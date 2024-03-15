About Cookies on This Site

LSBA025-GD

front view with infill image

LSBA Compact Series

The Compact Series is designed not only for fixed-installation, but for rental, staging, large venue and event applications. It features magnetically-attachable unit cases with quick-lock systems to facilitate easy installation.

A large LED screen is installed in the auditorium, displaying the conference's agenda.

The LED cabinets can be easily attached through magnets.

Fast Installation and Teardown

The LED cabinets are attached via magnets for easy installation. Moreover, lock handles on the top and sides make it easy for even one person to set up and dismantle the cabinets.

 

An LED module can be detached from the front side or the rear side.

Front or Rear Serviceability

The product offers either front access or rear access, allowing customers to choose installation options according to their environment.

 

Power supply module, receiving card, and hub card are built in the center enclosure on the back of the product for easy maintenance.

Easy Maintenance

The center enclosure on the back of the product conveniently includes a power supply module, receive card, and hub card, making it easy to maintain the components.

 

In the event of a device failure, the status button turns red to display a warning.

Simple Status Check

You can easily check power and signal status through the status button on the outside of the cabinet (alternates between red and green). The button shows test patterns, eliminating the need to connect the signal for failure detection.

 

LSBA Compact Series shows vivid color with excellent contrast.

Vivid Colors with a Great Contrast

LSBA Compact Series delivers a vivid color with a contrast of 8,000 : 1, attracting the viewer by making images more unique and eye-popping.

Through the LG's system controller, the LSBA series is compatible with LG software solutions.

Compatibility with LG Software Solutions

Powered by LG’s webOS-based system controller*, the Compact series is compatible with LG software solutions including LG ConnectedCare, LED Assistant, and SuperSign CMS which help customers operate their own business.

* Sold separately

All specs

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

Pixel Configuration

3 in 1 SMD

Pixel Pitch(mm)

2.50

Module Resolution (WxH)

100 x 100

Module Dimensions (WxH, mm)

250 x 250

Weight per Module (kg)

0.54

No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)

2 x 2

Cabinet Resolution (WxH)

200 x 200

Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)

500 x 500 x 74

Cabinet Surface Area (m²)

0.250

Weight per Cabinet (kg/Cabinet)

7.5

Weight per Square Meter (kg/m²)

30.0

Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)

160,000

Flatness of Cabinet (mm)

±0.5

Cabinet Material

Die-casting
Aluminum

Service Access

Front or Rear (One Option Only)

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Min. Brightness (After Calibration, nit)

1,000

Color Temperature (K)

3,000 - 10,000

Visual Viewing Angle (H × V)

160 × 140

Brightness Uniformity

97%

Color Uniformity

±0.003Cx,Cy

Contrast Ratio

8,000

Processing Depth (bit)

16

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)

135

Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)

58

Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)

540

Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)

461

Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)

198

Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/m², Max.)

1,842

Power Supply (V)

100 to 240

Frame Rate (Hz)

50 / 60

Refresh Rate (Hz)

3,840

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

Lifetime (Hours to Half Brightness)

100,000

Operating Temperature(℃)

-20∘to +40∘

Operating Humidity

10-80%RH

IP Rating (Front / Rear)

IP5X / IP5X

CERTIFICATION

Certification

CE / FCC / cTUVus / CB

ENVIRONMENT

Environment

RoHS, REACH

CONTROLLER

Controller

LCLG006