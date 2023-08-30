We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Micro LED for Virtual Production
Micro LED for
Virtual Production
Filming of the model and car is taking place in a virtual production studio that features cube-shaped wall-mounted, ceiling, and floor LED displays. While only the model and car are physically present, the monitor displays AR effects, such as 3D rendering of the car, for verification purposes.
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
Easy Installation & Maintenance
The cabinet parts, including 'Quick Lock
Wide Color Viewing Angle
Even when viewed from a side angle, the LBAF technology accurately represents true colors due to its elongated and wide format.
Compatibility with
LG Software Solutions
"The LG employee is remotely monitoring the LBAF series installed in a different place by using a cloud-based LG monitoring solution. System controller with webOS enables LBAF series to be compatible with LG software solutions."
* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
* The items that can be monitored by LG ConnectedCare : Main Board (Temp., Signal Status, FPGA Ver, Ethernet Connection Status), Receiving Card (Temp., LED Power)
* Actual GUI may vary in different webOS versions.
* LG Software solutions needs to be purchased separately.
All specs
-
Pixel Configuration
-
COB
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
-
1.56
-
Module Resolution (W x H)
-
96 x 108
-
Module Dimensions (W x H, mm)
-
150 x 168.75
-
Weight per Module (kg)
-
0.15
-
No. of Modules per Cabinet (W × H)
-
4 x 4
-
Cabinet Resolution (W × H)
-
384 x 432
-
Cabinet Dimensions (W × H × D)
-
600 x 675 x 79.8
-
Cabinet Surface Area (m²)
-
0.405
-
Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)
-
15.5
-
Weight per Square Meter (kg/m²)
-
38.3
-
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)
-
409,600
-
Flatness of Cabinet (mm)
-
±0.15
-
Cabinet Material
-
Die Casting Magnesium Alloy
-
Service Access
-
Rear
-
Max. Brightness (After Calibration, nit)
-
1,500
-
Color Temperature (K)
-
3,200~9,300
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)
-
160
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)
-
160
-
Brightness Uniformity
-
≥ 95%
-
Color Uniformity
-
±0.015Cx,Cy
-
Contrast Ratio
-
Max. 100,000:1
-
Processing Depth (bit)
-
16 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)
-
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)
-
210
-
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)
-
175
-
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)
-
519
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)
-
729
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)
-
599
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/m², Max.)
-
1,775
-
Power Supply (V)
-
100 to 240
-
Frame Rate (Hz)
-
96 / 100 / 120
-
Refresh Rate (Hz)
-
7,680
-
LED Lifetime (Half brightness)
-
100,000
-
Operating Temperature (°C)
-
0 ℃ to +40 ℃
-
Operating Humidity
-
10 ~ 80%RH
-
Certification
-
CE, FCC, ETL
-
Environment
-
RoHS/REACH
-
Controller
-
CBAF-0151
-
