Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

55VSM5J-H

55" 500 nits FHD 0.44mm Even Bezel Video Wall

front view with inscreen

Both the external and internal premises of the shopping center are monitored in the CCTV control room through a large video wall.

0.44mm Even Bezel Video Wall

* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

The screening wall behind the news desk is composed of a video wall that consist of extremely thin bezels.

Groundbreaking 0.44mm Even Bezel

The unprecedented razor-thin bezel – 0.44 mm EVEN BEZEL and 0.88 mm BEZEL TO BEZEL – which has been verified by Nemko*, makes content look like the actual original image by depicting a subject perfectly true to form, without any distortions. Seamlessly assembled on a large video wall screen, the VSM5J series will provide an even more immersive experience to viewers.

A woman is looking up at the screen installed upstairs.

Higher Viewing Angle

Large screens are usually positioned higher than human-eye level, making uniform picture quality essential for video walls. The viewing angle of the VSM5J series is high enough to display vivid colors throughout the screen with no distortion.

* Results based on in-house testing. Actual test results may differ depending on environment and measuring equipment.

Several screens installed on both sides and front wall provide a more vivid and wider view.

Wide Viewing Angle

It is well known that LG IPS panel technology enables better control of liquid crystals, which in turn allows the screen to be viewed from virtually any angle. Because of this, the VSM5J series captures the attention of and captivates more viewers with lifelike colors, regardless of their viewing position.
Low Uniformity Screen projects a darkening vignette on the corners of its bezel, whereas VSM5J series is able to display a balanced projection of colors.

Uniform Color Expression

Poor uniformity around bezel boundaries can give the corners a darker appearance, which doesn’t look good on a large screen. However, the VSM5J series has enhanced uniformity, even within the four corners of the display, to deliver vivid and consistent color throughout the screen.

* Uniformity among 13 points of the screen. Results based on in-house testing. Actual test results may differ depending on environment and measuring equipment.

The 55VSM5J series consists of less image gaps between the tiled screens compared to the 55SVM5F series. This improves the viewing experience of the displayed content as it minimizes the visual disturbance by the gaps.

Image Gap Reduction

The VSM5J series includes an image improvement algorithm that can reduce image gaps among tiled displays when playing back videos. Objects located on the bezel boundaries are adjusted for a seamless viewing experience.

* The "55SVM5F series" refers to displays which do not include an image improvement algorithm.

Smart Calibration

Smart Calibration is a solution that enables the reduction of time and costs compared to existing sensor calibration methods. It analyzes not only the color property differences within each individual display but also the differences between connected displays. With just few simple clicks of a remote control, this calibration process can be done in a matter of minutes. In addition, calibration can be set to automatically occur at regular intervals to always deliver optimum image quality.

On the left, there is a person using sensor calibration to adjust the colors of the video wall through the connected laptop, and the other person on the ladder is assessing the screen error. In contrast, LG Smart Calibration user on the right is simply and conveniently adjusting on a remote controller.

* Depending on the user, the difference in color can be felt after smart calibration. In this case, adjusting the color manually is recommended.

The 55VM5F series is affected by bright lights, giving it the layer of white cast over the image. The 55VSM5J series screen in contrast, is able to remain vibrant under bright lightings.

Clear View with Non-glare Panel

Viewers can be annoyed by unnecessary light reflection when watching a screen under bright conditions. The VSM5J series has resolved such inconveniences by increasing the level of haze to 28%, which enhanced visibility and text readability.

The included SoC and webOS smart signage platform demonstrate its ability to execute several tasks at once.

High Performance and Great Scalability

Thanks to its built-in SoC and webOS smart signage platform, the VSM5J series can execute several tasks at once while providing smooth content playback without the need for a media player. As webOS supports HTML5 as a web-based platform and offers SDK (Software Development Kit), it is even easier for SIs to build and optimize their web apps.

* SDK can be downloaded with the link below. (https://webossignage.developer.lge.com)

One side of the video wall is live streaming a soccer game, while the other side of the screen is utilizing CSS effects to add more content.

Flexible Content Creation

Four different videos can be played simultaneously via web apps, and various animation effects, such as scaling or rotating, are added to content using CSS (Cascading Style Sheets) transition effects. Real-time streaming* is also available, providing the flexibility to organize and diversify content free from capacity limits.

* Supported protocols : RTSP, RTP, HLS, UDP Multicast

The menu screen consists of both landscape and portrait options.

Dedicated GUI for Portrait Orientation

The conventional GUI (Graphic User Interface) was designed based on landscape-oriented consumer TV usage, so OSD (On Screen Display) wasn’t well-suited for screens in portrait mode. The OSD of the VSM5J series, however, consists of a long range menu with bigger font sizes and a 9:16 ratio, creating a comfortable and efficient business environment.
The LG employee is remotely monitoring the VSM5J series installed in a different place by using cloud-based LG monitoring solution.

Real-Time LG ConnectedCare

Maintenance is easy and fast with the optional LG ConnectedCare* service, a cloud service solution provided by LG. It remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, enabling the stable operation of clients' businesses.

* LG ConnectedCare is the brand name of LG Signage365Care Service. The availability differs by region.

ENERGY STAR® Certified

ENERGY STAR® Certified

Print

All specs

PANEL

Screen Size

55"

Panel Technology

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Native Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

Brightness (Typ.)

500nit

Contrast Ratio

1,100:1

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178 x 178

Response Time

8ms (G to G)

Surface Treatment (Haze)

28%

Operation Hours (Hours / Days)

24/7

Portrait / Landscape

Yes / Yes

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

Even bezel : 0.44mm

Weight (Head)

16.8kg

Packed Weight

23.6kg

Monitor Dimensions (W × H × D)

1,210.51 x 681.22 x 86.5mm

Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)

1,353 x 855 x 263mm (Box outer size)

Handle

Yes

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

600 x 400

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI (2, HDCP2.2), DP (HDCP2.2), DVI-D (HDCP1.4), Audio, USB2.0 Type A(1)

Output

DP (Input : HDMI / DVI / DP), Audio

External Control

RS232C In/out, RJ45 In/out, IR In

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ./Max.

200W (TBD) / 250W (TBD)

Smart Energy Saving

105W (TBD)

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

682BTU (TBD)

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

Safety

CB / NRTL

EMC

FCC Class "B" / CE / KC

ErP

Yes (EU Only)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

SuperSign CMS

Yes

SuperSign Control / Control+

Yes

SuperSign WB

Yes

SuperSign Media Editor

Yes

LG ConnectedCare

Yes

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, RS232C cable, Lan calbe, DP cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual

Optional

OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)