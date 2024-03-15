We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
49" 450 nits FHD Slim Bezel Video Wall
*The angle from the center of the screen to have 50% of the initial luminance.
All specs
ACCESSORY
-
Included:
-
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, RS232C cable, Lan cable, DP cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual
-
Optional
-
Wall Mount ( Landscape : WM-L640V, Portrait : WM-P640V)
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Humidity
-
10% to 80%
-
Operation Temperature
-
0°C to 40°C
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
External Media player Attatchable
-
Yes (MP500/MP700)
PANEL
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16 : 9
-
Brightness (Typ., cd/m²)
-
450
-
Resolution
-
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Screen Size
-
49" (48.50" measured diagonal)
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
-
2.3mm (Left/Top), 1.2mm (Right/Bottom)
-
Monitor Dimension (WxHxD) mm
-
1077.6 x 607.8x 89.7
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
600 x 400mm
-
Weight (Head)
-
17.8kg
POWER
-
Power Supply
-
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
50W
-
Typ. / Max.
-
93W
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Content Management Software
-
SuperSign Premium
-
Control and Monitoring Software
-
SuperSign Link
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A"/CE/KCC
-
ErP/Energy Star
-
Yes (EU Only) / Yes (Energy Star 8.0, US Only)
-
Safety
-
UL/cUL/CB/TUV/KC
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.