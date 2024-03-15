About Cookies on This Site

Transparent LED Film

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Transparent LED Film

LAT140

Transparent LED Film

front view

Bring New Life to Transparent Space

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

A NATURAL BLEND WITH SPACE

Superb Transparency

The LG Transparent LED film reflects the object behind the product even after the product is attached and turned off. This offers a wide-open view while blending into existing interior design smoothly and delivers various information effectively by attracting the attention of passersby.

The 14mm LG Transparent LED film is installed in the shopping mall with reflecting the object behind the product even after the product is attached and turned off.

Fitting in with Flats and Curves

The LG Transparent LED film supports curvatures up to 2,000R convex and concave for curved glass or window applications, and offers even surface by durable, transparent layers. This allows a wide range of venues to be redesigned with the LAT series as a landmark.

This shopping mall railing image shows that the LG Transparent LED film can be curved up to 2,000R convex and concave for curved glass or window applications.

This sport retail image compares one with the bright environment and another one with the dark environment, and the brightness can be adjusted based on the environment brightness conditions.
EYECATCHING CONTENT DISPLAY

Enhanced Brightness and Control

The LED film with smaller pixel pitch, 14mm, and advanced brightness of up to 2,100cd/m²* attracts the attention of passersby while displaying a wide range of colors. Also, by using Control Manager solution, you can adjust and set brightness by timeline to deliver messages with optimal brightness.

* The examined brightness may differ from testing environments including a photometer.

This shows that LED film can be attached to glass through the self-adhesiveness.
EASY SPACE INNOVATION

Self-adhesive Film

The LG Transparent LED film is self-adhesive, so it can be easily attached to the surfaces of existing window glass without the need for any complicated construction.
This image shows three cases to expand the size and layout of the films; vertical expansion, horizontal expansion, and expansion with trimmed films.
EASY SPACE INNOVATION

Outstanding Expandability and Flexibility

The size and layout of the film can be customized to fit into the installation area. It can be expanded by adding more films in a vertical or horizontal way, or cut in parallel with the bezel to meet size requirements.
webOS Smart Platform
SMART LED SIGNAGE

webOS Smart Platform

LG webOS is a web-centric platform, making it easier for SIs and developers to build web-based solutions according to various environments. By supporting SCAP and compatibility with HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, you can save time and labor costs.

* webOS API will be provided to authorized SIs and developers.

It shows that with LG's Control Manager solution, you can set, control contents, and monitor the status of multiple displays.
SMART LED SIGNAGE

Control Manager

Through the Control Manager, available on internet-connected devices, you can set, control contents and monitor the status of multiple displays in different locations in real time. Especially for Transparent LED film installed on large area, the Control Manager helps you to play and check contents in easier way.
SMART LED SIGNAGE

Real-time ConnectedCare Service

Maintenance is easy and fast with the optional ConnectedCare* service, a cloud service solution provided by LG. It remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, enabling the stable operation of clients' businesses.

With the optional ConnectedCare service, you can monitor the signage' status at the central place.

* ConnectedCare is the brand name of LG Signage365Care Service. The availability differs by region.

Print

All specs

LED FILM(LAT140GT81)

Pixel Pitch(mm)

13.7±0.2mm

LED Type

R, G, B 3in1 Color Package (SMD2020)

Resolution

48 x 36

Pixels per Panel

1,728

Pixel Density (point/㎡)

5,102

Brightness (cd/m2)

Typ.2,100nit

Contrast Ratio

≥ 100,000:1

Luminance Uniformity

≥ 70%

Viewing Angle (H x V)

120 x 120

Life Time (Duration of Half Brightness in Hours)

50,000 Hrs

Daily Usage

24h / 7days

Warranty

2 years

Transparency

Typ 53%

Operating Temperature

0℃ ~ 45℃ (Indoor Glass Installation Only)

Film Trimming

Yes (Parallel to the Bezel Side Only)

Color Processing

(9bit) 500/500/500 Level (R, G, B)

Colors

125,000,000 Colors

Color Chromaticity

Cx: 0.25±0.03, Cy : 0.34±0.03

Dimension (W x H x D)

655 x 492 x 2.9mm
(with front & back protection film)

Weight

1kg

Power Consumption

37W(Transparent panel 1EA + Common Bezel kit 2EA)

Accessory

ESG, Regulation book, Warranty Card

1ST BEZEL(ACC-14LATB1)

Dimension (W x H x D)

69.4 x 492 x 25mm (Cover)

Weight

0.4Kg

COMMON BEZEL(ACC-14LATB2)

Dimension (W x H x D)

51.4 x 492 x 25mm (Cover)

Weight

0.3Kg

UNIT CONTROLLER(LCLG140U)

Resolution

960x540 (1/4 FHD)

Interface

Input : LVDS
Output : RJ45 x4EA

Maximum Transmission Length

100m (Cable : CAT5E, CAT6)

Dimension (W x H x D)

293 x 188.7 x 37mm

Weight

1.5Kg

Temperature Sensor

Yes

Power Consumption

20 W

SYSTEM CONTROLLER(LCLG002)

Video (Max. Input Resolution)

DP : 1920x1080@60Hz
HDMI : 1920x1080@60Hz
DVI-D : 1920x1080@60Hz

Interface (Input)

HDMI, DP, DVI-D, RS-232C (Phone Jack Type), RJ45 (w/o LED Indicator), IR Receiver (Phone Jacke Type), USB 3.0,

Interface (Output)

DP, RS-232C (Phone Jack Type), RJ45 (w/o LED Indicator), LVDS

Dimension (W x H x D mm)

293 x193.3 x 40.1mm

Weight (Head, Kg)

1.6kg

Temperature Sensor

O

Light Sensor

O

Source Selection

HDMI, DVI-D, DP

Power Consumption

17W

CMS S/W

Yes (2.9)

Signage365care

Yes (2.7)

Accessory

Power cord, IR+Bright Sensor (1.5m),
4P Phone-to-RS232C Gender, ESG, Regulation book
, Warranty Card

POWER(ACC-LATP1)

Dimension (W x H x D)

183 x 86 x 28mm

Weight

769g

Input

100~240V, 50~60Hz

Output

19.5V/10.8A (210W)

Color

White

DC output cable

14AWG, 1.5m

Type

L Type