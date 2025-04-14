About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
27” QHD IPS Monitor with USB-C with Daisy Chain

Features

Gallery

Specs

27” QHD IPS Monitor with USB-C with Daisy Chain

27” QHD IPS Monitor with USB-C with Daisy Chain

27BA75QB-B
  • front view
  • +15 degree side view
  • -15 degree side view
  • +15 degree tilt left side view
  • pivot front view
  • height front view
  • right side view
  • rear view
  • rear perspective view
  • close-up view of ports
  • +15 degree swivel top view
  • -15 degree swivel top view
front view
+15 degree side view
-15 degree side view
+15 degree tilt left side view
pivot front view
height front view
right side view
rear view
rear perspective view
close-up view of ports
+15 degree swivel top view
-15 degree swivel top view

Key Features

  • 27” QHD (2560 x 1440) IPS display
  • HDR10 / sRGB 99% (Typ.) / 100Hz
  • USB-C (PD 65W) / Daisy Chain / RJ45
  • Built-in Power
  • Flicker Safe & Reader Mode
  • Tilt / Height / Swivel / Pivot adjustable stand
More

27” QHD IPS display

Vivid color at wide angles

LG QHD (2560 x 1440) monitor with IPS technology delivers a clear and consistent color. It can provide vivid color reproduction and help users view the screen at a wide angle.

The 27-inch QHD IPS large display reproduces detailed images and accurate color.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The keyboard and mouse are not included in the package.

Display

27” QHD (2560 x 1440) IPS

HDR10 / sRGB 99% (Typ.)

100Hz refresh rate

Usability

USB-C (PD 65W) / Daisy Chain / RJ45 

Built-in power

LG Switch app

Comfort & Trust

Ergonomic stand

Flicker Safe & Reader Mode

EPEAT & Energy Star

Versatile business monitors for various workspace

This versatile monitor can be utilized at many places, such as offices, public institutions, hospitals, and customer service, with a clear IPS display and 3-side virtually borderless design.

Friendly receptionist showing a woman where to sign on a digital tablet.
A woman is wearing a headset and working while looking at a monitor.
Employees sitting at office desks and having a conversation.
Friendly receptionist showing a woman where to sign on a digital tablet.
A woman is wearing a headset and working while looking at a monitor.
Employees sitting at office desks and having a conversation.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

A 100Hz provides a smooth frame loading in various programs.

100Hz refresh rate

Smooth workflow

A 100Hz refresh rate provides smooth loading in various programs. It reduces screen stuttering and motion blur, elevating work productivity.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*This is compared to models with a refresh rate of less than 100Hz.

HDR10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

See amazing colors

HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with industry standard HDR10 (High Dynamic Range), based on the sRGB 99% color gamut, supporting specific levels of color and brightness that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colors of the content.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Brightness: 350nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: sRGB 99% (Typ.).

USB-C

Productivity hub
with easy connectivity

USB-C port allows from display and data transferring to connected device charging (up to 65W), enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable.

  • Display pictogram.

    Display

  • Data pictogram.

    Data

  • Power delivery pictogram.

    Power Delivery

    (Up to 65W)

An image of a laptop and monitor connected with a single USB-C cable.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*To work properly, the USB-C cable included in the package is required to connect the USB-C port to the monitor.

Daisy Chain

Streamline workflow, increase productivity

LG QHD monitor with USB-C and DisplayPort supports Daisy Chain setup. So you can establish a productive workstation by connecting dual monitors and a laptop using a DP cable and a USB-C cable. With USB-C technology, you can charge the connected laptop, while transferring display and data simultaneously.

2 monitors and a laptop connected simply by a single USB-C cable.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*To work properly, the USB-C cable and DisplayPort cable in the package are required to connect to the monitor.

Docking Station

Clutter-free workstation

The 27BA75QB has a built-in docking station that you can easily connect numerous devices for efficient desk setup. Keep your desk tidy by connecting all your devices with a single cable, and maximize your work efficiency by easily connecting peripherals.

An image of a laptop and monitor connected with a single USB Type-C cable.
  • HDMI icon.

    HDMI

  • DisplayPort icon.

    2 x DisplayPort

    (In 1ea / Out 1ea)

  • USB Downstream icon.

    4 x USB 3.2 Downstream

  • USB 3.2 Upstream icon.

    USB 3.2 Upstream

  • USB-C icon.

    USB-C

  • LAN icon.

    LAN

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*USB-C and DisplayPort cables are included in the package.

*The keyboard and mouse are not included in the package.

Integrated power module

Fully use your desk

With built-in power, workstations can have a streamlined, spacious setup. This improves space utilization and organization, resulting in a cleaner and more efficient work environment.

Top view showing the clean layout of the workstation by providing a built-in power source.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The keyboard and mouse are not included in the package.

LG Switch app

Switch swiftly

LG Switch app helps to optimize the monitor for an efficient work environment. You can divide the display into six areas, manage the schedules, or launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey effortlessly.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*To download the latest LG Switch app, please visit LG.COM.

Ergonomic design

Easy and comfy

Ergonomic design helps you improve and maintain a proper posture through adjustments tailored to your body. This enhances productivity and help achieve an optimal work environment. For customer service employees, they can maintain eye contact with customers by simply lowering the stand.

A female receptionist is talking to a man at the front desk.
Two male and female employees discuss while looking at the monitor in the office.
One Click Stand icon.

One Click Stand

Easy installation

Tilt / Height adjustable icon.

Tilt / Height

-5~21° / 150mm

Swivel adjustable icon.

Swivel

±45°

Pivot adjustable icon.

Pivot

Bi-direction

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Visual comfort

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, which helps reduce eye strain.

Reader Mode

Reader Mode adjusts color temperature and luminance that helps to lessen eye fatigue and provide eye comfort while reading documents on a monitor.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.

Finger heart logo.

Better life for all

27BA75QB complies with multiple standards such as Energy Star and EPEAT.

  • TCO logo.

    TCO certified

  • ENERGY STAR logo.

    ENERGY STAR certified

  • EPEAT® logo.

    EPEAT® registered

Print

Key Specs

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350 cd/m²

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100Hz

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilit/Height/Swivel/Pivot

All specs

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

  • Power Cord

    YES

  • USB-C

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • Built-in KVM

    YES

  • Daisy Chain

    YES(QHD/60Hz)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(In 1ea / Out 1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • HDMI

    YES(1ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    YES

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    65W

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(4ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver3.0)

DISPLAY

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350 cd/m²

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100Hz

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

INFO

  • Product name

    PC Monitor

  • Year

    Y24

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilit/Height/Swivel/Pivot

  • OneClick Stand

    YES

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

POWER

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    Built-in Power

SOUND

  • Maxx Audio

    YES

  • Speaker

    5W x 2

STANDARD

  • UL (cUL)

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES