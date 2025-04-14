We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Fine-pitch Essential Series
Monitors the graphs on the LED screens installed on the wall of the control room.
*All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.
*Visit LSBB user manual for more details of the status indicators and button.
*In the case of Power Redundancy, additional options are available as add-ons while ordering and will incur additional costs.
*The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
*The items that can be monitored by LG ConnectedCare : Main Board (Temp., Signal Status, FPGA Ver, Ethernet Connection Status), Receiving Card (Temp., LED Power).
All specs
INFORMATION
-
Model name
LSBB015-GD
ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Frame Rate (Hz)
50 / 60
-
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)
40
-
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)
120
-
Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)
600
-
Power Supply (V)
AC 100-240 V (50-60 Hz)
OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS
-
IP rating Front
IP5X
-
IP rating Rear
IP5X
-
LED Lifetime (Half brightness)
100,000
-
Operating Humidity
10-80% RH
-
Operating Temperature(℃)
-20 to +40
OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Brightness Uniformity(%)
97
-
Color Temperature (K)
3,200-9,300
-
Color Uniformity
±0.003 Cx,Cy
-
Contrast Ratio
5,000 : 1
-
Max. Brightness (After Calibration)
600
-
Processing Depth (bit)
16 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)
160
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)
140
PHYSICAL PARAMETERS
-
Cabinet material
Die Casting Aluminum
-
Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)
600 × 337.5 × 56
-
Cabinet Resolution (WxH)
384 × 216
-
Cabinet Surface Area (㎡)
0.203
-
Flatness of Cabinet (mm)
0.5
-
Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)
150 × 337.5
-
Module Resolution (WxH)
96 × 216
-
No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)
4 × 1
-
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)
409,600
-
Pixel Configuration
3 in 1 SMD
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
1.563
-
Service access
Front
-
Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)
6.0
-
Weight per Module (kg)
0.50
-
Weight per Square Meter (kg/㎡)
30.0