Up-scaling and Super Resolution technology enhance FHD contents quality to near-UHD quality
HEVC Contents Playback
Supports HEVC-based contents which have double data compression ratio than H.264 so network traffic can be reduced half.
Gravity defect free on portrait mode
Works perfectly even if it is pulled by the gravity on portrait mode thanks to its advanced panel technology.
Smart Platform
High Performance embedded SoC can play various contents with reduced TCO and webOS Platform based SDK and API support simple customization.
- High Performance SoC
1. Delivering powerful embedded SoC to play various contents and additional 8GB internal storage.
2. Reduce TCO by decreasing the need for an external media player
- Simple Customization
Offering a customized apps for customer using LGE's SDK and API
Enhanced Fail Over
The enhanced fail over function enables to display contents in internal memory without a dead spot even when the conditions of all external inputs are not working.
- Auto signal switching
To display content without a dead spot, the monitor performs the signal switching automatically.
1. Switches signals from first player to second player
2. Switches signals from an external player to internal memory in case of a player's failure
All specs
GENERAL
-
Screen size (inches)
-
98
-
Type
-
PD
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160 (Ultra HD)
-
Display Usage
-
16Hr, Portrait/Landscape
-
Brightness (cd/m2)
-
500
-
Bezel
-
14.9mm Even Bezel
-
Depth
-
69.4mm
-
Main Chipset
-
1GHz, Dual Core
CONNECTIVITY - INPUT
-
Digital
-
HDMI(2), DP(1), DVI(1)
-
Audio
-
DVI / Component
-
External control
-
RS232C(1), RJ45(1), IR/Light sensor(1)
-
USB
-
USB 3.0(1), USB 2.0(2)
CONNECTIVITY - OUTPUT
-
Digital
-
DP(1), SPDIF
-
External Control
-
RS232C (1)
STORAGE
-
Internal Storage
-
8GB
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Supersign Compatibility
-
SuperSign-c
POWER
-
Power Consumption
-
500W
-
