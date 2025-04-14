About Cookies on This Site

Various types of signage displays are installed at the airport. As the diverse displays in one area are connected to the same server, they can be monitored and controlled from LG SuperSign Control+.

True Care Beyond Display
Promising You Great Peace of Mind

Information exchange through digital displays continues to grow.

As such, it has become more important than ever for your business to partner with experts capable of providing prompt, professional and reliable responses to various issues to minimize inconvenience and enhance long term management of your digital displays.

LG, as a global leader in the digital display industry, has introduced the LG Signage Care Solution that promises each and every business customer peace of mind.

 

* The information about 'LG Signage Care Solution' is subject to change without notice.

Please note that terms & conditions may vary from country to country.

Please ask local LG Sales for LG Signage Care Solution.

LG ExtendedCare

Longer warranty and hardware maintenance service.

Learn More Inquiry to buy