See Beyond, LG Transparent OLED Touch Signage
A man is doing his job by looking at the data displayed on the Transparent OLED screen.
A New Level of
See-through View
Boasting vivid and clear colors with high transparency, this display provides visual enhancements to objects placed behind it, giving viewers an impressive "wow" factor.
Not only that, it can respond according to viewers’ touch, which has great potential for various applications where customer interactions are required.
LG Transparent OLED Signage vividly shows the fireworks, making the screen look more colorful in harmony with the actual night view behind it.
Accurate and Vivid Colors
A man is getting information through the Transparent OLED screen showing photos of the dessert menu.
Intuitive P-Cap Touch
In a car exhibition hall, a man is changing the car’s color on the screen by touching the Transparent OLED Signage screen installed in front of the car.
Expandable Design
A woman is checking content with a Transparent OLED Signage installed next to the window.
All specs
PANEL
-
Screen Size
-
55"
-
Panel Technology
-
OLED
-
Back Light Type
-
OLED
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Native Resolution
-
1920x1080 (FHD)
-
Refresh Rate
-
120 Hz
-
Brightness
-
150/400nit (APL 100%/25%, Without Glass)
-
Contrast Ratio
-
150,000 : 1
-
Color gamut
-
BT709 120%
-
Viewing Angle(H x V)
-
178 x 178
-
Color Depth
-
10bit(R), 1.07Bilion colors
-
Response Time
-
1ms (G to G), 8ms (MPRT)
-
Surface Treatment(Haze)
-
Hard coating (2H)
-
Life time
-
30,000 Hrs (Typ.)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
-
18/7 (Moving Content Only)
-
Portrait / Landscape
-
Yes
-
Transparency
-
33% (SET)
CONNECTIVITY(JACK INTERFACE)
-
Input
-
HDMI (1, HDCP1.4), DP (1, HDCP1.3), RS232C IN, RJ45(LAN), IR IN (1, External IR Receiver), USB2.0 Type A(1), USB2.0 Type A(1,Touch Control Board only)
-
Output
-
DP Out, Audio Out, Touch USB (USB2.0 Type B(1)), RS232C OUT (1, w/ IR out), RJ45(LAN)
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
-
Matt Silver
-
Bezel Width
-
T/R/L/B : 7.9/7.9/7.9/144.5mm
-
Weight(Head)
-
12.9Kg (Head), 3.4Kg (Signage Box)
-
Packed Weight
-
24.5Kg
-
Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)
-
1225.5 x 832.9 x 7.4mm (Head)
782.8 x 238.4 x 34.7mm (Signage Box)
-
Carton Dimensions(W x H x D) (Box outer size)
-
1345 x 945 x 207mm
-
Protection Glass
-
Depth 3.0mm, Tempered / Chemical strengthening (Chemical strengthening), Anti-Reflective (Coating), Shatter-Proof
KEY FEATURE
-
HW
-
Internal Memory 16GB, Temperature Sensor
-
SW
-
webOS ver. (webOS4.0), Embedded CMS (Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager), USB Plug & Play, Fail over, Video Tag (4), Rotation (Screen Rotation), Gapless Playback, Setting Data Cloning, SNMP, ISM Method, Auto Set ID, Status Mailing, Control Manager, 3rd Party Compatibility (Crestron Inside), Power (PM mode, Wake on LAN), HDMI-CEC, SI Server Setting, Pro:Idiom
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
-
280W (TBD)
-
Max.
-
300W (TBD)
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
TBD
-
DPM
-
0.5W
-
Power off
-
0.5W
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
-
IEC 60950-1 / EN 60950-1 / UL 60950-1
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ErP / Energy Star
-
Yes / No
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign CMS
-
Yes (v2.9)
-
SuperSign Control / Control+
-
Yes (v1.7 / v1.9)
-
SuperSign Media Editor
-
Yes (v3.11)
-
Signage 365 Care
-
Yes (v2.7)
LANGUAGE
-
OSD
-
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG,
IR receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, MCX/Harness Cables(3000mmx4ea/3000mmx2ea for connection between panel and Signage Box), HDMI Cable(3M), Micro to A type USB cable(3M(TBD) for connection between Touch and Signage box), A to B type USB cable(Touch out), Screw(M4xL22,12EA / M4 Nut 12EA / M3xL5.5,8EA / M3xL3.5,20EA), Shield Cover Assy', Rubber Damper 4EA, Touch Cable Holder 2EA, MCX Cable Holder 4EA
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Touch - Available object size for touch
-
Ø12 mm ↑
-
Touch - Reponse Time(PC Win10)
-
120ms ↓
-
Touch - Accuracy
-
3.5mm
-
Touch - Interface
-
USB2.0
-
Touch - Protection Glass Thickness
-
3.0T (Anti-Glare / Anti-Finger print)
-
Touch - Protection Glass Transmission
-
84% (Typ.)
-
Touch - Operating System Support
-
Windows 8.1, Windows 10
-
Touch - Multi touch point
-
MAX 10 Points
-
