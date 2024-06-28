About Cookies on This Site

Flexible LED Display

Features

Gallery

Specs

Flexible LED Display

LCCM025-GN

Flexible LED Display

Flexible LED Display

Flexible LED Display

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

The depth of the LSCB cabinet is comparable to the diameter of a table tennis ball, showing its similar depth.

Flexible LED Display

With a specially designed flexible LDM (LED Display Module), the LCCM series supports true concave and convex curvature from 611R. The LCCM series also greatly amplifies design flexibility, providing users with the ability to create true curved screens.

 

Creative LED Screen

Creative LED Screen

Different from the conventional LED display, LCCM series breaks free from the rectangular shape, allowing to be designed in various shapes as to display highly creative content on screen. In addition, the separation of the PDU (Power & Data Unit) from the cabinet gives a lot of freedom and advantage for creative installations.

Easy Installation & Maintenance

The easy-handling lightweight LDM (LED Display Module) makes installation easy. Also, with various factors including magnets and positioning pins, the installers can easily install and dismantle the LED screen with dedicated tool, making it convenient to manage.

 

Easy Installation & Maintenance

Compatibility with LG Software Solutions

Powered by LG’s high performance system controller, the LCCM series is compatible with LG software solutions including SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant, and ConnectedCare, which help customers operate their own business flawlessly.

 

Compatibility with LG Software Solutions

* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
* The items that can be monitored by LG ConnectedCare : Main Board (Temp., Signal Status, FPGA Ver, Ethernet Connection Status), Receiving Card (Temp., LED Power)
* Available when using with CVCA cotroller.

