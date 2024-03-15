About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
55" 700 nits FHD Narrow Bezel Video Wall

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

55" 700 nits FHD Narrow Bezel Video Wall

55VL7F-A

55" 700 nits FHD Narrow Bezel Video Wall

Incredible Immersion with Ultra-Narrow Bezel

Incredible Immersion with Ultra-Narrow Bezel

The VL7F series provides all-encompassing screen immersion thanks to its ultra-narrow 3.5 mm bezel-to-bezel, while its high brightness delivers clear and vivid content even under bright lighting.
Seamless Large Screens with Ultra-Narrow Bezel
Achieving Incredible Immersion

Seamless Large Screens with Ultra-Narrow Bezel

The ultra-narrow bezel creates a visually stunning digital wall to effectively deliver dynamic content and immerse the viewers. The large screen it generates is enough to captivate the attention of passersby.
Image Gap Reduction
Achieving Incredible Immersion

Image Gap Reduction

The VL7F series includes an image improvement algorithm that can reduce image gaps among tiled displays when playing back videos. Objects located on the bezel boundaries are adjusted for a seamless viewing experience.

*The "Conventional" refers to displays which do not include an image improvement algorithm.

Higher Viewing Angle
Vivid and Dynamic Picture Quality

Higher Viewing Angle

Large screens are usually positioned higher than human-eye level, making uniform picture quality essential for video walls. The viewing angle of the VL7F series is high enough to display vivid colors throughout the screen with no distortion.

*Results based on in-house testing. Actual test results may differ depending on environment and measuring equipment.

Wider Viewing Angle
Vivid and Dynamic Picture Quality

Wider Viewing Angle

It is well known that LG IPS panel technology enables better control of liquid crystals, which in turn allows the screen to be viewed from virtually any angle. Because of this, the VL7F series captures the attention of and captivates more viewers with lifelike colors, regardless of their viewing position.
Easy Color Adjustment
User Convenience

Easy Color Adjustment

Depending on the content, the color temperature of the display can be easily adjusted in increments of 100K using a remote control.
Simple White Balance Adjustment
User Convenience

Simple White Balance Adjustment

In conventional video walls, white balance was adjustable only in full-white mode, but the VL7F series allows you to modify each value of grey scale to achieve more detailed and precise white balance adjustment.
User-Friendly Menu Structure
User Convenience

User-Friendly Menu Structure

The menu structure has been optimized for commercial use. It simplifies approach flows and groups similar functions together, adopting a more intuitive GUI for ease of use. This way, users can avoid having to do trial-anderror when exploring desired functions and managing displays.
Intuitive GUI
User Convenience

Intuitive GUI

The GUI(Graphic User Interface) is carefully designed with a four-way navigation remote control that lets users easily switch to other settings. Also, it adopts a larger font for better visibility, which is necessary when users want to control displays from relatively far distances.

ENERGY STAR® Certified
Print

All specs

PANEL

Screen Size

55"

Panel Technology

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16 : 9

Native Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

Brightness (Typ., cd/m²)

700

Contrast Ratio

1,200:1

Dynamic CR

500,000 : 1 (The luminosity ratio of Full Black/Full White color on video input condition.)

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178 x 178

Response Time

8 ms (G to G)

Surface Treatment

3%

Life Time (Typ.)

60,000 Hrs

Operation Hours

24 Hrs

Orientation

Landscape & Portrait

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI(2), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB

Output

DP, Audio

External Control

RS232C In/out, RJ45(LAN) In, IR In

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

2.25 mm (T/L) / 1.25 mm(B/R)

Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)

1,213.4 x 684.2 x 93.1 mm

Weight (Head)

20.3 kg

Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)

1,353 x 980 x 263 mm

Packed Weight

33 kg

Handle

Yes

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

600 x 400 mm

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0°C to 40°C

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-in Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ./Max

165 W / 195 W

Smart Energy Saving

85 W

CERTIFICATION

Safety

CB / NRTL

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

OPS Type Compatible

No

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Content Management Software

SuperSign CMS

Control and Monitoring Software

SuperSign Control/Control+

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller, Power Cord, RS232C Cable, DP Cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual

Optional

Wall Mount (Landscape: WM-L640V, Portrait: WM-P640V)