P1.0 1,000 nits LG LED Curve Series for Indoor

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

LAP010EL2B

Outstanding Image Quality

                                                                    

Auto Module Protection

                                                                    

Easy Management

                                                                   
Unit Case 1

Unit Case

• Pixel Pitch: 1.0 mm
• Brightness: 1,000nit
• Contrast Ratio: 6,000 : 1
• Refresh Rate: 1,920 Hz
LED Controller1

LED Controller

(LCLG 001)
• Input: Max UHD@30P
• Output: FHD@60P
• Media Player & Scaler Built-in
• Input / Output Port: HDMI, DP, DVI-D / LVDS
• Control Port: RS232C, RJ45 (LAN)
Software <br>(Control Manager)1

Software
(Control Manager)

• Web Based S/W (LG webOS 3.0 Platform)
• Control & Monitoring
• Alert Alarm (E-mail)

APPLICATION

Design Room


Museums / Gallery


Control Room


Boardrooms


Meeting Room


Broadcast Studio


Print

All specs

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

Pitch Name

P1.0

Pixel Configuration

3 in 1 SMD

Pixel Pitch(mm)

1.00

Module Resolution (WxH)

192x180

Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)

192x180

No. of Modules per Unit Case (WxH)

2x2

Unit Case Resolution (WxH)

384x360

Unit Case Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)

384x360x77

Unit Case Surface Area (㎡)

0.138

Weight per Unit Case (kg/unit)

5.0

Weight per Square Meter (kg/㎡)

36.2

Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)

1,000,000

Flatness of Unit Case (mm)

±0.2

Unit Case material

Die casting alluminum

Service access

Rear

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Min. Brightness (After Calibration)

1,000

Color Temperature

3,200 - 9,300

Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)

160

Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)

140

Brightness Uniformity

≥97%

Color Uniformity

±0.015Cx,Cy

Contrast Ratio

6,000

Processing Depth (bit)

16

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Power Consumption (W/Unit, Avg.)

85

Power Consumption (W/Unit, Max.)

170

Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)

1230

Power Supply (V)

100 to 240

Frame Rate (Hz)

50 / 60

Refresh Rate (Hz)

1,920

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

Lifetime (Half brightness)* * The Lifetime(Half brightness) spec is subject to LED package spec.

100,000

Operating Temperature(℃)

0∘to +40∘

Operating Humidity

10-80%RH(TBD)