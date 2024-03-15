About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Transparent OLED Touch Signage

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Transparent OLED Touch Signage

55EW5TK-A

Transparent OLED Touch Signage

(1)
Front view with infill image

See Beyond, LG Transparent OLED Touch Signage

A man is doing his job by looking at the data displayed on the Transparent OLED screen.

* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

A New Level of
See-through View

LG Transparent OLED Signage illuminates spaces that once were hidden away behind the display, completely harmonizing with its surroundings.
Boasting vivid and clear colors with high transparency, this display provides visual enhancements to objects placed behind it, giving viewers an impressive "wow" factor.
Not only that, it can respond according to viewers’ touch, which has great potential for various applications where customer interactions are required.

LG Transparent OLED Signage vividly shows the fireworks, making the screen look more colorful in harmony with the actual night view behind it.

Accurate and Vivid Colors

Featuring self-lighting pixels, the display maintains vivid colors and high contrast ratio even when the display becomes transparent. It brings content to life from wide viewing angles, and the content blends into its surroundings seamlessly and naturally.

A man is getting information through the Transparent OLED screen showing photos of the dessert menu.

Intuitive P-Cap Touch

By adding P-Cap touch sensor film to the display, the utilization possibilities expand to various industries where customer interaction services are demanding. Users could enjoy its fascinating content using their fingertips with no lag.

In a car exhibition hall, a man is changing the car’s color on the screen by touching the Transparent OLED Signage screen installed in front of the car.

Information about the Colosseum is shown on the Transparent OLED screen set up in front of the Colosseum model.

High Transparency

LG’s OLED technology makes the Transparent OLED Touch Signage have slimmer structure without backlight unit nor a liquid crystal layer, achieving high transparency of 33% even with P-Cap touch film. While clearly showing objects behind the screen, it overlays the relevant information right before them.
Attach thin and transparent tempered glass to the screen to maximize product protection and user safety.

Protective Tempered Glass

Touching a display directly can cause damage or scratches. The tempered front glass protects product from such external impacts and its anti-shatter glass is designed to minimize customers’ injuries.

* * Optically Clear Resin

Expandable Design

LG Transparent OLED Touch Signage is designed as a semi-assembled display, meaning you can install it in various ways to fit into existing structures and spaces. With a variety of forms of installation*, it can complement any venue in which it is installed.

A woman is checking content with a Transparent OLED Signage installed next to the window.

* Installation accessories are not supplied by LG.
Print

All specs

PANEL

Screen Size

55"

Panel Technology

OLED

Back Light Type

OLED

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Native Resolution

1920x1080 (FHD)

Refresh Rate

120 Hz

Brightness

150/400nit (APL 100%/25%, Without Glass)

Contrast Ratio

150,000 : 1

Color gamut

BT709 120%

Viewing Angle(H x V)

178 x 178

Color Depth

10bit(R), 1.07Bilion colors

Response Time

1ms (G to G), 8ms (MPRT)

Surface Treatment(Haze)

Hard coating (2H)

Life time

30,000 Hrs (Typ.)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

18/7 (Moving Content Only)

Portrait / Landscape

Yes

Transparency

33% (SET)

CONNECTIVITY(JACK INTERFACE)

Input

HDMI (1, HDCP1.4), DP (1, HDCP1.3), RS232C IN, RJ45(LAN), IR IN (1, External IR Receiver), USB2.0 Type A(1), USB2.0 Type A(1,Touch Control Board only)

Output

DP Out, Audio Out, Touch USB (USB2.0 Type B(1)), RS232C OUT (1, w/ IR out), RJ45(LAN)

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Matt Silver

Bezel Width

T/R/L/B : 7.9/7.9/7.9/144.5mm

Weight(Head)

12.9Kg (Head), 3.4Kg (Signage Box)

Packed Weight

24.5Kg

Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)

1225.5 x 832.9 x 7.4mm (Head)
782.8 x 238.4 x 34.7mm (Signage Box)

Carton Dimensions(W x H x D) (Box outer size)

1345 x 945 x 207mm

Protection Glass

Depth 3.0mm, Tempered / Chemical strengthening (Chemical strengthening), Anti-Reflective (Coating), Shatter-Proof

KEY FEATURE

HW

Internal Memory 16GB, Temperature Sensor

SW

webOS ver. (webOS4.0), Embedded CMS (Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager), USB Plug & Play, Fail over, Video Tag (4), Rotation (Screen Rotation), Gapless Playback, Setting Data Cloning, SNMP, ISM Method, Auto Set ID, Status Mailing, Control Manager, 3rd Party Compatibility (Crestron Inside), Power (PM mode, Wake on LAN), HDMI-CEC, SI Server Setting, Pro:Idiom

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ.

280W (TBD)

Max.

300W (TBD)

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

TBD

DPM

0.5W

Power off

0.5W

CERTIFICATION

Safety

IEC 60950-1 / EN 60950-1 / UL 60950-1

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ErP / Energy Star

Yes / No

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

SuperSign CMS

Yes (v2.9)

SuperSign Control / Control+

Yes (v1.7 / v1.9)

SuperSign Media Editor

Yes (v3.11)

Signage 365 Care

Yes (v2.7)

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG,
IR receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, MCX/Harness Cables(3000mmx4ea/3000mmx2ea for connection between panel and Signage Box), HDMI Cable(3M), Micro to A type USB cable(3M(TBD) for connection between Touch and Signage box), A to B type USB cable(Touch out), Screw(M4xL22,12EA / M4 Nut 12EA / M3xL5.5,8EA / M3xL3.5,20EA), Shield Cover Assy', Rubber Damper 4EA, Touch Cable Holder 2EA, MCX Cable Holder 4EA

SPECIAL FEATURE

Touch - Available object size for touch

Ø12 mm ↑

Touch - Reponse Time(PC Win10)

120ms ↓

Touch - Accuracy

3.5mm

Touch - Interface

USB2.0

Touch - Protection Glass Thickness

3.0T (Anti-Glare / Anti-Finger print)

Touch - Protection Glass Transmission

84% (Typ.)

Touch - Operating System Support

Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Touch - Multi touch point

MAX 10 Points