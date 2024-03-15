Versatile Series

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All specs
PHYSICAL PARAMETER
Pixel Configuration
3 in 1 SMD
Pixel Pitch (mm)
3.91
Module Resolution (W x H)
64 × 128
Module Dimensions (W x H, mm)
250 × 500
Weight per Module (kg)
1.30
No. of Modules per Cabinet (W × H)
2 × 2 / 2 × 1 (Half-sized)
Cabinet Resolution (W × H)
128 × 256 / 128 × 128 (Half-sized)
Cabinet Dimensions (W × H × D)
500 × 1,000 × 66 / 500 × 500 × 66 (Half-sized)
Cabinet Surface Area (m²)
0.500 / 0.250 (Half-sized)
Weight per Cabinet (kg/cabinet)
12.0 / 8.0 (Half-sized)
Weight per Square Meter (kg/m²)
24.0 / 32.0 (Half-sized)
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)
65,536
Flatness of Cabinet
± 0.3 mm
Cabinet Material
Die Casting Aluminum Alloy
Service Access
Front or Rear (One Option Only)
OPTICAL PARAMETER
Min. Brightness (After Calibration)
1,000
Color Temperature
3,500 ~ 9,000
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)
160
Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)
160
Brightness Uniformity
97%
Color Uniformity
± 0.003 Cx,Cy
Contrast Ratio
7,000
Processing Depth (bit)
14
ELECTRICAL PARAMETER
Power Consumption (W/cabinet, Max.)
270 / 135 (Half-sized)
Power Consumption (W/cabinet, Avg.)
90 / 45 (Half-sized)
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)
540
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)
921 / 461 (Half-sized)
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)
307 / 154 (Half-sized)
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/m², Max.)
1,842
Power Supply (V)
100 to 240
Frame Rate (Hz)
50 / 60
Refresh Rate (Hz)
3,840
OPERATION CONDITIONS
Lifetime (Hours to Half Brightness)
100,000
Operating Temperature (°C)
-10 °C to +45 °C
Operating Humidity
0 - 80 % RH
IP rating Front / Rear
IP30 / IP30
CERTIFICATION
Certification
CE,FCC,ETL
ENVIRONMENT
Environment
RoHS
CONTROLLER
Controller
CVCA, LCIN006
