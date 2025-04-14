About Cookies on This Site

34" UltraWide™ QHD Curved IPS Monitor with Built-in FHD webcam and USB Type-C™

Features

Gallery

Specs

34BA85QE-B
  • front view with webcam
  • front view
  • +15 degree side view
  • -15 degree side view
  • side view
  • rear view
  • rear perspective view
  • webcam close-up view
  • close-up view of ports
  • close-up view of ports
  • side view of the screen moving downwards for height adjustment
front view with webcam
front view
+15 degree side view
-15 degree side view
side view
rear view
rear perspective view
webcam close-up view
close-up view of ports
close-up view of ports
side view of the screen moving downwards for height adjustment

Key Features

  • 34” WQHD (3440x1440) Curved IPS display
  • sRGB 99% (Typ.) / HDR10
  • Built-in Full HD Webcam, mic, and speakers
  • USB Type-C™ (PD 90W) / RJ45
  • Reader Mode & Flicker Safe
  • Tilt/Height/Swivel adjustable stand
More

LG UltraWide™ Monitor Curved logo.

34" WQHD IPS display

Vivid color at wide angles

LG WQHD (3440x1440) monitor with IPS technology delivers a clear and consistent color. It can provide vivid color reproduction and help users to view the screen at a wide angle.

A WQHD IPS monitor is on the desk, displaying a video conference and various graphs on the screen.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

*The keyboard and mouse are not included in the package.

Display

34” WQHD (3440x1440) Curved IPS

sRGB 99% (Typ.) / HDR10

Usability

Built-in FHD Webcam, mic, and speakers

Built-in power

USB Type-C™ (PD 90W) / RJ45

Comfort & Trust

Ergonomic stand

Reader Mode & Flicker Safe

EPEAT & Energy Star

21:9 WQHD (3440x1440) Curved (3800R)

See more, do more

The UltraWide™ QHD (3440x1440) monitor, featuring a 3800R curvature and a 21:9 aspect ratio, provides you with more screen real estate and elevates your work efficiency. You can have multiple files open side by side and view extended rows of data in a spreadsheet without wrapping.

A 21:9 WQHD curved monitor displays Photoshop and PowerPoint, and its large screen allows multiple programs to be used simultaneously, increasing work efficiency.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

*The UltraWide QHD 21:9 aspect ratio monitor provides a wider horizontal display compared to a QHD 16:9 aspect ratio monitor.

HDR10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

See amazing colors

HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with industry standard HDR10 (High Dynamic Range), based on the sRGB 99% color gamut, supporting specific levels of color and brightness that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colors of the content.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

*Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: sRGB 99% (Typ.).

The monitor screen shows a video conference, while sound is coming from the speakers at the bottom of the monitor. In the bottom left corner, there is a MaxxAudio® logo.

Built-in FHD webcam, mic, and speakers

All set for virtual meetings

The 34BA85QE comes with a built-in Full HD webcam, mic, and speakers with MaxxAudio®, eliminating the need for additional devices when participating in web conferences or watching videos.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

Picture By Picture (PBP)

One screen, multiple views

34BA85QE allows you to see multiple contents from two computers with the picture-by-picture feature, so it helps to process work efficiently.

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

Dual Controller (Built-in KVM)

Multi devices, one monitor

The dual controller helps to work through a single monitor with two computers and transfer files to either computer. Also, the built-in KVM feature allows you to control both computers with a single keyboard and mouse.

The dual controller helps to work through a single monitor with two computers and transfer files to either computer.

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

*Connect two computers to the monitor with USB-C and USB A-B cables to work properly. USB A-B cable is included in the package.

*For the dual controller feature, both computers (Main PC and SUB PC) are required to be on the same network. And this monitor has to connect to the computer running in Main PC mode.

USB Type-C™

Productivity hub with easy connectivity

USB Type-C™ port allows from display and data transferring to connected device charging (up to 90W), enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable.

Display pictogram.

Display

Data pictogram.

Data

Power delivery pictogram.

Power Delivery
(Up to 90W)

An image of a laptop and monitor connected with a single USB Type-C cable.

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

*To work properly, you need to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.

*The USB Type-C™ cable is not included in the package.

Multi ports

A variety of interface

The 34BA85QE offers a variety of ports, solving the problem of limited connectivity for hardworking individuals. With its multiple ports, you can easily connect numerous devices for efficient desk setup. Say goodbye to the frustration of running out of ports.

Front view showing a workstation with multiple devices connected to monitors.

  • HDMI icon.

    2 x HDMI

  • DisplayPort icon.

    DisplayPort

  • USB Downstream icon.

    4 x USB Downstream

  • USB Upstream icon.

    USB Upstream

  • USB Type-C icon.

    USB Type-C™

  • LAN icon.

    LAN

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

*HDMI and DisplayPort cables are included in the package.

*The keyboard and mouse are not included in the package.

Integrated power module

Fully use your desk

With built-in power, workstations can have a streamlined, clutter-free layout. This improves space utilization and organization, resulting in a cleaner and more efficient work environment.

Top view showing the clean layout of the workstation by providing a built-in power source.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

*The keyboard and mouse are not included in the package.

Ergonomic design

Easy and comfy

Achieve optimal positioning with the Ergonomic Stand: Simple setting with one click as well as easily adjust Height, Tilt, and Swivel for your ideal viewing experience.

One Click Stand icon.

One Click Stand

Easy installation

Tilt adjustable icon.

Tilt

-5~21°

Height adjustable icon.

Height

150mm

Swivel adjustable icon.

Swivel

±45°

Image showing One Click Stand, Tilt, Height, and Swivel view of the monitors.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

Visual comfort

Reader Mode

Reader Mode adjusts color temperature and luminance that helps to lessen eye fatigue and provide eye comfort while reading documents on a monitor.

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, which helps reduce eye strain.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

*Above feature may vary depending on actual usage conditions.

fingerheart icon.

Better life for all

34BA85QE complies with multiple standards such as Energy Star and EPEAT.

  • TCO logo.

    TCO certified

  • ENERGY STAR logo.

    ENERGY STAR certified

  • EPEAT® logo.

    EPEAT® registered

  • Off

  • On

Color Weakness Mode

Color Weakness Mode adjusts the color palette and contrast to help users with color vision deficiencies, making it easier to distinguish between red and green.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    34

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300 cd/m²

  • Curvature

    3800R

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

All specs

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES

  • HDMI (Color/Length)

    Black / 1.8m

  • Power Cord

    YES

  • USB A to B

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • Built-in KVM

    YES

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • Headphone out

    4-pole (Sound+Mic)

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    YES

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    3440X1440@ 60Hz

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    90W

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(4ea/ver3.0 : 2ea, ver2.0 : 2ea)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver3.0)

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    988 x 482 x 203 mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    816.7*364.4*83.6

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    816.7*543.5*267.5（Up）816.7*393.5*267.5（Down）

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    13.7kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    7.6kg

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    11.1kg

DISPLAY

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300 cd/m²

  • Color Bit

    10bit (8bit+FRC)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Curvature

    3800R

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Size [cm]

    86.72 cm

  • Size [Inch]

    34

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Camera

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Mic

    YES

  • Others (Features)

    KVM, PBP, Ethernet

  • PBP

    YES (2PBP)

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraWide

  • Year

    Y24

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

  • Borderless Design

    3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • OneClick Stand

    YES

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

POWER

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • DC Output

    20.5V, 9A

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Type

    Built-in Power

SOUND

  • Maxx Audio

    YES

  • Speaker

    5W x 2

STANDARD

  • UL (cUL)

    YES

  • CE

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES