About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Transparent OLED Signage

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Transparent OLED Signage

55EW5G-A

Transparent OLED Signage

See the unseen,
LG Transparent OLED

LG Transparent OLED Signage offers new ways to communicate visually and opens up a whole new level of creativity that even conventional digital signage cannot offer.

*All images are for illustrative purposes only.

A New Level of See-through View

LG Transparent OLED Signage illuminates spaces that once were hidden away behind the display, completely harmonizing with its surroundings.
Boasting vivid and clear colors with high transparency, this display provides visual enhancements to objects placed behind it, giving viewers an impressive "wow" factor.

A New Level of See-through View

High Transparency

High Transparency

LG’s OLED technology makes the Transparent OLED Signage have slimmer structure without backlight unit nor a liquid crystal layer, achieving high transparency of 38% much higher than conventional LCD transparent displays (10%*). While clearly showing objects behind the screen, it overlays the relevant information right before them.

*Based on LG’s WFB series

Accurate and Vivid Colors

Featuring self-lighting pixels, the display maintains vivid colors and high contrast ratio even when the display becomes transparent. It brings content to life from wide viewing angles, and the content blends into its surroundings seamlessly and naturally.

Protective Tempered Glass

Touching a display directly can cause damage or scratches. The tempered front glass protects product from such external impacts and its anti-shatter glass is designed to minimize customers’ injuries.

*Optically Clear Adhesive

Expandable Design

LG Transparent OLED Signage is designed as a semi-assembled display, meaning you can install it in various ways to fit into existing structures and spaces. With a variety of forms of installation*, it can complement any venue in which it is installed.

*Installation accessories are not supplied by LG.

Print

All specs

PANEL

Screen Size

55"

Panel Technology

OLED

Native Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

Brightness

150/400nit (APL 100%/25%, Without Glass)

Contrast Ratio

150,000 : 1

Dynamic CR

No

Color gamut

BT709 120 %

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178 x 178

Color Depth

10bit(R), 1.07Bilion colors

Response Time

1 ms (G to G)

Surface Treatment (Haze)

Hard coating (2H)

Operation Hours (Hours / Day)

18 / 7 (Moving Content Only)

Portrait / Landscape

Yes / Yes

Transparency

38% (SET)

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI (1, HDCP1.4), DP (1, HDCP1.3), RS232C IN, RJ45(LAN), IR IN (1, External IR Receiver), USB2.0 Type A(2)

Output

DP Out, Audio Out, RS232C OUT (1, w/ IR out), RJ45(LAN)

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Transparent

Bezel Width

T/R/L/B : 7.9/7.9/7.9/121.7mm

Weight (Head)

11.6Kg (Head), 3.4Kg (Signage Box)

Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

1225.5 x 810.1 x 4.9mm (Head)782.8 x 238.4 x 34.7mm (Signage Box)

Monitor Dimensions with Stand (W × H × D)

No

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

No

Protection Glass

Depth 3.0 mm , Tempered / Chemical Strengthening, Anti-Reflective, Shatter-Proof

FEATURE

HW

Internal Memory (16GB), Temperature Sensor

SW

webOS ver. (webOS4.0), Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager, USB Plug & Play, Fail over, RS-232C Sync, Local Network Sync, Video Tag (4), Gapless Playback, Tile Mode Setting, Setting Data Cloning, SNMP, ISM Method, Auto Set ID, Status Mailing, Control Manager, Crestron Inside, PM mode, Wake on LAN, HDMI-CEC, SI Server Setting, Pro:Idiom

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0°C to 40°C

Operation Humidity

10% to 80%

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240 V~, 50 / 60 Hz

Power Type

Built-in Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ. / Max.

250 W / 280 W

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

853.03 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 955.39 BTU/Hr(Max)

SOUND

Speaker

No