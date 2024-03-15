We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Transparent OLED Signage
See the unseen,
LG Transparent OLED
*All images are for illustrative purposes only.
A New Level of See-through View
Boasting vivid and clear colors with high transparency, this display provides visual enhancements to objects placed behind it, giving viewers an impressive "wow" factor.
*Based on LG’s WFB series
*Optically Clear Adhesive
*Installation accessories are not supplied by LG.
All specs
PANEL
-
Screen Size
-
55"
-
Panel Technology
-
OLED
-
Native Resolution
-
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness
-
150/400nit (APL 100%/25%, Without Glass)
-
Contrast Ratio
-
150,000 : 1
-
Dynamic CR
-
No
-
Color gamut
-
BT709 120 %
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178 x 178
-
Color Depth
-
10bit(R), 1.07Bilion colors
-
Response Time
-
1 ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
-
Hard coating (2H)
-
Operation Hours (Hours / Day)
-
18 / 7 (Moving Content Only)
-
Portrait / Landscape
-
Yes / Yes
-
Transparency
-
38% (SET)
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
-
HDMI (1, HDCP1.4), DP (1, HDCP1.3), RS232C IN, RJ45(LAN), IR IN (1, External IR Receiver), USB2.0 Type A(2)
-
Output
-
DP Out, Audio Out, RS232C OUT (1, w/ IR out), RJ45(LAN)
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
-
Transparent
-
Bezel Width
-
T/R/L/B : 7.9/7.9/7.9/121.7mm
-
Weight (Head)
-
11.6Kg (Head), 3.4Kg (Signage Box)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
-
1225.5 x 810.1 x 4.9mm (Head)782.8 x 238.4 x 34.7mm (Signage Box)
-
Monitor Dimensions with Stand (W × H × D)
-
No
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
No
-
Protection Glass
-
Depth 3.0 mm , Tempered / Chemical Strengthening, Anti-Reflective, Shatter-Proof
FEATURE
-
HW
-
Internal Memory (16GB), Temperature Sensor
-
SW
-
webOS ver. (webOS4.0), Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager, USB Plug & Play, Fail over, RS-232C Sync, Local Network Sync, Video Tag (4), Gapless Playback, Tile Mode Setting, Setting Data Cloning, SNMP, ISM Method, Auto Set ID, Status Mailing, Control Manager, Crestron Inside, PM mode, Wake on LAN, HDMI-CEC, SI Server Setting, Pro:Idiom
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
-
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240 V~, 50 / 60 Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-in Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ. / Max.
-
250 W / 280 W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
853.03 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 955.39 BTU/Hr(Max)
SOUND
-
Speaker
-
No
