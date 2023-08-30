About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Micro LED for Virtual Production

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Micro LED for Virtual Production

LBAF015-G1

Micro LED for Virtual Production

Micro LED for
Virtual Production

Filming of the model and car is taking place in a virtual production studio that features cube-shaped wall-mounted, ceiling, and floor LED displays. While only the model and car are physically present, the monitor displays AR effects, such as 3D rendering of the car, for verification purposes.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Easy Installation & Maintenance

The module can be easily removed with even bare hands, as it features rear service access that does not require any tools. Additionally, the positioning pins and magnets help perform easy panel adjustments, resulting in a smooth screen assembly.

The cabinet parts, including 'Quick Lock

Curved LED walls are installed in a studio.

Curve Effect Available

The angle adapter system and fast lock are designed to fascilitate easy installation for curved display. The system allows for adjustment of up to 10 degrees in concave area while providing a secure mechanical connection.
The part where the cabinet can be installed either as stacking or hanging is enlarged and shown.

Stacking & Hanging System Available

It can be installed by stacking or hanging, using the optional accessories such as single or double beams for customization to the studio environment.
LBAF utilizes full black coating technology and chip on board technology to achieve high contrast black.

Black Immersion, Enlivened Details

By removing a package surrounding R, G, B LED chips and applying LG’s own Full Black Coating technology, the LBAF series surprisingly delivers much deeper black than the conventional package LED signage*. This not only enhances color vividness, but also makes the details which were hidden in the shadows appear, providing audiences a sense of immersion.

* Based on LG's conventional LED Signage
The LBAF technology showcases rainbow colors with uniformity and high fidelity to the original colors.

Accurate Colors as Intended

By carefully selecting an LED chip which is a key factor to determine color purity, its narrowed wavelength allows LBAF series to show uniform colors across the screen. Furthermore, the enhanced Gamut Transfer technology supports it to describe colors close to the original color, which is essential for places where exact color representation is demanding.

Wide Color Viewing Angle

Thanks to the structure of LBAF series, it minimizes color distortion according to the viewing angle. In other words, the original color can be appreciated even from the side angles, captivating various pedestrians even if it is installed in a large public places.

Even when viewed from a side angle, the LBAF technology accurately represents true colors due to its elongated and wide format.

A vivid HDR-enabled screen and a screen with a high refresh rate displaying the exact color are being shown.

Broadcast Quality Available

With HDR capability and low latency video processing, LBAF supports broadcast-quality, providing accurate and smooth playback.
By tuning the frequency of the LED display to the frequency of the camera and sync, the flickering phenomenon is eliminated.

V-Sync

The flow of black lines can be prevented by adjusting the LED display’s V-Sync to match the frequency between the camera and LED. This can reduce a rolling shutter effect while the camera is shooting.
Phase Shift clearly allows clearly modifying the ghost effect as one, which is overlapping with two or three screens.

Phase Shift

Phase Shift can make adjustments to the LED screen output timing. The LED screen can adjust timing manually to remove visual artefacts with Phase Shift if the camera recording results have caused a double image (double frame).
Through analyzing the video signal, the False Color, Waveform, and Vector Scope information is visualized and shown.

Detailed Analysis of Video Signals

The LBAF series analyzes video input of Y’, Y’-Cb, and Y’Cr and shows Waveform and Vector Scope on LED tiles. False Color, Waveform, and Vector Scope for more video details or adjustments can be read on a display.
The RGB value is manually adjusted via the Color Gamut function.

Color Gamut Adjustment

The RGB color gamut can be manually adjusted to match colors between LED tiles and camera to achieve desired colors.
An anomaly that appears yellowish in color, such as the image on the left, can be modified to a gray tone, such as the right, by adjusting the gamma value manually.

Gamma Adjustment

Gamma adjustment can be made manually from 0 to 1023 to calibrate RGB and fix errors.
Using 3D-LUT the color combination becomes more abundant, making color reproduction more accurate.

Custom 3D-LUT

With LED displays supporting customized 3D-LUT, users can achieve their desired colors more accurately.
The tone is adjusted by selecting HDR information manually.

HDR Manual Adjustment

Although HDR metadata is not transferred from recorded video, accurate tone-mapping can be made with this HDR manual adjustment feature.

Compatibility with
LG Software Solutions

When connected with LG's CBAF system controller, the LBAF series is compatible with LG software solutions including SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant, and ConnectedCare, which help customers operate their own business properly.

"The LG employee is remotely monitoring the LBAF series installed in a different place by using a cloud-based LG monitoring solution. System controller with webOS enables LBAF series to be compatible with LG software solutions."

* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
* The items that can be monitored by LG ConnectedCare : Main Board (Temp., Signal Status, FPGA Ver, Ethernet Connection Status), Receiving Card (Temp., LED Power)
* Actual GUI may vary in different webOS versions.
* LG Software solutions needs to be purchased separately.

Print

All specs

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

Pixel Configuration

COB

Pixel Pitch (mm)

1.56

Module Resolution (W x H)

96 x 108

Module Dimensions (W x H, mm)

150 x 168.75

Weight per Module (kg)

0.15

No. of Modules per Cabinet (W × H)

4 x 4

Cabinet Resolution (W × H)

384 x 432

Cabinet Dimensions (W × H × D)

600 x 675 x 79.8

Cabinet Surface Area (m²)

0.405

Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)

15.5

Weight per Square Meter (kg/m²)

38.3

Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)

409,600

Flatness of Cabinet (mm)

±0.15

Cabinet Material

Die Casting Magnesium Alloy

Service Access

Rear

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Max. Brightness (After Calibration, nit)

1,500

Color Temperature (K)

3,200~9,300

Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)

160

Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)

160

Brightness Uniformity

≥ 95%

Color Uniformity

±0.015Cx,Cy

Contrast Ratio

Max. 100,000:1

Processing Depth (bit)

16 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)

210

Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)

175

Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)

519

Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)

729

Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)

599

Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/m², Max.)

1,775

Power Supply (V)

100 to 240

Frame Rate (Hz)

96 / 100 / 120

Refresh Rate (Hz)

7,680

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

LED Lifetime (Half brightness)

100,000

Operating Temperature (°C)

0 ℃ to +40 ℃

Operating Humidity

10 ~ 80%RH

CERTIFICATION

Certification

CE, FCC, ETL

ENVIRONMENT

Environment

RoHS/REACH

CONTROLLER

Controller

CBAF-0151