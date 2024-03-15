About Cookies on This Site

Specs

Support

47WV50BR

Print

All specs

GENERAL

Screen size (inches)

47

Dynamic CR

500,000:1

Panel Technology

IPS (LED BLU)

Aspect ratio

16:9

Resolution

1920 x 1080 (FHD)

Brightness (cd/m2)

500

Viewing angle (°)

178 x 178

Response Time (ms)

10ms

CONNECTIVITY

Ext IR In

Yes

DP In

Yes

RGB In/Out

Yes

Ext Speaker Out

Yes

RS232C In/Out

Yes

RJ45

Yes

DVI In/Out

Yes

Composite In

Yes

HDMI In

Yes

PC Audio In

Yes

USB

Yes

Component In

Yes

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Width (mm)

3.2(left/Top)/1.7(Right/bottom)mm

Monitor Dimension (WxHxD) mm

1045mm X 590mm X 90mm

Weight (head)

~20kg

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface (mm)

600 x 400

SPECIAL FEATURES

Temperature Sensor

Yes

USB Playback

Yes

Up to 15x15 Tile Mode

Yes

2 types of Handle

Yes

ENVIROMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0°C ~ 40°C

Operation Humidity

10% ~ 90%

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Supersign Compatibility

Elite-w / Elite-w lite (Only control)

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V, 50/60Hz

Power Consumption

150W(Typ)/0.5W(Power-off)