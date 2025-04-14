We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34" UltraWide™ QHD Curved IPS Monitor with Built-in FHD webcam and USB Type-C™
34" WQHD IPS display
Vivid color at wide angles
LG WQHD (3440x1440) monitor with IPS technology delivers a clear and consistent color. It can provide vivid color reproduction and help users to view the screen at a wide angle.
A WQHD IPS monitor is on the desk, displaying a video conference and various graphs on the screen.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*The keyboard and mouse are not included in the package.
Display
34” WQHD (3440x1440) Curved IPS
sRGB 99% (Typ.) / HDR10
Usability
Built-in FHD Webcam, mic, and speakers
Built-in power
USB Type-C™ (PD 90W) / RJ45
Comfort & Trust
Ergonomic stand
Reader Mode & Flicker Safe
EPEAT & Energy Star
21:9 WQHD (3440x1440) Curved (3800R)
See more, do more
The UltraWide™ QHD (3440x1440) monitor, featuring a 3800R curvature and a 21:9 aspect ratio, provides you with more screen real estate and elevates your work efficiency. You can have multiple files open side by side and view extended rows of data in a spreadsheet without wrapping.
A 21:9 WQHD curved monitor displays Photoshop and PowerPoint, and its large screen allows multiple programs to be used simultaneously, increasing work efficiency.
*The UltraWide QHD 21:9 aspect ratio monitor provides a wider horizontal display compared to a QHD 16:9 aspect ratio monitor.
HDR10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.)
See amazing colors
HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with industry standard HDR10 (High Dynamic Range), based on the sRGB 99% color gamut, supporting specific levels of color and brightness that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colors of the content.
*Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: sRGB 99% (Typ.).
Picture By Picture (PBP)
One screen, multiple views
34BA85QE allows you to see multiple contents from two computers with the picture-by-picture feature, so it helps to process work efficiently.
Dual Controller (Built-in KVM)
Multi devices, one monitor
The dual controller helps to work through a single monitor with two computers and transfer files to either computer. Also, the built-in KVM feature allows you to control both computers with a single keyboard and mouse.
The dual controller helps to work through a single monitor with two computers and transfer files to either computer.
*Connect two computers to the monitor with USB-C and USB A-B cables to work properly. USB A-B cable is included in the package.
*For the dual controller feature, both computers (Main PC and SUB PC) are required to be on the same network. And this monitor has to connect to the computer running in Main PC mode.
Productivity hub with easy connectivity
USB Type-C™ port allows from display and data transferring to connected device charging (up to 90W), enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable.
*To work properly, you need to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
*The USB Type-C™ cable is not included in the package.
Multi ports
A variety of interface
The 34BA85QE offers a variety of ports, solving the problem of limited connectivity for hardworking individuals. With its multiple ports, you can easily connect numerous devices for efficient desk setup. Say goodbye to the frustration of running out of ports.
Front view showing a workstation with multiple devices connected to monitors.
*HDMI and DisplayPort cables are included in the package.
Integrated power module
Fully use your desk
With built-in power, workstations can have a streamlined, clutter-free layout. This improves space utilization and organization, resulting in a cleaner and more efficient work environment.
Top view showing the clean layout of the workstation by providing a built-in power source.
Easy and comfy
Achieve optimal positioning with the Ergonomic Stand: Simple setting with one click as well as easily adjust Height, Tilt, and Swivel for your ideal viewing experience.
Visual comfort
*Above feature may vary depending on actual usage conditions.
Better life for all
34BA85QE complies with multiple standards such as Energy Star and EPEAT.
-
Off
-
On
Color Weakness Mode
Color Weakness Mode adjusts the color palette and contrast to help users with color vision deficiencies, making it easier to distinguish between red and green.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
34
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300 cd/m²
-
Curvature
3800R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
All specs
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
YES
-
HDMI
YES
-
HDMI (Color/Length)
Black / 1.8m
-
Power Cord
YES
-
USB A to B
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
Built-in KVM
YES
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
-
LAN (RJ-45)
YES
-
USB-C
YES(1ea)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3440X1440@ 60Hz
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
90W
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(4ea/ver3.0 : 2ea, ver2.0 : 2ea)
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
988 x 482 x 203 mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
816.7*364.4*83.6
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
816.7*543.5*267.5（Up）816.7*393.5*267.5（Down）
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
13.7kg
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
7.6kg
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
11.1kg
DISPLAY
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300 cd/m²
-
Color Bit
10bit (8bit+FRC)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Curvature
3800R
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
86.72 cm
-
Size [Inch]
34
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Camera
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
Mic
YES
-
Others (Features)
KVM, PBP, Ethernet
-
PBP
YES (2PBP)
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
User Defined Key
YES
INFO
-
Product name
UltraWide
-
Year
Y24
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
-
Borderless Design
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
-
OneClick Stand
YES
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
POWER
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
DC Output
20.5V, 9A
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Type
Built-in Power
SOUND
-
Maxx Audio
YES
-
Speaker
5W x 2
STANDARD
-
UL (cUL)
YES
-
CE
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES