P2.5 1,000 nits LG LED Curve Series for Indoor
* The "Conventional" shown above refers to an LED screen composed of flat LED unit cases.
*The number of power units required may vary depending on the installation environment.
The above description is an example of a UHD screen configuration with a 2.0 mm pitch in 'redundancy off' mode
*The "Conventional" shown above refers to LED displays which do not support the power/signal redundancy mode.
*The "Conventional" shown above refers to LED displays that don't have an all-in-one system controller
*The availability of "Signage 365 Care" service can differ by region, so please contact the LG sales representative in your region for further details.
All specs
PHYSICAL PARAMETER
-
Pixel Pitch
-
2.5mm
-
LED Type
-
SMD 3-in-1
-
Resolution(WxH, per Unit Frame)
-
96 x 72
-
Dimensions(WxHxD, per LDM)
-
240 x 180 x 10.5 mm
-
Dimensions(WxHxD, per Unit Frame)
-
480 x 540 x 40mm1)
-
Weight(per Unit Frame)1)
-
5.12 kg1)
-
Weight(per SQM)2)
-
19.8 kg1)
-
IP Rating
-
N/A
-
Unit Frame Material
-
Die Casting Alluminum
-
Unit Frame Color
-
Black
-
Curvature
-
H : Concave/Convex ±1,000R
V : Concave/Convex ±6,000R
-
Access
-
Front and Rear
OPTICAL PARAMETER
-
Brightness(Max)
-
1,000 nit
-
Contrast Ratio
-
6,000:1
-
Viewing Angle(H x V)
-
160 x 140
-
Bit Depth(Bit Processing per Color)
-
16bit
-
Brightness Uniformity
-
≥ 95%
-
Color Uniformity
-
±0.015Cx, Cy
-
Color Gamut
-
NTSC 100%, BT2020 94%
-
Color temperature - Default
-
6,500K
-
Color temperature - Adjustable
-
3,200 - 9,300K
-
Video Frame Rate
-
50/60Hz
ELECTRICAL PARAMETER
-
Input Power Range
-
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power consumption - Max/Typ(per Unit Frame)
-
240/120W
-
Power consumption - Max/Typ(per SQM)
-
930/465W
-
Refresh rate
-
3,840Hz(Max)
-
Redundancy
-
Power / Signal
CONNECTIVITY<SUP>3)</SUP>
-
Video Inputs
-
HDMI In(1), DP In(1), OPS In(1), USB(1)
-
Control
-
RJ45 In(1), RS232C In(1)/Out(1)
-
Special Features
-
Temperature Sensor, Power Detection,
ADA Compliant4), PSU Hot Swappable4)
OPERATION CONDITIONS
-
Working Temperature/Huminity
-
0 °C to 40 °C at 10 % to 80 %
-
Storage Temperature/Huminity
-
-20° to +60°C at 5 to 85%
-
LED Lifetime
-
50,000hrs
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
-
N/A
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
Environment
-
RoHS
OPTIONAL ACCESSORY
-
Optional Accessory
-
ACC-LAPPC06(DC PSU Cable 6m),
ACC-LAPPC60(DC PSU Cable 60m)
<BR>
-
1)
-
Remote Power : LDM + Unit Frame + Power Gender (Except LED Controller, System Controller, PSU)
-
2)
-
Embedded Power : LDM + Unit Frame + Power Pack (Except LED Controller, System Controller)
-
3)
-
Features from System Controller
-
4)
-
Remote Power Models Only
-
