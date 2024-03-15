55" 500 nits FHD Slim Bezel Video Wall

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
* The "Conventional" refers to displays which do not include an image improvement algorithm.
* Results based on in-house testing. Actual test results may differ depending on environment and measuring equipment.
All specs
ACCESSORY
-
Included:
-
Remote Controller, Power Cord, RS232C Cable, DP Cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual
-
Optional
-
Wall Mount (Landscape: WM-L640V, Portrait: WM-P640V)
CERTIFICATION
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ErP / Energy Star
-
Yes (EU Only) / Yes (Energy Star 8.0)
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
CONNECTIVITY
-
External Control
-
RS232C In/out, RJ45(LAN) In, IR In
-
Input
-
HDMI(2), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB
-
Output
-
DP, Audio
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Operation Temperature
-
0°C to 40°C
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
2.25 mm (T/L) / 1.25 mm(B/R)
-
Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)
-
1,353 x 980 x 263mm
-
Handle
-
Yes
-
Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)
-
1,213.4 x 684.2 x 93.1 mm
-
Packed Weight
-
33kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
600 x 400 mm
-
Weight (Head)
-
20.3kg
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type Compatible
-
No
PANEL
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16 : 9
-
Brightness (Typ., cd/m²)
-
500
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,200:1
-
Dynamic CR
-
500,000 : 1 (The luminosity ratio of Full Black/Full White color on video input condition.)
-
Life Time (Typ.)
-
60,000 Hrs
-
Native Resolution
-
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Operation Hours
-
24 Hrs
-
Orientation
-
Landscape & Portrait
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Response Time
-
8 ms (G to G)
-
Screen Size
-
55"
-
Surface Treatment
-
3%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178 x 178
POWER
-
Power Supply
-
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
62 W
-
Typ. / Max.
-
130 W / 150 W
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Content Management Software
-
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
-
SuperSign Control/Control+
-
