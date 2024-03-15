About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Ultra HD premium large display

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Ultra HD premium large display

98LS95D-B

Ultra HD premium large display

(1)
MULTIPLE SCREEN WITH PBP OR PIP

MULTIPLE SCREEN WITH PBP OR PIP

PBP (Picture-By-Picture) and PIP (Picture-In-Picture) feature gives a chance to compose up to 4 divided split screen on landscape or portrait display format.
ULTRA HD

ULTRA HD

Ultra HD screens deliver an immersive viewing experience and have high definition picture quality that is four times higher than FHD.
Full HD to Ultra HD Up-Scaling

Full HD to Ultra HD Up-Scaling

Up-scaling and Super Resolution technology enhance the quality of FHD content to near-UHD quality.
Portrait & Landscape Mode

Portrait & Landscape Mode

As it can be installed both vertically and horizontally, it gives much fl exibility for those who need to install digital signage in limited space.
Immersive large screen & Even bezel

Immersive large screen & Even bezel

98” real size displays deliver seamless contents as an alternative to the 2x2 video wall at the fl agship store. And slim & even bezel delivers stunning look on the wall, creating minimalist presentation.

Ultra HD premium large display

Ultra HD premium large display

A single large screen can take the place of multiple small screens. Large signage is more effective in grabbing attention in open spaces, such as airports, conference rooms, and lobbies. It can more effectively deliver information to passersby in a more immersive experience.
Print

All specs

PANEL

Screen Size

97.52 inches(2476.95 mm) diagonal

Native Resolution

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

Brightness(Typ.,cd/m²)

500

CONNECTIVITY - INTPUT

HDMI

Yes(3)

DP

Yes (1)

DVI-D

Yes (1)

Analog (RGB)

No

Audio In

Yes(1), DVI

External Control (RS232C IN)

Yes (1)

External Control (RJ45)

Yes (1)

External Control (IR receiver)

Yes (1)

External Control (Pixel Sensor)

Yes

USB (USB3.0)

Yes (1)

SD Card (SDHC/Full Size)

Yes (1)

HDTV Formats

HDMI : 720p, 1080i, 1080p, 2160p

CONNECTIVITY - OUTPUT

Digital (w/ HDCP)

Yes(1) w/ HDCP: DP, w/o HDCP: HDMI3/DVI/OPS

Audio Out

Yes (1)

Externel Speaker Out

Yes (1, L/R)

External Control (RS232C OUT)

Yes (1)

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Width

Even bezel : 14.9mm

Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

2191.8mm x 1246.8mm x 69.4mm

Weight (Head)

88kg

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

800x400

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

OPS type compatible

No

External Media player Attatchable

Yes (MP500/MP700)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

SuperSign-w lite

Yes

SuperSign-c

Yes

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, IR/Light sensor receiver, CD(Owner's Manual, SuperSign Program / Manual), HDMI2.0 Cable,DP cable, RS-232C, WIFI Dongle, EYE-BOLT

Optional

SP-2200(External Speaker)