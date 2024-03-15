We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
The Narrowest Bezel LG Video Wall
The Narrowest Bezel of LG Video Wall Display
- Active to Active: 3.8mm
- Bezel to Bezel: 3.5mm
- 2.25mm(Left/Top) / 1.25mm(Right/Bottom)
SuperSign V Content management S/W
Flexible content editing in various layouts including regular matrix and non-formal irregular video-wall is possible to your preference in a timely and cost effective manner without unnecessary expensive video wall console.
DisplayPort 1.2 Daisy-Chain
TruMotionTM ’s 60Hz refresh rate
TruMotion’s 60Hz refresh rate reduces motion blur and judder, as a result, ensures customer to enjoy clean video content.
All specs
ACCESSORY
-
Included:
-
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, RS232C cable, Lan cable, DP cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual
CONNECTIVITY
-
External Control
-
RS232C In/Out, RJ45 In, IR Reciever
-
Input
-
HDMI, DP, DVI, RGB, Shared Component, AV, Audio, USB
-
Output
-
RGB, DP, Audio
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Operation Temperature
-
0°C ~40°C
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
External Media player Attatchable
-
Yes
PANEL
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16 : 9
-
Brightness (Typ., cd/m²)
-
700
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
-
2.25(L/T) / 1.25(R/B)
-
Carton Dimension (WxHxD) mm
-
1353 x 850 x 255
-
Monitor Dimension (WxHxD) mm
-
1213.4 x 684.2 x 88.5
-
Packed Weight
-
30kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface (mm)
-
600 x 400
-
Weight (head)
-
23kg
POWER
-
Power Consumption
-
160W(Typ)/90W(SES), 0.7W(DPMS), 0.5W(Power Off)
-
Power Supply
-
100-240V, 50/60Hz
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Supersign Elite-c
-
Yes
-
Supersign Elite-wlite
-
Yes
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)& VESA MOUNTING
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "B" / CE / KCC
-
ErP / Energy Star
-
Yes / Yes (Energy Star 6.0)
-
Safety
-
UL / c-UL / CB / TUV / KC
-
