Features

P2.5 1,000 nits LG LED Curve Series for Indoor

LAP025EL4D

P2.5 1,000 nits LG LED Curve Series for Indoor

LG PREMIUM FINE-PITCH

LG PREMIUM FINE-PITCH
LED SIGNAGE

Boasting detailed color and super contrast, LG's LAPE series brings content to life through freedom of design, giving it outstanding presence as a work of media art.
SELECTABLE TWO PRODUCT TYPES

SELECTABLE TWO PRODUCT TYPES

The LAPE Series comes in 2 product types which differ in the way the power is installed. Each has their own distinctive benefits, so customers can choose between two types based on installation environment.
FLEXIBLE LDM

FLEXIBLE LDM

With a specially designed flexible LDM(LED Display Module), the LAPE series supports true concave and convex curvature up to 1,000R. This greatly amplifies design flexibility, providing users with the ability to create true curved screens.

* The "Conventional" shown above refers to an LED screen composed of flat LED unit cases.

REALISM THROUGH LIFELIKE COLORS

REALISM THROUGH LIFELIKE COLORS

The LAPE series delivers vivid and distinctive picture quality through a wide range of color details with deep contrast thanks to LG's exclusive ‘Dynamic Contrast Algorithm'.
DETAILED EXPRESSION OF COLOR DEPTH

DETAILED EXPRESSION OF COLOR DEPTH

16-bit color processing provides a higher greyscale level, which seamlessly displays different depths and densities of colors without distortion, thereby giving a more realistic and sophisticated content.
SMOOTH PLAYBACK IN DYNAMIC MOTION

SMOOTH PLAYBACK IN DYNAMIC MOTION

Powered by LG's display technology, a high refresh rate of 3,840Hz assures the smooth playback of content. The flicker-free image prevents the black bars that occur from video shooting, as well as eye strain and blurred vision in viewers.
FLEXIBLE POWER MANAGEMENT

FLEXIBLE POWER MANAGEMENT

Thanks to the modular power concept design, users can choose the desired brightness of the screen by customizing the number of PSUs* based on the electrical capacity of the user environment.

*The number of power units required may vary depending on the installation environment.
The above description is an example of a UHD screen configuration with a 2.0 mm pitch in 'redundancy off' mode

POWER/SIGNAL REDUNDANCY SUPPORT

POWER/SIGNAL REDUNDANCY SUPPORT

The LAPE series is designed to support signal redundancy (optional), providing users with peace of mind.

*The "Conventional" shown above refers to LED displays which do not support the power/signal redundancy mode.

PRECISE FHD/UHD SCEEN CONFIGURATION

PRECISE FHD/UHD SCEEN CONFIGURATION

It has often been difficult to configure a perfect FHD/UHD resolution screen prohibiting native resolution image display. With the LAPE series, this is possible for all model options.
SMART HIGH PERFORMANCE SYSTEM CONTROLLER

SMART HIGH PERFORMANCE SYSTEM CONTROLLER

The LAPE series comes with a versatile 4K system controller, providing simplified system configuration in a high-resolution canvas platform. The controller also has a built-in high performance media player as well as scaler.

*The "Conventional" shown above refers to LED displays that don't have an all-in-one system controller

INTUITIVE MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE

INTUITIVE MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE

LG's new management control software platform ‘LED Assistant' provides easy screen management.
REAL-TIME 365 CARE SERVICE

REAL-TIME 365 CARE SERVICE

The maintenance gets easier and faster with an optional service Signage 365 Care*, a cloud service solution provided by LG service. It remotely manages status of LED displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services.

*The availability of "Signage 365 Care" service can differ by region, so please contact the LG sales representative in your region for further details.

EASY TO HANDLE & INSTALL

EASY TO HANDLE & INSTALL

Conventional large-sized and heavy cabinet-based installation often results in LED dot defects during installation. The LAPE series breaks free from conventional norms by introducing much smaller and light weight LDM(LED Display Module)-based installation, providing incomparable ease of handling.
EASY SCREEN ALIGNMENT

EASY SCREEN ALIGNMENT

The unit frame of the LAPE series has been carefully designed for easy screen flatness alignment. Each LDM has 20 Z-axis alignment points for ultra-fine flatness alignment.
FRONT INSTALLATION & SERVICE

FRONT INSTALLATION & SERVICE

The LAPE series comes with front installation and front service access, freeing users from needing rear access space, as well as a sleek screen design for maximum space optimization
All specs

PHYSICAL PARAMETER

Pixel Pitch

2.5mm

LED Type

SMD 3-in-1

Resolution(WxH, per Unit Frame)

96 x 72

Dimensions(WxHxD, per LDM)

240 x 180 x 10.5 mm

Dimensions(WxHxD, per Unit Frame)

480 x 540 x 40mm1)

Weight(per Unit Frame)1)

5.12 kg1)

Weight(per SQM)2)

19.8 kg1)

IP Rating

N/A

Unit Frame Material

Die Casting Alluminum

Unit Frame Color

Black

Curvature

H : Concave/Convex ±1,000R
V : Concave/Convex ±6,000R

Access

Front and Rear

OPTICAL PARAMETER

Brightness(Max)

1,000 nit

Contrast Ratio

6,000:1

Viewing Angle(H x V)

160 x 140

Bit Depth(Bit Processing per Color)

16bit

Brightness Uniformity

≥ 95%

Color Uniformity

±0.015Cx, Cy

Color Gamut

NTSC 100%, BT2020 94%

Color temperature - Default

6,500K

Color temperature - Adjustable

3,200 - 9,300K

Video Frame Rate

50/60Hz

ELECTRICAL PARAMETER

Input Power Range

100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power consumption - Max/Typ(per Unit Frame)

240/120W

Power consumption - Max/Typ(per SQM)

930/465W

Refresh rate

3,840Hz(Max)

Redundancy

Power / Signal

CONNECTIVITY<SUP>3)</SUP>

Video Inputs

HDMI In(1), DP In(1), OPS In(1), USB(1)

Control

RJ45 In(1), RS232C In(1)/Out(1)

Special Features

Temperature Sensor, Power Detection,
ADA Compliant4), PSU Hot Swappable4)

OPERATION CONDITIONS

Working Temperature/Huminity

0 °C to 40 °C at 10 % to 80 %

Storage Temperature/Huminity

-20° to +60°C at 5 to 85%

LED Lifetime

50,000hrs

CERTIFICATION

Safety

N/A

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

Environment

RoHS

OPTIONAL ACCESSORY

Optional Accessory

ACC-LAPPC06(DC PSU Cable 6m),
ACC-LAPPC60(DC PSU Cable 60m)

<BR>

1)

Remote Power : LDM + Unit Frame + Power Gender (Except LED Controller, System Controller, PSU)

2)

Embedded Power : LDM + Unit Frame + Power Pack (Except LED Controller, System Controller)

3)

Features from System Controller

4)

Remote Power Models Only