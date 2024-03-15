About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
P1.5 1,000 nits LG LED Curve Series for Indoor

Specs

Support

P1.5 1,000 nits LG LED Curve Series for Indoor

LAP015E

P1.5 1,000 nits LG LED Curve Series for Indoor

Print

All specs

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

Pitch Name

P1.5

Pixel Configuration

3 in 1 SMD

Pixel Pitch (mm)

1.50

Module Resolution (WxH)

160x120

Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)

240x180

Weight per Module (kg)

0.36

No. of Modules per Unit Case (WxH)

2x3

Unit Case Resolution (WxH)

320x360

Unit Case Dimensions (WxHxD,mm)

480x540x53

Unit Case Surface Area (m²)

0.260

Weight per Unit Case (kg/unit)

6.0

Weight per Square Meter (kg/m²)

22.2

Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)

444,444

Flatness of Unit Case (mm)

±0.2

Unit Case material

Die Casting Aluminum

Service Access

Front and Rear

OPTICAL PARAMETER

Min. Brightness (After Calibration)

1,0001) cd/m²
1)Brightness can be reduced (up to 300nit) by the number of PSU modules, thereby decreasing power consumption.

Color Temperature

3,200 ~ 9,300

Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)

160

Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)

140

Brightness Uniformity

95%

Color Uniformity

±0.015Cx, Cy

Contrast Ratio

6,000

Processing Depth (bit)

16 (HDR10)

ELECTRICAL PARAMETER

Power Consumption (W/Unit, Max.)

318

Power Consumption (W/Unit, Avg.)

130

Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)

1,225

Power Supply (V)

100 to 240

Frame Rate (Hz)

50/60

Refresh Rate (Hz)

3,840

OPERATION CONDITIONS

Lifetime (Duration of Half Brightness in Hours)

100,000

Operating Temperature (°C)

0°C to + 40°C

Operating Humidity

10-80% RH

CERTIFICATION

EMC

FCC Class A/CE/KC

Environment

RoHS

CONTROLLER

Controller

LCLG003-A

CONNECTIVITY

Video Inputs

HDMI In, DP In, OPS In, USB

Control

RJ45 In, RS232C In/out

Special Features

HDR10, Temperature Sensor, Power Detection, ADA Compliant, PSU Hot Swappable

OPTIONAL ACCESSORY

Optional Accessory

ACC-LAPPC06(DC PSU Cable 6m), ACC-LAPPC60(DC PSU Cable 60m)