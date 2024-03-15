About Cookies on This Site

Color Transparent LED Film

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Color Transparent LED Film

LAT240

Color Transparent LED Film

High Transparency

High Transparency

High transparency*(73%) allows glass to remain visible even after attaching the
film, with no adverse effects on the original design. When the LED is OFF, the film
is unnoticeable, blending into the glass completely.
Full Color Expression

Full Color Expression

LG Color Transparent LED film delivers a surprisingly wide range of colors using a 24 mm pitch. Applications can be extended to display an entire video or pictures in which various colors combinations are possible.
Self-adhesive Film
Easy Space Innovation

Self-adhesive Film

The transparent LED film is self-adhesive, so it can be easily attached to the surfaces of existing window glass wihout the need for any complicated construction.
Superb Expandability and Flexibility
Easy Space Innovation

Superb Expandability and Flexibility

The size and layout of the film can be customized to fit in to the installation area. It can be expanded by adding more films in a vertical or horizontal way, or cut in parallel with the bezel to meet size requirements.

*The film must be cut in parallel with the bezel by 1 pixel.

Curved Format Supported
Easy Space Innovation

Curved Format Supported

The transparent LED film supports curvatures up to 1,100R Convex and Concave for curved glass or window applications. This allows a wider range of venues to be redesigned as a landmark.
System Connection

System Connection

*The actual system structure may be subject to change from the above example.

Print

All specs

LAT240DT1

Pitch

24±0.2mm

LED Type

R, G, B 3in1 Color Package (SMD1818)

Resolution

28 x 20

Pixels per Panel

560

Pixel Density [point/㎡ ]

1,736

Brightness (After Calibration)

>1,000nit

Contrast Ratio

≥ 100,000:1

Luminance Uniformity

≥ 70%

Chromaticity Uniformity

Δu’v’≤0.015

Viewing Angle (H x V)

120 x 120

Lifetime (Duration of Half Brightness in Hours)

50,000

Daily Usage

24h / 7days

Warranty

2 Years

Operating Temperature

0℃ ~ 45℃ (Indoor Glass Installation Only)

Curved Installation

1,100 R (Convex and Concave)

Film Trimming

Yes (Parallel to the Bezel Side Only)

Film Surface Color Distortion

No

Color Processing

130/120/110 Level ( R, G, B)

Colors

1,716,000 Colors

Color Chromaticity

Cx: 0.28±0.03, Cy : 0.28±0.03

Dimension (W x H x D)

668 x 480 x 2.0㎜ (with Front & Back Protection Film)

Weight

0.73kg

Power Consumption

37W (Transparent panel 1EA + Bezel kit 1EA)

1ST BEZEL KIT

Dimension (W x H x D)

547.3 x 63 x 24㎜

Weight

0.45Kg

COMMON BEZEL KIT

Dimension (W x H x D)

479.5 x 28.1 x 24㎜

Weight

0.26Kg

UNIT CONTROLLER

Resolution

960x540 (4 Unit Controllers Needed for FHD))

Interface

Input : LVDS
Output : RJ45 x4EA

Maximum Transmission Length

100m

Dimension (W x H x D)

293 x 37 x 188.7mm

Weight

1.5Kg

Temperature Sensor

Yes

Power Consumption

20 W

SYSTEM CONTROLLER

Video (Max. Input Resolution)

DP: 3,840 x 2,160 @30Hz
HDMI: 3,840 x 2,160 @30Hz
DVI-D: 1,920 x 1,080 @60Hz

Input

HDMI, DP, DVI-D, RS232C, RJ45 (w/o LED Indicator), IR Receiver (for Installation), USB 3.0

Output

LVDS, DP, RS232C, RJ45 (w/o LED Indicator)

Dimension (W x H x D)

293 x 40.1 x 193.3 mm

Weight (Head)

1.6 kg

Temperature Sensor

O

Light Sensor

O

Source Selection

HDMI, DVI-D, DP

TPC (Temporal Peak luminance Control)

Yes

Power Consumption

17W

CMS S/W

Yes

Accessories

Power cord, IR+Bright Sensor (1.5m), 4P Phone-to-RS232C Gender, ESG, Regulation book, Warranty Card