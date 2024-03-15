About Cookies on This Site

49" 500 nits FHD 0.9mm Even Bezel Video Wall

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

49VM5C-A

Borderless Design

Narrow Bezel
Borderless design with its 0.9mm even panel bezel* and 1.8mm BtB(Bezel to Bezel)** size, verified by Nemko***, enables immersive and seamless viewing experiences on assembled video wall screens.
Smart Platform

Built-in SoC* and Synced Playback

The optimized built-in quad-core SoC in the 55VH7B/VM5B, 49VM5C can play various content formats and eliminates the need for an external media player. Using its built-in SoC, each display plays its video tile without lag for synchronized content playback.

*System-on-Chip

Smart Platform

webOS 2.0

The webOS 2.0 platform provides easy and convenient tools to create contents. LG's SDK* and technical supports make content development and management easier.

*Software Development Kit

Superior Picture Quality

Clear Viewing Angle

The 55VH7B/VM5B, 49VM5C ensures clear picture quality even when installed in stacks of more than four. This is very favorable for the quantity of video walls installed in large spaces.

*The angle from the center of the screen to have 50% of the initial luminance.

Superior Picture Quality

Uniform Brightness

LG's LED backlight technology guarantees high uniformity in brightness to ensure a clear picture. On other screens, certain spots may appear darker than others, but the new 55VH7B/VM5B, 49VH7C/VM5C generates high visibility and a consistent brightness across the whole screen.
Superior Picture Quality

Video Wall Image Creation

Through Video Wall Image Creation (VIC) technology, color and brightness differences are compensated in circuit part with an algorithm to make the panels into a same characteristic so that each video wall maintains the consistent white balance.
Superior Picture Quality

Image Gap Reduction

The 55VH7B/VM5B, 49VH7C/VM5C includes an image improvement algorithm that can adjust to objects located in the boundary of bezel for a seamless viewing experience.

Enhanced Content Management

LAN Daisy Chain Performance
A LAN daisy chain allows you to execute commands to control and monitor the screens and even update their firmware.
Convenient Options

Guide Bracket / Classified Port

A guide bracket is an attachment that ensures the video wall remains flat. The classified in/out port prevents errors when connecting a daisy chain.
Convenient Options

Control Buttons

With 8 control buttons, it's easy to operate various functions of the 55VH7B/VM5B, 49VM5C, such controlling the OSD (On Screen Display) and changing the input source.
Print

All specs

ACCESSORY

Included:

Remote Controller, Power cable, DP Cable, Manual, IR Receiver, RS-232C Cable, LAN Cable, Guide Bracket, Screws

Optional

Wall mount (Landscape: WM-L640V, Portrait: WM-P640V), OPS kit (KT-OPSA), HDBaseT (EB-B100)

CONNECTIVITY

External Control

RS232C, RJ45, IR Receiver

Input

HDMI, DP, DVI-D, OPS, Audio, USB 2.0, USB3.0, RGB

Output

DP, Audio

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

Operation Temperature

0°C to 40°C

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

External Media player Attatchable

Yes (MP500/MP700)

OPS type compatible

Yes

PANEL

Aspect Ratio

16 : 9

Brightness (Typ., cd/m²)

500

Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

Orientation

Portrait & Landscape

Screen Size

49"

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Width

0.9mm (Top/Bottom/Left/Right even bezel) / 1.8mm *B to B : Panel Bezel + Panel Bezel

Monitor Dimension (WxHxD) mm

1,075.6 x 605.8 x 86.2

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

600 x 400 mm

Weight (Head)

17.5kg

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Smart Energy Saving

70 W

Typ. / Max.

120 W

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

SuperSign-c

Yes

SuperSign-w lite

Yes

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC

ErP / Energy Star

NA / Yes (Energy Star 6.0)

Safety

UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC